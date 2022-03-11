For members
PROPERTY
90/180 rule: Can second-home owners extend their stay in Switzerland?
A number of British people who own a holiday residence in Switzerland would like to remain here longer than legally allowed. Is this possible and if so, how?
Published: 11 March 2022 11:46 CET
UK citizens can stay in their Swiss holiday homes for a limited time. Photo by Patrick Robert Doyle on Unsplash
TAXES
Property: Why you can be taxed four times over for owning a home in Switzerland
High property taxes are one of the major reasons renting remains so popular in Switzerland. Here’s what you need to know.
Published: 25 February 2022 13:50 CET
Updated: 27 February 2022 09:45 CET
