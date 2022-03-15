For members
POLITICS
Why is Switzerland’s UN Security Council bid controversial?
For the first time in its history, the government is seeking a seat on the United Nations body, overseeing world peace and security. But why are some in Switzerland critical of this move?
Published: 15 March 2022 11:36 CET
The United Nations Security Council, the body that Switzerland seeks to join. Photo by Andrea Renault/AFP / AFP
UKRAINE
How Switzerland is preparing to fend off Russian cyberattacks
While there is no imminent military threat against Switzerland, the government is getting ready for another kind of warfare with Russia — a digital one. What is it and why it could impact the entire Swiss population?
Published: 11 March 2022 15:11 CET
