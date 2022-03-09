For members
UKRAINE
How will the war in Ukraine impact the cost of living in Switzerland?
Aside from an acute humanitarian crisis it has created, Russian invasion of Ukraine is also impacting economies and consumer prices around the world, including in Switzerland. This is how it might touch your life in Switzerland.
Published: 9 March 2022 13:39 CET
UKRAINE
UPDATE: How Switzerland is supporting refugees from Ukraine
Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sent an estimated two million people looking for safety - a number which rises by the day. Here is how Switzerland and its cantons are reacting.
Published: 8 March 2022 14:08 CET
Updated: 9 March 2022 12:36 CET
