Austria
UKRAINE

How will the war in Ukraine impact the cost of living in Switzerland?

Aside from an acute humanitarian crisis it has created, Russian invasion of Ukraine is also impacting economies and consumer prices around the world, including in Switzerland. This is how it might touch your life in Switzerland.

Published: 9 March 2022 13:39 CET
The war that started on February 24th has sent wave shocks through the global economy almost immediately.

This is how it has impacted Switzerland, and its population, so far. 

Euro – franc parity

The value of the European currency declined due primarily to the war in Ukraine, with the euro reaching parity with the Swiss franc earlier this week.

This impacts Swiss consumers in a number of ways.

That’s because the new 1 to 1 exchange rate will have a huge effect on the export-oriented industrial sector — the backbone of Switzerland’s economy — which trades mostly with eurozone nations.

Companies could compensate for their losses by passing part of the cost increase on to consumers — that is, you. Prices of many everyday goods may go up as a result.

The price of fuel

Like many European countries, Switzerland imports natural gas and oil for energy production from Russia. While these imports do not account for the major portion of Switzerland’s gasoline and oil supply, the effects are already felt at the pump.

With the current petrol price of 2 francs per litre, the cost per kilometre rose by two centimes to 71 centimes. That’s an additional 300 per year for petrol for 15,000 kilometers driven, according to motoring organisation Touring Club Suisse (TCS). 

As a comparison, when the average price of gasoline was 1.67 per litre, in 2021, an average car journey cost 69 cents per kilometre.

So depending on how much and how far you travel by car, you are likely to spend more for your journeys than before.

At this point it is impossible to predict how the price of petrol will continue to develop, said Timo Ohnmacht, traffic sociologist at the Lucerne University of Applied Sciences and Arts.

“Energy costs are heavily dependent on world events. The gas price has already risen by 60 percent. If this happens with petrol, a price of 3.20 francs per litre would be conceivable”, he said.

Ohnmacht added that the price hike would not necessarily push Swiss drivers to give up their cars or take public transport instead.

“Drivers are very stable in their behaviour. In ‘what-if studies’, many often state that they would switch to public transport if petrol prices were higher, but in reality they change very little”.

Beyond the pump

Higher gasoline prices, however, impact not only the cost of filling up the car; they also have a so-called ‘domino effect’ on the cost of common products and household goods.

While they may not have obvious connections to oil, petroleum derivatives are used to manufacture cosmetics, medical devices, clothing made from synthetic materials, smartphones, computers and TVs —as well as everything else made from, or packaged in, plastic.

This means that a price hike will affect a very wide array of everyday goods, some essential and others less so.

“A blow to agriculture”

Russia and Ukraine are major exporters of agricultural raw materials, including wheat necessary to make flour for bread and other baked goods, as well as corn and barley.

The prices of baked goods will not climb  significantly, however, as “the cost of flour is just over 10 percent of the price of bread in total”, according to agricultural cooperative Fenaco.

The major problem for agriculture lies in the price of fertiliser, which is essential for cultivation of healthy crops.

Fertiliser prices have increased since the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

What connection is there between fertilisers and the war?

It’s about natural gas, which Switzerland imports from Russia.

Fenaco points out that up to 80 percent of the production costs of nitrogen fertilisers are influenced by energy prices, in particular those of gas.

“To make the fertiliser, you need ammonia and nitrogen,” Philippe Rezzonico, financial analyst at Heravest investment service, said in an interview with RTS public broadcaster. “And the ammonia comes from the hydrogen that comes from natural gas”.

“We are faced with an increase in production costs, which is estimated at around 6 percent this year”, said Francis Egger, vice-director of the Swiss Farmers Union. “And that will ultimately have effects on the prices paid by consumers, for example on vegetables.”

UKRAINE

UPDATE: How Switzerland is supporting refugees from Ukraine

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has sent an estimated two million people looking for safety - a number which rises by the day. Here is how Switzerland and its cantons are reacting.

Published: 8 March 2022 14:08 CET
Updated: 9 March 2022 12:36 CET
Numbers are increasing rapidly, with the United Nations on Tuesday estimating that more than two million people have fled the country, with countless more displaced internally. 

Switzerland has already sent four shipments of aid to Ukraine via Poland, including hospital beds, medical protective suits, disinfectants, bandages, sleeping bags, mattresses and blankets. 

A support package totally eight million francs has also been made available to various aid organisations. 

S-Permit

Switzerland on Friday announced it would activate the ’S-Permit’, which facilitates emergency protection. 

The S-Permit allows people to live and work in Switzerland for a year, with the possibility of extension. 

The S-Permit was created after conflicts in the former Yugoslavia but has not yet been activated. 

Ukrainians are otherwise permitted to stay for 90 days without a visa in Switzerland. 

More information about the permit is available here. 

There are also coordinated efforts at a cantonal level. Zurich on Tuesday set up a reception centre at a military barracks near the main train station. 

Refugees will be supplied with emergency aid, including clothes, tickets and cash. 

Travel

Just days after the initial invasion, Swiss transit networks announced anyone fleeing the conflict could travel free on long or short-distance trains. 

On March 9th, Switzerland announced anyone transporting refugees would not need to comply with the vignette rules

A number of other Swiss companies, including mobile phone networks, have announced a range of changes to help those fleeing conflict. 

How many refugees from Ukraine can Switzerland take in?

With an estimated 6,500 Ukrainians living in Switzerland, there is also a considerable capacity for people to take in those fleeing the conflict informally. 

On a formal basis, as at Tuesday morning Switzerland had set up 5,000 places in asylum centres across the country. 

So far, 847 refugees have already been placed there.

In addition, more than 11,000 private individuals have volunteered to host refugees in their homes, amounting to an estimated 31,000 beds. 

Anyone wanting to take in Ukrainian refugees at home can put their name on the following list. 

The exact number of Ukrainians expected to come to Switzerland will be known in a few days, but the government has already indicated they will be eligible to obtain a right of residence without having to go through an ordinary asylum procedure.

“The Swiss Refugee Aid Organisation will coordinate these offers and place Ukrainians with private hosts or in cantonal structures, in close cooperation with the cantons”, State Secretartiat for Migration (SEM) said in a press release.

More information on how Switzerland is helping Ukrainian refugees is available at the following link. 

