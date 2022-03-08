For members
EXPLAINED: What does euro-franc parity mean for Switzerland?
With the value of the European currency declining due primarily to the war in Ukraine, the euro reached parity with the Swiss franc. Is this good or bad news for Swiss consumers and Switzerland?
Published: 8 March 2022 12:30 CET
This banknote is worth even more now against the euro. Photo by Michele Limina/AFP
Reader question: Can I open a Swiss bank account from abroad?
A number of misconceptions surround Switzerland’s banks, including how easy / difficult it is to open an account. Here’s the information you can… bank on.
Published: 4 February 2022 12:54 CET
