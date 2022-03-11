Read news from:
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 11 March 2022 07:38 CET
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday
Zurich Airport remains the best in Europe. Photo by Fabian Joy on Unsplash

Ukraine recruits Swiss soldiers

The Ukrainian International Legion, a  volunteer army composed exclusively of foreign nationals was set up at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to fight against the Russian invaders.

The group has reportedly contacted some members of the Swiss military by email. In at least one case, it urged them to go fight against the Russians, and in another, to supply military equipment, in particular gas masks, to civilians in Ukraine.

The message also asked the soldiers to attempt to enlist others to fight for Ukraine.

The email was relayed to the Service for the Preventive Protection of the Army (SPPA), which depends on military intelligence and ensures the security of the army against espionage, sabotage and other illicit activities.

It is illegal, and punishable by up to three years in prison, for any Swiss citizen to serve in a foreign army without the authorisation of the Federal Council. Such authorisation has not been given since WWI, however.

READ MORE: Could Switzerland defend itself against invasion?

Switzerland purchases new anti-Covid medication

The Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) has concluded a purchase contract with AstraZeneca for 5,000 doses of an anti-Covid drug.This treatment — which has nothing in common with the manufacturer’s vaccines —  is intended for vulnerable people over the age of 12, who have weakened immune systems and can’t get vaccinated.

The contract is for a combination of two antibodies which are effective in protecting against Covid infection for at least six months.

The government will cover the costs of this preventive treatment until it is reimbursed by the compulsory health insurance. The first drugs will be available from May.

“As this treatment has not yet received marketing authorisation, it can only be prescribed on an exceptional basis”, FOPH said.

READ MORE: What is not covered by Switzerland’s compulsory health insurance

Switzerland will have its first Holocaust memorial

This idea, first launched in 2021 by MP Alfred Heer, was unanimously accepted by the Council of States on Thursday, paving the way to the creation a historic tribute honouring the victims of Nazism .

“Until now, there has been no national place commemorating the victims of the Holocaust and those who helped them”, the Swiss Federation of Jewish Communities (FSCI) said.

“The memorial will encourage future generations to reflect critically on prejudice and discrimination”, the association added.

The memorial will be located in Bern, but other details are not yet available.

Zurich Airport remains best in Europe

Airports Council International (ACI) has once again named Switzerland’s largest  airport the “Best European Airport” in the category “25-40 million passengers”.

The award recognises airports around the world which, based on the opinion of passengers, offer the best services in 34 different categories, including infrastructure, security control, catering facilities, and hygiene measures.

“The survey shows that Zurich Airport manages to flexibly adapt to the circumstances and put the needs of its passengers first”, the airport’s management said in a press release.

Zurich was already awarded this title in 2006, 2008, 2018, 2019 and 2020.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

