‘Almost one billion francs’: Credit Suisse reveals exposure to Russia

Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse said Thursday that its exposure to Russia totalled over $900 million at the end of last year, with "minimal" links to individuals sanctioned over the Ukraine war.

Published: 10 March 2022 12:34 CET
A sign of Swiss banking Credit Suisse is seen on a branch in Lausanne on April 6, 2021. (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI / AFP)
Russia has been hit with crippling sanctions and traditionally neutral Switzerland last week aligned itself with EU penalities over the February 24 invasion of Ukraine and ordered the freezing of Russian assets.

Switzerland’s second largest bank said its exposure to Russia stood at 848 million Swiss francs ($914 million, 828 million euros) at the end of 2021.

But as of March 7 it had “minimal total credit exposure towards specifically sanctioned individuals managed by our wealth management division,” a statement said. Credit Suisse’s top domestic rival UBS announced earlier this week that its exposure to Russia totalled $200 million, with under $10 million of loans outstanding to sanctioned clients.

Credit Suisse said it had registered derivatives and financing exposures in its investment bank, trade finance exposures in its Swiss Universal Bank and Lombard, as well as loans issued by its international wealth management division. In addition, its Russia affiliates totalled 195 million Swiss francs as of December 31, 2021.

Credit risk exposure to war-ravaged Ukraine and to Belarus, which is also facing sanctions for assisting Russia in the invasion, “were not material”, it added.

‘Well-managed’ exposure 

“In purely financial terms, we have reviewed our positions and believe that the bank’s exposure in relation to Russia is well-managed, with appropriate systems in place to address associated risks,” the bank’s chief executive Thomas Gottstein said in the statement.

He acknowledged that “the current environment means making difficult decisions and managing through challenging situations,” but stressed that Credit Suisse was doing so “with a clear sense of perspective and the desire to do the right thing.”

“As a matter of principle and policy, Credit Suisse applies all sanctions, in particular those issued by the EU, the United States and by Switzerland.”

In terms of physical presence in Russia, Credit Suisse has an office in Moscow with around 125 staff.

“Their ongoing safety and security is a top priority; we monitor the situation daily and have planned for a number of potential scenarios,” the bank said.

Executive bonuses slashed

Credit Suisse also announced it would slash executive bonuses following a tumultuous 2021, coloured by major losses after the meltdowns at British financial firm Greensill and US fund Archegos. Gottstein saw his overall package cut by 43 percent to 3.9 million Swiss francs, including his 2.7-million base salary.

The chief executive’s variable bonus was slashed to 800,000 francs from the 3.6 million he received for the 10 months he served in 2020 after taking the reins in February that year.

The executive board as a whole meanwhile saw their bonuses plunge 64 percent compared to 2020, to 8.6 million.

Antonio Horta-Osorio, who was appointed Credit Suisse chairman amid the turmoil last April only to be forced to resign 10 months later following revelations he violated Swiss Covid-19 restrictions, received 3.5 million francs in total compensation.

‘Swiss Secrets’: What would EU blacklisting mean for Switzerland?

The Swiss Secrets scandal threatens to shift the country back to the European Union’s blacklist - but what does that mean for Switzerland?

Published: 22 February 2022 10:21 CET
In view of a recent data leak showing that Credit Suisse bank accepted money from illicit sources, the European People’s Party (EPP) has called on the EU to “re-evaluate Switzerland as a high-risk money-laundering country” and add it to the list of nations at high risk for financial crime.

Credit Suisse bank held tens of billions of euros of dirty money for decades, a new cross-border media investigation claimed Sunday. 

The investigation was coordinated by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), which unites 47 different media outlets worldwide including France’s Le Monde and The Guardian in Britain.

What is the EU blacklist? 

Created in December 2017, it lists countries that are allowing tax evasion by corporations and individuals. Such schemes enable rich foreigners to avoid paying taxes in their own countries.

The goal of this list is to “shame” tax haven nations into reforming their systems by bringing them up to the EU standards.

The 28 EU finance ministers drew up the lists — that followed several scandals including Panama Papers and LuxLeaks — in the hopes of “naming and shaming” countries into better combating tax evasion by multinationals and wealthy individuals.

What would it mean for Switzerland to be placed on this list? 

For Swiss authorities, being placed on the list has few direct implications but would result in increased diplomatic pressure to implement domestic changes. 

Blacklisted countries face only limited sanctions, consisting of freezing them out of European aid or development funding.

Indeed, Switzerland is no stranger to this list: in 2017, the country was placed on it  because “it intentionally attracted foreign investors by allowing corporations and wealthy individuals to pay a low, lump-sum tax on the money they kept in Swiss banks”.

However, Switzerland was removed from the list in 2019 because that year Swiss voters accepted a legislation which introduced major changes in the Swiss tax system by ending some preferential tax schemes and replacing them with new regulations which are in line with international standards.

This legislation introduced major changes in the Swiss tax system by ending some preferential tax schemes and replacing them with new regulations which are in line with international standards. 

This tax reform, which will enter in force in 2020, means the Swiss are now compliant with EU demands.

It depends. For Swiss residents who do not hold double nationality, the bank-client confidentiality still exists.

But for foreigners, banking secrecy is a thing of the past, as Switzerland now cooperates with the EU and other nations in the exchange of their foreign clients’ financial information.

In fact, many banks are now reluctant to work with overseas clients.

