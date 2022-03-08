Why is Switzerland on Russia’s ‘enemy country’ list – and what does it mean?

Switzerland’s announcement that it would join the EU in placing sanctions on Russia led to widespread domestic support, despite some criticism from members of the right-wing Swiss People’s Party.

While the announcement also won international plaudits, Russia has responded by placing Switzerland on a list of “enemy countries”.

What is the list and who is on it?

Those placed on the list on Monday include all EU countries, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Japan and New Zealand, among others.

Prior to the announcement, only the United States and the Czech Republic, an EU member, were on the list.

The list was created in April 2021 pursuant to a decree from Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Why do countries get placed on the list?

It is as yet unclear if a set of criteria exist for placing a country on the list, other than somehow offending Russia or taking action diplomatically.

The US – which was also re-added to the list on Monday for supporting international sanctions – was on the list from April 2021 due to expelling Russian diplomats as a result of Russia’s interference in the 2016 election and other state-sanctioned hacking efforts.

The Czech Republic was on the list prior to Monday’s announcement for expelling Russian diplomats in 2014 in response to an explosion in an ammunition depot in the east of the country, a charge which Russia denies.

Why is Switzerland on the list?

The move was announced on Monday, with Russian authorities alleging those placed on the list had committed “unfriendly acts” against it.

While Russian authorities did not specify exactly why these countries have been placed on the list, experts believe the move comes as a response to western sanctions imposed as a result of the invasion.

In addition to the sanctions, Switzerland’s open support of Ukraine is likely to have frustrated Moscow.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov sent Switzerland a letter in early February asking Switzerland “which side it was on” with regard to Ukraine, Swiss news outlet 20 Minutes reports.

Russia asked for a “quick and clear answer” from Switzerland with regard to the 1999 European Security Charter, which allows states to choose alliances which promote their own security.

Switzerland answered the letter, saying all points of state security should be discussed within the framework of the Organisation for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE).

What does it mean to be placed on the list?

The exact scope and impact of being placed on the list is also relatively unclear, although news agency Interfax reports that anyone in Russia wishing to deal with entities from countries on the list can only do so with government approval.

“All business and transactions of Russian companies with citizens and companies from countries that are not friendly to Russia are now approved by the government commission for the supervision of foreign investments.”

The practical impact of this is likely to be relatively minimal however, with western companies already pulling out of Russia due to western sanctions.

Germany’s Spiegel reports on Tuesday that another consequence of being placed on the list is that all debts and obligations will be paid in Russian roubles, regardless of the currency set under the agreement.

This is likely to trouble entities which still deal with Russia, due to the rapidly falling value of the rouble since the sanctions were announced.

Another consequence of being placed on the list is that all states wanting to do business in Russia need to set up a clearing account with a Russian bank. According to Spiegel:

“The West had imposed sanctions on numerous Russian banks and also decided to exclude numerous financial institutions from the Swift banking communications network. This makes transfers and other banking transactions much more difficult.”