PROPERTY
Swiss rents: This is where cheapest and priciest apartments are
How cheap or expensive a rental property is in Switzerland depends on many factors, the primary one being location. Here’s an overview of where the highest and lowest rents are right now.
Published: 14 March 2022 11:28 CET
How expensive this apartment is depends on its location. Photo by Max Vakhtbovych from Pexels
STATISTICS
Which is Switzerland’s ‘most Swiss’ canton?
Roughly a quarter of Switzerland’s population is foreign, with some regions being more international than others. But which cantons are the ‘Swiss-est’ of them all?
Published: 14 March 2022 15:12 CET
