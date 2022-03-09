Switzerland’s special visa program: What Ukrainians need to know

According to the United Nations, more than 2 million people have fled from Ukraine since the start of the conflict. This has already been considered the most rapid refugee crisis in Europe since the Second World War.
This nightmare began for the Ukrainian population in Switzerland on the 24th February at 5pm when they received calls from their families in Ukraine that the “war had begun”.
As part of Switzerland’s efforts to support those fleeing the conflict, it has approved the temporary ‘S permit’ visa regime. More information about this is available at the following link.
UPDATE: How Switzerland is supporting refugees from Ukraine
The S permit which is being granted by the Swiss authorities for Ukrainian nationals is raising many questions – the purpose of this article is to answer some of them.
What is a S permit?
The S permit is an identity documents authorising a temporary residence in Switzerland. It does not allow the holder to leave Swiss territory or come back to Switzerland if they leave. The holders must inform the Swiss authorities of any change of address.
The Swiss authorities are considering the possibility to change this rule to align themselves to the European permits being granted to Ukrainians.
The S permit grants the holder a right to accommodation, assistance and medical care. Their children can attend public school.
Who is entitled to an S permit?
Only Ukrainian citizens are entitled to an S permit. Persons resident in Ukraine but who do not have Ukrainian nationality are not entitled to an S permit.
In principle, they need to seek a right to asylum. However, if they were permanently resident in Ukraine or no longer have a nationality, the S permit may be considered by the Swiss authorities.
Does the S permit allow the holders to seek employment in Switzerland?
Yes, the holder can seek employment with a prior authorisation from the Swiss cantonal immigration authorities.
Can the S permit holders bring their families to Switzerland?
Yes, they are entitled to enter Switzerland without any restriction and request S permits for their spouse / registered partner and their minor children. However, since all Ukrainians are entitled to an S permit, this restriction is theoretical.
How long is the S permit valid?
The S permit is valid only for one year. It must be returned by the holder to the Swiss authorities (without any prior notice required from the Swiss authorities) two weeks before its expiry.
According to Mrs Keller-Sutter, Federal Councillor, this permit will be renewed as long as the Ukrainians are subject a serious danger.
If the protection period granted by the government because of the political situation lasts five years, the S permit holders will be entitled to a B permit.
How to apply for Swiss citizenship: An essential guide
How, when and where can a S permit be requested?
Ukrainians that have a valid biometric passport are entitled to be in Switzerland for 90 days from the date of entry without being declared.
However, since the immigration authorities will be receiving a lot of requests, it is recommended to apply for the S permit as soon as possible to ensure that the permit is received before the expiry of the 90 days.
