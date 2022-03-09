Read news from:
Spring in Switzerland: Warmer weather on the way

Spring doesn’t officially start until March 20th, but Swiss meteorologists are forecasting higher, double-digit temperatures in the coming days.

Published: 9 March 2022 10:32 CET
People sit along the water in Basel. Photo by David Norman on Unsplash
Many parts of the country have already been enjoying a taste of springtime, even in some of the chillier regions of Switzerland. 

Temperatures of between 12 and 14 are expected in the coming days, followed by warmer weather close to the weekend. 

“In certain regions, temperatures will even reach 18 degrees this week,” according to Michael Eichmann from Meteonews weather service.

On Thursday, Friday and over the weekend, mostly sunny and mild weather will continue, and rain is not expected, he added.

Eichmann said however that people should not pack their jackets away just yet. 

“The models that we use only predict the weather exactly for seven days. So it would be possible that there would still be a cold snap,” Eichmann told Swiss tabloid Blick. 

However, this forecast may not be good news for people who suffer from hay fever and other seasonal allergies.

That’s because “the vegetation now grows much earlier than it did a few decades ago”,  Eichmann said. 

“As a result, pollen and other allergens will be in the air early as well”. 

More information on the weather and forecasts all across the country can be found on MeteoSwiss, the government weather service. 

WEATHER

Rain and gale-force winds: Storms continue to whip Switzerland

After a relatively calm weekend in many parts of the country, the storm ‘Antonia’ hit Switzerland on Sunday and will continue into Monday night at least.

Published: 21 February 2022 14:40 CET
Antonia depression swept through Switzerland overnight, bringing rain and strong gusts of wind, measured at nearly 100 kilometres per hour over a large part of the country, including Zurich.

In some regions, like Chasseral in canton Bern, winds were even stronger: a gust of 164 km/h was measured on Monday morning, and the gusts reached a peak of 147 km / h at Säntis, Appenzell Innerrhoden.

The degree of danger is 3 out of 5, which corresponds to a “marked risk” — that is, “weather events with an intensity at the limit of the norm for the season”, according to the Natural Hazards Portal.

This colour coded map shows the degree of dangers in Switzerland: yellow means moderate danger, orange considerable danger, and red high danger.

Image by Natural Hazards Portal

This is what you should be aware of

Natural Hazards Portal is warning the population to stay away from the shores of lakes, groups of trees exposed to the wind forest roads and tree-lined paths, as well as other areas exposed to the wind.

While the intensity of rain and winds is expected to subside by the evening, some dangers may remain over the next few days.

Between 30 to 60 centimetres of fresh snow is forecast over much of the mountains between Monday and Tuesday morning. In some parts of the Alps, the snowline is dropping from the altitude of 1,200 to about 700 metres.

While this is good news for skiers, dangers abound as well.

Stormy winds are causing increasingly large snowdrift accumulations, which can come off  easily, causing avalanches, according to the Institute for the Study of Snow. The avalanche danger is particularly high in Valais.

