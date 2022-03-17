Read news from:
Covid: Several schools in Zurich return to distance learning

Several primary and secondary schools in the Swiss canton of Zurich have re-adopted distance learning due to significant increases in Covid numbers forcing teachers into isolation.

Published: 17 March 2022 13:49 CET
Schools in Zurich are back in distance education. (Photo by FREDERICK FLORIN / AFP)

Unlike previous orders for students to study from home, these have come about on an ad hoc basis, with too many teachers in isolation for replacements to be found. 

Switzerland’s Tages Anzeiger newspaper wrote on Wednesday “the state of emergency is back”. 

Impacted schools include the Friedrichsstrasse secondary school in Zurich-Schwamendingen and the Kügeliloo in Zurich-Oerlikon.

In several classes, parents were only notified the day before that they should take care of their children at home. 

Switzerland has seen a continued increase in case numbers since relaxing measures in mid-February, although hospitalisations and fatalities remain stable. 

The cases have spiked recently in Zurich, which experts believe is to do with bad weather forcing people inside in previous weeks. 

The peak of the infection wave is expected to be reached at the end of March, Swiss news outlet Blick reported on Wednesday. 

Switzerland is currently planning to phase out the remaining Covid measures at the end of March, provided the epidemiological situation was stable. 

Currently, masks must be worn on public transport and those who test positive must isolate for at least five days. 

The Federal Council has not yet indicated what the decision will be, even though three members — President Ignazio Cassis, Health Minister Alain Berset, and Minister of Economic Affairs Guy Parmelin — have all recently tested positive to coronavirus.

And Swiss media is reporting that an increasing number of MPs is also infected in the midst of the spring session of the parliament.

“The number of Covid cases literally exploded in the Federal Palace. In two years of the pandemic, never have so many MPs been confined at the same time”, reports Blick.

 

UKRAINE

Why some Swiss Covid sceptics are now supporting Russia’s invasion

The two issues seem to have a relatively minimal ideological connection, but prominent members of the Swiss Covid sceptic scene are now throwing their weight behind Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Published: 14 March 2022 14:55 CET
Just 69 percent of Switzerland is fully vaccinated against Covid, a rate much lower than most of Western Europe. 

While the reasons for the low rate of vaccination are many and varied, one major factor is Switzerland’s strong and increasingly radicalised anti-vaccination scene. 

Protests were common throughout the pandemic. While these were most prominently seen in German-speaking parts of the country, protests were also seen in French-speaking cantons and Ticino. 

Swiss news outlet 20 Minutes reports that several anti-vaccine networks on social media, primarily using Russian messenger service Telegram, but also Twitter and WhatsApp, have now begun incorporating pro-Russian and pro-invasion views.

This includes noted German conspiracy theorists and sometime musicians Xavier Naidoo and Michael Wendler, both of whom have large online followings. 

While there may appear not to be a significant link between Covid denial and support for Russia’s invasion, online groups have argued that Western governments have sought to whip up interest in the conflict to switch the focus from the pandemic. 

20 Minutes, which elected not to name the online groups, quoted one saying the Ukraine invasion was the “perfect occasion for governments and media to distract from the damage caused by the corona measures and vaccination”, while several others sought to emphasise “We stand by Russia, by President Putin.”

Several other Covid sceptic groups have not directly endorsed Putin or the invasion, but have been heavily critical of Switzerland’s decision to support EU sanctions, saying it amounts to a “suspension of neutrality”, including groups like Aufrecht Schweiz, Aktionsbündnis Urkantone (AU) and Massvoll. 

AU issued a statement saying “(due to) the current sanctions against Russia, Switzerland’s constitutional neutrality, which has proven itself over the past 200 years, has been broken and completely thrown overboard.”

While experts agree with the Swiss government’s contention that neutrality does not mean doing nothing in the face of aggression, those on the far-right – including prominent members of Switzerland’s right-wing Swiss People’s Party – have echoed comments that Switzerland has sacrificed its neutrality. 

Why are Switzerland’s anti-vaxxers now pro-Putin?

Experts highlight several reasons for the shift, including a desire to sit on the fringes of all political discussions and trust of Russian state media. 

Dirk Baier, a conspiracy theory expert from the Zurich University of Applied Sciences, said the main thread linking opposition to vaccines and support for the invasion was not anything directly related to the issues, but a desire to position oneself against the “mainstream”. 

“Had it not been for the war in Ukraine, it would be a different issue on which these individuals would have gone in opposition to the widely held interpretation shared by the majority of society,” Baier told 20 Minutes. 

Baier points out that Covid sceptic groups had developed a sense of identity and connection, which began to be lost as Covid fell from the front pages. 

As a result, the energy and drive that had been centred around Covid scepticism has been repurposed into ‘critical thought’ on other prominent matters of the day. 

Baier said the role played by Russian state-run media outlets like RT in promoting anti-vaccine views has meant these sources, which have continually towed the Kremlin line on the reason for invasion and have downplayed the brutal nature of the conflict, are seen to be more trustworthy than other sources. 

Marko Kovic, a conspiracy theory expert, told Switzerland’s Watson news outlet that Russian news services have established Putin as a bullwark against the western liberal order. 

“In conspiracy ideological circles, the Putin regime and its outlets are seen as sources of truth that heroically oppose the global conspiracy. This conspiracy narrative is actively being served by the Kremlin” Kovic said. 

Citing the ‘sunk costs fallacy’ principle of economics, Kovic also pointed out that many conspiracy theorists stay loyal to their ideas, even if they are radically illogical, as they are close to their identity and it would hurt too much to give up on them. 

“People in the pro-action movement have invested a lot of time and energy in their worldview. Giving up hurts. Therefore: the show must go on; a new conspiracy is needed; everything is connected with everything.”

