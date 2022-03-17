For members
COST OF LIVING
EXPLAINED: Why not paying off your mortgage in Switzerland can save you money
The idea is strange to most of us, but the majority of people in Switzerland choose not to pay off their mortgage - and save money in the process.
Published: 17 March 2022 09:33 CET
Updated: 17 March 2022 13:44 CET
Several houses in the Swiss countryside. Photo by Eliabe Costa on Unsplash
PROPERTY
Swiss rents: This is where cheapest and priciest apartments are
How cheap or expensive a rental property is in Switzerland depends on many factors, the primary one being location. Here’s an overview of where the highest and lowest rents are right now.
Published: 14 March 2022 11:28 CET
