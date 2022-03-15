Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 15 March 2022 07:45 CET
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday
Drinks and peanuts are not included, but think how cool this seat will look in your living room. Photo by Pixabay

More than 3,000 Ukrainians have received S status since Saturday

The Federal Council decided to activate this special status starting on March 12th. Since then, the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) has granted it to 3,117 Ukrainian refugees.

Up to 60,000 Ukrainians could seek refuge in Switzerland, according to Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter.

The S status means Ukrainians can stay one year in Switzerland without having to go through the asylum procedure, and are allowed to work, as well as go to school, while here.

 “A gainful activity is essential for people on the run to be able to participate in social and professional life and gain financial independence”, Keller-Sutter said, adding that the S status also gives refugees access to language courses.

READ MORE: Switzerland’s special visa program: What Ukrainians need to know

People living near Swiss power plants received iodine tablets

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has increased fears across Europe, including in Switzerland, that nuclear reactors could be bombed, releasing radioactive substances that can cause thyroid cancer.

Defence Minister Viola Amherd told members of the parliament that iodine tablets, believed to protect the thyroid gland from radiation, were already distributed to everyone living within a 50-km radius around Swiss power plants.

For the others, it is up to the cantons to ensure that their entire population receives these tablets within 12 hours after a national order is given, she said.

Regarding the question from MPs about when this measure would be taken, Amherd said the timing would depend on the place of the accident and whether the wind would blow the radioactivity toward Switzerland.

In the event of an incident and heightened risk, the National Emergency Operations Centre would instruct the population accordingly.

SWISS airline auctions off its Economy Class seats

If you have ever dreamed of having an authentic airplane seat in your house, then now is your chance to bid on one.

The national carrier is teaming up with an online auction house, Ricardo, to sell its Economy Class seats from the Boeing 777-300ER aircraft that have been eliminated after the airline installed the new Premium Economy Class cabins. 

All the proceeds from the auction will be donated by SWISS to the Pigna Foundation, which “offers people with disabilities a place to live and work along with care and support that are tailored to their needs”, the airline said.

Ukraine war slows down “somewhat” Switzerland’s economic recovery

Experts at the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) have downgraded Switzerland’s economic outlook.

While overall the country will continue on the road to post-Covid recovery throughout 2022, its pace will be “somewhat slower” than expected.

SECO has revised its 2022 growth forecast to 2.8 percent, versus 3 percent predicted in December.

“The Swiss economy would thus continue its pandemic recovery for now with above-average GDP growth, but with less momentum than in the previous forecast”, SECO pointed out.

“This scenario is assuming no significant downturn among key trading partners and, in particular, no major energy and raw material shortages in Europe”.

READ MORE: How will the war in Ukraine impact the cost of living in Switzerland?

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 14 March 2022 08:10 CET
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Switzerland releases 80 million francs for Ukraine

The Federal Council will provide 80 million francs for humanitarian aid in Ukraine.

About 20 million will be used for Ukrainians fleeing for safety to neighbouring countries. The remaining three-quarters will be allocated to the population remaining on site.

This is in addition to 500 tonnes of relief material already delivered to Ukraine, Poland and Moldova, where a number of Ukrainian refugees are currently living. 

Switzerland sends financial aid to Ukrainian refugees who crossed the border into Poland. Photo by Louisa GOULIAMAKI / AFP

READ MORE: Switzerland’s special visa program: What Ukrainians need to know

Infectious disease specialist: “Pandemic is not over yet”

In an interview with SonntagsZeitung, Marcel Salathé, an epidemiologist  at the Federal Polytechnic Institute of Lausanne (EPFL), said Covid “will surprise the world again”.

Even though the mortality and hospitalisation rate are now low thanks to vaccination and collective immunity, the virus continues to spread so much that Covid-related deaths and hospital admissions will increase again, Salathé noted.

He warns that Switzerland should prepare for a new coronavirus wave in the fall, when a fourth dose of Covid vaccine could be necessary for a large part of the population.

Where are Switzerland’s cheapest and priciest apartment rentals right now?

There are differences in the cost of renting an apartment among cantons and even municipalities within the same region.

What is the situation on the rental front right now?

According to Simon Hurst, senior consultant at real estate appraiser IAZI/CIFI, the long-standing trend still holds true : “The closer to the centre of a large city, the more expensive it gets. The demand there is greater than the supply.”

At the moment, rents in the Lake Zurich and Lake Geneva regions still remain among the highest in Switzerland, not having budged in years.

As for the cheapest, IAZI/CIFI lists these:

  • Biasca (TI): median price 950 francs
  • Tramelan-Valbirse (BE): median price 995 CHF
  • Delémont (JU): median price 1,075 CHF

READ MORE: These maps reveal where rent prices are highest in Switzerland

Meat prices are set to become more expensive

Aside from the price of fuel and other consumer goods that have gotten more expensive in Switzerland due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the cost of meat is also going up.

This is linked to the fact that the cost of agricultural products in general is rising, which will have an impact on food for farmed animals and on the costs of the entire food chain.

While meat prices have not increased until now, a spokesperson for Migros said “the current crisis will surely make itself felt in the coming months”.

READ MORE: How will the war in Ukraine impact the cost of living in Switzerland?

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

SHOW COMMENTS