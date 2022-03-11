Read news from:
Austria
UKRAINE

How Switzerland is preparing to fend off Russian cyberattacks

While there is no imminent military threat against Switzerland, the government is getting ready for another kind of warfare with Russia — a digital one. What is it and why it could impact the entire Swiss population?

Published: 11 March 2022 15:11 CET
Switzerland’s electricity supply would be at risk in a cyberattack. Photo by Pixabay

The Federal Council’s sanctions against Russia after the outbreak of war in Ukraine expose Switzerland to retaliatory measures in cyberspace, according to a report by RTS public broadcaster.

Russia is reportedly angry about the neutral Switzerland’s support of EU measures and even placed the country on its blacklist of enemy nations.

This is a new challenge for Switzerland, which has not been invaded in a conventional way in more 220 years, and has not fought in an armed conflict against another country even longer than that.

But now, “we can expect that the authorities and the [Swiss] financial institutions will be exposed and particularly targeted by the attackers”, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) warned.

What exactly is cyberattack and how would such action against Switzerland impact you?

In general terms, this means that hackers damage, disable or destroy a computer network or system.

They can steal personal information related to bank accounts, credit cards, health history, and a wide range of other sensitive details.

It is bad enough when this happens to individuals, groups, or businesses. But imagine the extent of damage if hackers shut down essential government and civilian infrastructure, disrupting critical systems like power grids.

This could cause electrical blackouts, paralyse telecoms, hospitals, and other vital operations.

Experts warn that the whole country would stop functioning and no household or individual would be left untouched.

“Critical infrastructures are always more exposed than other infrastructures so we have to take stricter measures”, according to Michael Frank, director of the Association of Swiss Electrical Companies.

“The entire range of cyberattacks is within Russia’s capabilities, from blocking banking systems, shutting down power grids and cutting the water supply, to sabotaging communication networks”, AFP reports.

Is Switzerland sufficiently prepared to fight off such an attack from Russia?

NCSC said it is constantly analysing the situation in collaboration with the Federal Intelligence Service. But what about the industries that would be most impacted by such an attack?

According to RTS, their level of readiness varies:

Nuclear power stations

The Federal Nuclear Safety Inspectorate (IFSN), a supervisory authority for the nuclear installations in Switzerland, reports that “Swiss nuclear power plants are currently not facing a significant increase in cyberattacks in connection with the war in Ukraine”.

“But it goes without saying that attention has increased even further in the field of critical infrastructure, in particular in the energy sector, after the invasion of Ukraine”.

Swissgrid (electricity supply)

The national company responsible for the electricity transmission network, Swissgrid did not release details of its cybersecurity strategy but said it took all the necessary measures to guarantee the safety of the systems.

“Cybersecurity is of major strategic importance and is anchored in the company’s objectives”, Swissgrid said.

However, a report released by IFSN in July 2021, noted that Switzerland’s energy sector is “particularly ill-equipped when it comes to recognising attacks, reacting to them, and restoring their systems after an incident”.

But according to the report, the situation is slightly better in terms of prevention.

Swisspower (industrial services)

A strategic alliance of 22 industrial services and regional energy management companies, Swisspower launched a cybersecurity centre three years ago. It is a “computer emergency response team to combat cyber threats specifically targeting the energy sector”.

Following the flaws in its security that were revealed in June 2021 in the report of the Federal Office of Energy, Swisspower “has recognised that it must strengthen its resilience in the field of cybersecurity”, the company said.

Swiss Bankers Association

“Cybersecurity is an absolute priority for banks and they do everything they can to prevent cyber risks”, the umbrella organisation for Switzerland’s financial institutions said.

It added that Swiss banks “have always applied the most demanding standards in terms of security, in a concerted manner within the branch and in cooperation with the authorities “.

MILITARY

Could Switzerland defend itself against invasion?

There is no imminent threat of the war between Russia and Ukraine impacting Switzerland militarily. But Swiss MPs and the government are nevertheless concerned about the country’s safety amid rising tensions across Europe and the globe.

Published: 7 March 2022 16:16 CET
Switzerland is a small, neutral country that has not been attacked by a foreign power since Napoleon came to call in 1798 – the last time Switzerland took part in a war – and it wasn’t invaded by Germany in WWII.

However, the war in Ukraine has revived the debate around defence, the Swiss military and the equipment available to the army: weapons that go far beyond the Swiss army knife — useful mostly in civilian life but so much in combat.

Both chambers of parliament — the Council of States and National Council — will hold an urgent debate on the war in Ukraine on March 15th and 16th, in particular on its impact on Switzerland’s security policy in a highly unlikely event that the conflict spreads westward.

The issue of readiness is also a hot-button topic within the Defence Ministry.

In the event Switzerland were threatened by the indirect effects of an international conflict – such as a cyberattack or the abusive use of airspace – “we must be prepared for all risks”, Defence Minister Viola Amherd said in an interview with SonnatgsZeitung.

This concern is tied to many changes that Swiss military has undergone in recent decades.

During WWII, the country was ready for combat, with every soldier armed and able to fight his way to his regiment’s assembly point at a moment’s notice.

Also, the military reportedly booby-trapped all tunnels, bridges and viaducts, and were ready to detonate the explosives if Germany dared to invade.

The readiness, and armed population, continued during the Cold War years, but the “gun in every closet” tradition was challenged in 2001, after a disgruntled citizen opened fire with his army rifle inside a regional parliament in Zug, killing 14 and injuring 14 others.

The subsequent opposition to widespread gun ownership spearheaded a successful push for stricter arms legislation. 

Then, in 2010, Switzerland scrapped much of its military equipment as it dramatically downsized the armed forces, along with military spending — a trend that had continued in following years.

Even private homes with obligatory fallout shelters to be used in case of an attack were gradually phased out in favour of communal facilities.

Calls for better preparedness

Amherd added that she is in favour of increasing military budget by two billion francs to allow the renewal of the air force —the F/A-18s currently in use will be decommissioned by 2030 — as well as to re-equip ground troops.

Although in 2021 Switzerland’s government backed the purchase of 36 F-35A fighter jets from the US to replace the  country’s current ageing fleet, the decision has sparked public criticism and is still under debate.

Aging Air Force fleet. Photo by JOE KLAMAR / AFP

Meanwhile, MPs from two parties — Swiss People’s Party (SVP) and the Liberals (PLR) — are also calling for an increase in military spending.

SVP deputy Werner Salzmann, who is also the chairman of the Commission for Security Policy, explained that the army has to buy bulletproof vests for all soldiers and equip the current fighter jets to make them suitable for ground combat. He also supports reactivating decommissioned tanks. PLR’s Thierry Burkart is asking for more heavy weapons and combat tanks.

However, there is no way to know for sure whether the current equipment and 147,510 troops (including 102,715 rank and file soldiers) could defend Switzerland from attack. That’s because Switzerland has no previous experience in modern times of armed conflict.

Could Switzerland join NATO?

If Switzerland were a member of the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation, it would have help of 30 other countries in the alliance in defending itself in case of attack.

However, as a neutral country, Switzerland can’t join a military alliance and risk being involved in an armed conflict.

“As a sovereign and neutral country, we must first and foremost be able to protect ourselves”, Amherd said.

Some experts, however, are calling on the government to reconsider its position.  Stefan Holenstein, president of the National Conference of Military Organisations, said that “armed neutrality is certainly part of Switzerland’s identity, but joining NATO could be advantageous for Switzerland’s security”.

In any case, the country couldn’t join the alliance even if the government were for it. The issue would be put to a referendum. 

