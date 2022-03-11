For members
UKRAINE
How Switzerland is preparing to fend off Russian cyberattacks
While there is no imminent military threat against Switzerland, the government is getting ready for another kind of warfare with Russia — a digital one. What is it and why it could impact the entire Swiss population?
Published: 11 March 2022 15:11 CET
Switzerland’s electricity supply would be at risk in a cyberattack. Photo by Pixabay
MILITARY
Could Switzerland defend itself against invasion?
There is no imminent threat of the war between Russia and Ukraine impacting Switzerland militarily. But Swiss MPs and the government are nevertheless concerned about the country’s safety amid rising tensions across Europe and the globe.
Published: 7 March 2022 16:16 CET
