POLITICS

Why is Switzerland’s UN Security Council bid controversial?

For the first time in its history, the government is seeking a seat on the United Nations body, overseeing world peace and security. But why are some in Switzerland critical of this move?

Published: 15 March 2022 11:36 CET
Why is Switzerland’s UN Security Council bid controversial?
The United Nations Security Council, the body that Switzerland seeks to join. Photo by Andrea Renault/AFP / AFP

In an unprecedented move spurred by the war in Ukraine, Switzerland has applied for a non-permanent seat on the UN Security Council (UNSC) for the years 2023 and 2024.

The National Council, the lower house of parliament, voted by 125 to 56 on March 10th to support the candidacy, believing the  membership will strengthen the country’s international standing.

“Our candidacy is in the interest of Switzerland as much as in that of the world,” Swiss President Ignazio Cassis told the lawmakers.

What is the role of the Security Council?

Simply put, it is to maintain world peace and security, although this mandate is decidedly not simple.

According to the UN, the Council “takes the lead in determining the existence of a threat to the peace or act of aggression. It calls upon the parties to a dispute to settle it by peaceful means and recommends methods of adjustment or terms of settlement. In some cases, the Security Council can resort to imposing sanctions or even authorise the use of force to maintain or restore international peace and security”.

There are 15 members of the UNSC but only five are  permanent: China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States.

The other 10 seats — one of which Switzerland is seeking — are attributed on a two-year rotating basis by geographic regions. Switzerland and Malta are the only candidates for the two seats allocated to western Europe up for election in New York in June.

Why does Switzerland want a seat on the Security Council?

Switzerland did not join the UN until 2002 – more than 50 years after its founding – doing so after a referendum.

Despite not being a founding member, the Swiss city of Geneva was considered as the site of the UN, but the bid was rejected due at least in part to ties to the failed League of Nations, which was also headquartered in the western Swiss city. 

Geneva remains however the European headquarters of the UN

Since then, the country has assumed the role of an observer and member of numerous specialised agencies.

Membership in the Security Council is in Switzerland’s interest, according to the government, as it will allow the country to engage for peace and security.

“For a medium-sized export-oriented country, this is of great importance. A seat on the Security Council also improves access to important governments and allows Switzerland to make itself better heard in matters of foreign and security policy”, the Federal Council said.

And a seat on the Council is not a breach of Swiss neutrality, according to the Foreign Ministry (FDFA).

 “In the current global situation, independent voices such as that of Switzerland, which are committed to an international order based on law and can mediate between different parties, are more necessary than ever”, FDFA said.

Not surprisingly, Switzerland’s bid to join the UNSC is sparking controversy.

The bone of contention is the country’s neutrality — that is, the longstanding policy of non-involvement in foreign affairs.

Most MPs, however, support the government in the move, as the vote in the National Council has shown.

“It is clearly in times of crisis that the world needs, within the Security Council, to have the voice of a neutral, non-aligned country”, MP Laurent Wehrli told Switzerland’s RTS public broadcaster.

Another deputy, Charles Juillard, also noted that “our peace-building activities and our diplomatic role must also continue in international forums”.

However, the right-wing Swiss People’s Party (SVP), which has always opposed Switzerland’s involvement in any international matters, is maintaining its staunch opposition to the plan.

“Entry to the Security Council would torpedo Swiss neutrality. It is an uncalculated risk for our country,” said SVP lawmaker Roger Koppel.

Historian and former diplomat Paul Widmer agrees that Switzerland “should not aim at a seat in the Security Council”.

“If Switzerland is faithful to its traditional neutral policy, it probably would have to abstain often from casting a vote in the Security Council. This would not be in the interest of this body, which should be strengthened and not weakened”, Widmer told The Local on Tuesday.

The abstentions would also “not be in the interest of Switzerland, which has acquired an important role as an honest broker in difficult international situations. By going into the Security Council, the danger is too big that [Switzerland] will diminish its credibility and lose its high standard as a neutral actor”, he added.

UKRAINE

How Switzerland is preparing to fend off Russian cyberattacks

While there is no imminent military threat against Switzerland, the government is getting ready for another kind of warfare with Russia — a digital one. What is it and why it could impact the entire Swiss population?

Published: 11 March 2022 15:11 CET
How Switzerland is preparing to fend off Russian cyberattacks

The Federal Council’s sanctions against Russia after the outbreak of war in Ukraine expose Switzerland to retaliatory measures in cyberspace, according to a report by RTS public broadcaster.

Russia is reportedly angry about the neutral Switzerland’s support of EU measures and even placed the country on its blacklist of enemy nations.

This is a new challenge for Switzerland, which has not been invaded in a conventional way in more 220 years, and has not fought in an armed conflict against another country even longer than that.

But now, “we can expect that the authorities and the [Swiss] financial institutions will be exposed and particularly targeted by the attackers”, the National Cyber Security Centre (NCSC) warned.

What exactly is cyberattack and how would such action against Switzerland impact you?

In general terms, this means that hackers damage, disable or destroy a computer network or system.

They can steal personal information related to bank accounts, credit cards, health history, and a wide range of other sensitive details.

It is bad enough when this happens to individuals, groups, or businesses. But imagine the extent of damage if hackers shut down essential government and civilian infrastructure, disrupting critical systems like power grids.

This could cause electrical blackouts, paralyse telecoms, hospitals, and other vital operations.

Experts warn that the whole country would stop functioning and no household or individual would be left untouched.

“Critical infrastructures are always more exposed than other infrastructures so we have to take stricter measures”, according to Michael Frank, director of the Association of Swiss Electrical Companies.

“The entire range of cyberattacks is within Russia’s capabilities, from blocking banking systems, shutting down power grids and cutting the water supply, to sabotaging communication networks”, AFP reports.

Is Switzerland sufficiently prepared to fight off such an attack from Russia?

NCSC said it is constantly analysing the situation in collaboration with the Federal Intelligence Service. But what about the industries that would be most impacted by such an attack?

According to RTS, their level of readiness varies:

Nuclear power stations

The Federal Nuclear Safety Inspectorate (IFSN), a supervisory authority for the nuclear installations in Switzerland, reports that “Swiss nuclear power plants are currently not facing a significant increase in cyberattacks in connection with the war in Ukraine”.

“But it goes without saying that attention has increased even further in the field of critical infrastructure, in particular in the energy sector, after the invasion of Ukraine”.

Swissgrid (electricity supply)

The national company responsible for the electricity transmission network, Swissgrid did not release details of its cybersecurity strategy but said it took all the necessary measures to guarantee the safety of the systems.

“Cybersecurity is of major strategic importance and is anchored in the company’s objectives”, Swissgrid said.

However, a report released by IFSN in July 2021, noted that Switzerland’s energy sector is “particularly ill-equipped when it comes to recognising attacks, reacting to them, and restoring their systems after an incident”.

But according to the report, the situation is slightly better in terms of prevention.

Swisspower (industrial services)

A strategic alliance of 22 industrial services and regional energy management companies, Swisspower launched a cybersecurity centre three years ago. It is a “computer emergency response team to combat cyber threats specifically targeting the energy sector”.

Following the flaws in its security that were revealed in June 2021 in the report of the Federal Office of Energy, Swisspower “has recognised that it must strengthen its resilience in the field of cybersecurity”, the company said.

Swiss Bankers Association

“Cybersecurity is an absolute priority for banks and they do everything they can to prevent cyber risks”, the umbrella organisation for Switzerland’s financial institutions said.

It added that Swiss banks “have always applied the most demanding standards in terms of security, in a concerted manner within the branch and in cooperation with the authorities “.

