UKRAINE

Reader question: Are refugee centres in Zurich ‘full’?

Media reports have emerged of refugee centres in Zurich being ‘full’ as thousands arrive in Switzerland fleeing conflict in the Ukraine.

Published: 17 March 2022 13:23 CET
A refugees welcome sign in Germany. Photo: PATRICK SEEGER / DPA / AFP
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sent millions of people fleeing in search of safety. 

Switzerland, while not a neighbour of Ukraine, has indicated it expects to take in up to 50,000 refugees, although higher numbers have also been contemplated. 

Tuesday at midday, SEM announced that the Zurich centre could no longer register more refugees, as it is overwhelmed by the number of requests for S permits.

This however only applied for Tuesday. 

On Wednesday afternoon, Swiss news outlet 20 Minutes reported of long queues at the Federal Asylum Centre in Zurich, one of six set up across the country to administer Ukrainian refugee arrivals. 

Some in the queue said they had been to the centre several times but had been unable to register, with queues moving slowly “due to language barriers” and other issues. 

Is the centre in Zurich full – and what’s the situation in the rest of the country? 

Authorities said the centre was not full and that new arrivals would be processed as best as possible, although they acknowledged there had been long wait times. 

“The capacities for registering people who have fled Ukraine are constantly being increased. We are also in the process of examining alternative registration options,” spokesman Reto Kormann told 20 Minutes. 

Each centre usually takes in around 1,000 applicants per month, Kormann said, but are currently trying to process 800 people per day. 

Kormann however said that even where people have to wait, it would only be for a short period of time and that their S permits – the special visa scheme activated for the first time for those fleeing the Ukraine conflict – would be granted. 

“Everyone else can only register in a week or two, so there are no disadvantages for them,” Kormann said. 

“There are no quotas for protection status S. Anyone who seeks protection in Switzerland will receive it.”

The State Secretariat for Migration said on Twitter Ukrainians do not need to register on arrival. 

Under existing visa rules, Ukrainians arriving in Switzerland are allowed to stay 90 days without applying for a visa. 

More about the S permit, which allows those fleeing the Ukraine conflict to live, work or study in Switzerland for at least one year, is available at the following link. 

Online registration coming soon

In order to better account for the influx, Switzerland is currently in the process of setting up an online registration system. 

In addition to the centre in Zurich, other federal centres have been set up in Boudry (NE), Basel, Bern, Chiasso  (TI) and Altstätten (SG).

As at March 17th, 7,903 refugees from the war in Ukraine, mostly women and children, have been registered in Switzerland, 3,664 of whom have been privately housed. 

More information, including a range of FAQs, is laid out on the following Swiss government page. 

UKRAINE

Switzerland expects 50,000 Ukrainian refugees by June

Swiss Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter predicted between 35,000 and 50,000 refugees from Ukraine would arrive in Switzerland before June, in a press conference on Wednesday.

Published: 16 March 2022 12:57 CET
Even though some asylum centres in Switzerland are already overcrowded, thousands of more Ukrainian refugees are expected to arrive before summer.

Speaking before the National Council, Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter said that, according to latest estimates from the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM), between 35,000 and 50,000 refugees fleeing Ukraine may arrive before June. 

Previously, the SEM had assumed a cumulative total of 60,000 by the end of the conflict. 

To date, over 5,200  – mostly women and children — are already in Switzerland, having received protection status S, a special visa system which Switzerland activated for the first time.

Switzerland's special visa program: What Ukrainians need to know

This means these refugees can stay one year in Switzerland without having to go through the asylum procedure, and are allowed to work and study.

The government will also pay for their language courses, Keller-Sutter said.

From Thursday, appointments for registration at various centres can be done online, which should prevent long queues in front of the six federal asylum centres.

As of Tuesday evening,  SEM has already registered over 5,200 Ukrainian refugees, bringing the capacity of these centres to their maximum. The most impacted so far is the Zurich facility.

Tuesday at midday, SEM announced that the Zurich centre could no longer register more refugees, as it is overwhelmed by the number of requests for S permits.

Other Swiss asylum facilities are in located Boudry (NE), Basel, Bern, Chiasso  (TI) and Altstätten (SG).

What is an S permit?

The S permit is an identity document authorising a temporary residence in Switzerland.

The S Permit will be activated from Friday, the 12th March 2022 for not only Ukrainian nationals but also to certain citizens of other countries who have had to flee from Ukraine.

Some of the conditions for the granting of the permit will be:

  1. The person had a valid residence permit or at least a temporary residence in Ukraine before the 24th February 2022
  2. He/she cannot return in a secure and long term manner to their country of origin
  3. They have not obtained a protection from any other country of the European Union.

To avoid long processes, the Swiss federal government has decided that:

The S permit holders do not need to wait for three months before seeking an authorisation to work in Switzerland. They can also have an independent professional activity.

The S Permit will allow them to travel in and out of Switzerland without a “visa retour”.

More information about applying for an S permit in Switzerland is available here

