CLIMATE

Dust from the Sahara Desert covers parts of Switzerland

If you woke up this morning in your Swiss home and the world outside your window is yellow, this is why.

Published: 15 March 2022 12:21 CET
Pedestrians walk as sand from the Sahara that fell overnight covers the Photo by Gabriel BOUYS / AFP

It would seem that the world is getting stranger by the minute.

Now a cloud of dust is covering parts of  Switzerland, giving it an unusual yellow glow, with the normally blue sky taking on an orange-brown hue.

If you are concerned that this clash of yellow and blue in the sky has something to do with the war in Ukraine, be reassured: the dust cloud comes from northwest Africa, according to the Federal Meteorological Office.

The reason: a depression over Morocco and Algeria, which raises the fine sand of the Sahara desert, which heads towards Switzerland.

‘Blood rain’

Despite the ominous name, “blood rain” is simply what happens when rainwater is combined with the desert dust. It’s a natural phenomenon — though admittedly not that natural for Switzerland.

All this is actually good news as it means the end of winter and beginning of spring and warm weather, according to Klaus Marquardt, a meteorologist at Meteonews.

“Wednesday could be the hottest day of the year so far. The bar of 20 degrees will even be crossed in the Rhine valley and in Basel”.

However, it is necessary to see to what extent the Sahara cloud will influence the evolution of temperatures, Marquardt said.

“Because weather models don’t account for desert dust, it could end up being cooler than originally thought.”  

That’s  because In the presence of a lot of dust, solar radiation can be attenuated.

The other outlook, however, is promising: Thursday too, apart from a few areas of high fog, the weather will remain quite sunny and the temperature will be around 16 degrees.

On Friday it will be slightly cooler, but the weather will probably also be quite sunny. The forecast for Saturday is similar, Marquardt said.

READ MORE: Is spring already springing up in Switzerland?

WEATHER

Spring in Switzerland: Warmer weather on the way

Spring doesn’t officially start until March 20th, but Swiss meteorologists are forecasting higher, double-digit temperatures in the coming days.

Published: 9 March 2022 10:32 CET
Many parts of the country have already been enjoying a taste of springtime, even in some of the chillier regions of Switzerland. 

Temperatures of between 12 and 14 are expected in the coming days, followed by warmer weather close to the weekend. 

“In certain regions, temperatures will even reach 18 degrees this week,” according to Michael Eichmann from Meteonews weather service.

On Thursday, Friday and over the weekend, mostly sunny and mild weather will continue, and rain is not expected, he added.

Eichmann said however that people should not pack their jackets away just yet. 

“The models that we use only predict the weather exactly for seven days. So it would be possible that there would still be a cold snap,” Eichmann told Swiss tabloid Blick. 

However, this forecast may not be good news for people who suffer from hay fever and other seasonal allergies.

That’s because “the vegetation now grows much earlier than it did a few decades ago”,  Eichmann said. 

“As a result, pollen and other allergens will be in the air early as well”. 

More information on the weather and forecasts all across the country can be found on MeteoSwiss, the government weather service. 

