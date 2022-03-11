Read news from:
90/180 rule: Can second-home owners extend their stay in Switzerland?

A number of British people who own a holiday residence in Switzerland would like to remain here longer than legally allowed. Is this possible and if so, how?

Published: 11 March 2022 11:46 CET
90/180 rule: Can second-home owners extend their stay in Switzerland?
UK citizens can stay in their Swiss holiday homes for a limited time. Photo by Patrick Robert Doyle on Unsplash

When the United Kingdom was still part of the European Union, British people who owned second residences in Switzerland could come and go as they wished and stay here without restrictions.

But since Brexit, UK citizens are regarded as third-country nationals who have fewer rights than their EU counterparts.

There are, however, some nuances.

If you are a UK person who was already a legal resident in Switzerland before December 31st, 2020, you have retained your free movement rights under the UK-Swiss Citizens’ Rights Agreement.

This means nothing changes for you for the time being, and if you own a holiday home in Switzerland, there are no limits on how often you can use it.

The same applies to British people who live either in the UK or elsewhere but also have a Swiss or EU nationality.

However, if you reside permanently in the UK with only a British passport, then your options for staying in your secondary Swiss residence since Brexit are limited: you are only able to spend time in Switzerland under the 90/180 rule. 

What exactly does this mean?

  • This rule, valid for all third-country nationals, means that you can spend a maximum of 90 days in Switzerland (or any EU country) out of 180 consecutive days.
  • The rule allows for 90 days in every 180, so in total in the course of a year you can spend 180 days in Switzerland, just not all in one go.
  • It is a rolling clock, so the 90 days are always counted from the previous 180 days, not from the start of the year.
  • The clock only stops once you leave the EU and head to a non-EU country (which now includes the UK).

If you are not sure how to count your days, this online calculator will help.

Are there legal ways to spend more time in your second home in Switzerland?

There are two, neither of them easy.

If you are over the age of 55, retired, and rich, you can apply for a Swiss residency permit. To do that you must show proof that you are financially self-sufficient. You must also have a link to Switzerland —  family, property, business, or financial investment. 

What does “rich” and “financially self-sufficient” mean? Like everything else in Switzerland, it depends on the canton.

You can find out more about it here:

If you are still employed, the only way to extend the 90/180 rule, according to the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM), is applying for a Swiss work /residency permit, which is not simple because third-country nationals are subjected to tougher regulations.

In a nutshell, “if you come from a non EU/EFTA state and would like to work in Switzerland, you may only do so if you are highly qualified, i.e. if you are a manager, specialist or other skilled professional”, according to SEM.

 “This means, essentially, that you should have a degree from a university or an institution of higher education, as well as a number of years of professional work experience”.

The good news is that the Federal Council decided to allow Swiss companies to continue to recruit specialised employees from the United Kingdom, setting a separate quota for British workers — 3,500 work authorisations are reserved especially for UK nationals.

This is what’s involved in the process:

TAXES

Property: Why you can be taxed four times over for owning a home in Switzerland

High property taxes are one of the major reasons renting remains so popular in Switzerland. Here’s what you need to know.

Published: 25 February 2022 13:50 CET
Updated: 27 February 2022 09:45 CET
Property: Why you can be taxed four times over for owning a home in Switzerland

Switzerland is the only country in Europe where more than half of the population rents rather than owns their home. 

While the reasons for this are extensive – from strong tenancy rights to a high proportion of short-to-medium-term residents – a major factor is the excessive taxes property owners have to pay in Switzerland. 

If you own a house or apartment in Switzerland, you can be taxed four times over on the same property. 

While property taxes are common around the globe, including in countries with high home ownership rates, Switzerland levies a variety of property taxes which can accumulate to make renting seem more desirable. 

The following is an overview of the taxes you may pay on your property in Switzerland.

What taxes do I pay on my property in Switzerland? 

In Switzerland, you are liable for four different taxes on a property.

These are: rental value tax, cantonal property tax, capital tax and capital gains tax. 

Some of these are charged at a cantonal level, which means they may differ from canton to canton. 

Rental value tax

If you own a property in Switzerland you are liable for the rental value tax – even if you live in it. 

Under Swiss law, owner-occupiers effectively “rent” their home to themselves. 

As there is no actual rent, this is charged on a rate of roughly 60 to 70 percent of what the notional rental value of the home would be if it was leased on the open market. 

You can deduct this amount – and maintenance costs on the property – in your annual tax return. 

Note that you are liable to pay the imputed rental value tax on all properties you own, including second homes and holiday homes. 

Cantonal property tax

At a cantonal level, you are liable to pay an annual property tax on the value of the house or apartment. 

This usually amounts to less than one percent of the property’s value per year. The ‘value’ is the total market value of the property, regardless of mortgages or other debts. 

Around half of Switzerland’s cantons charge this tax, with Zurich, Zug and Basel Country being some notable exceptions. 

This tax is most common in areas where second home ownership is common, i.e. tourist areas and winter sports locations. 

Although you will include both homes in the one tax return, the effective tax rate is based on the location of each home, rather than where you reside. 

Capital tax

The next tax you may be liable for in Switzerland is the annual capital tax, which is part of a broader wealth tax on all assets held in Switzerland or abroad. 

As with the cantonal property tax, this is generally less than one percent of the value of the property (more commonly less than half a percent). 

Unlike the cantonal property tax, the ‘value’ of the property also includes debts such as mortgages, meaning that the amount you pay is likely to be lower than the market value of the property. 

Capital gains tax

Sometimes known as property gains tax, this is a tax on profit you may have made from selling your home. 

This can be a significant outlay, with property gains tax as high as 40 percent in some cantons (i.e. Zurich), although it is lower in more rural cantons (i.e. as low as 15 percent). 

Over time, the amount you need to pay decreases. The reason for this, as outlined by the Swiss government, is to reduce property speculation. 

“How much of the profit you have to pay in tax therefore depends in most cantons on how long you owned the house: the longer you have owned the property, the lower the property gains tax is.

On the other hand, the cantons tax gains on real estate achieved over a short period of ownership more heavily; this reduces the incentive to engage in property speculation.”

Generally speaking, the long-term discount is measured more in years than in months, meaning you will have to own your property for some time before you see the capital gains tax fall significantly. 

More information can be found on the official Swiss government site here. 

Please note: This report has been written as a guide only and does not constitute legal advice. Please contact a tax and/or property broker for specifics surrounding property taxes in Switzerland. 

