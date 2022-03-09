Spring in Switzerland: Warmer weather on the way

Many parts of the country have already been enjoying a taste of springtime, even in some of the chillier regions of Switzerland.

Temperatures of between 12 and 14 are expected in the coming days, followed by warmer weather close to the weekend.

“In certain regions, temperatures will even reach 18 degrees this week,” according to Michael Eichmann from Meteonews weather service.

On Thursday, Friday and over the weekend, mostly sunny and mild weather will continue, and rain is not expected, he added.

Eichmann said however that people should not pack their jackets away just yet.

“The models that we use only predict the weather exactly for seven days. So it would be possible that there would still be a cold snap,” Eichmann told Swiss tabloid Blick.

However, this forecast may not be good news for people who suffer from hay fever and other seasonal allergies.

That’s because “the vegetation now grows much earlier than it did a few decades ago”, Eichmann said.

“As a result, pollen and other allergens will be in the air early as well”.

More information on the weather and forecasts all across the country can be found on MeteoSwiss, the government weather service.