Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news

Published: 17 March 2022 07:55 CET
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
An increasing number of people in Switzerland are in favour of 5G technology. Photo by NICOLAS ASFOURI / AFP

Bern tightens sanctions against Belarus

Minsk is considered Russia’s accomplice to war in Ukraine, and the Federal Council has decided to tighten the sanctions against Belarus, following steps that the European Union had already taken earlier this month.

They mainly concern trade and financial sanctions and are very similar to the measures already imposed on Russia

The measures that went into effect on Wednesday include export bans on dual-use (military and civilian) goods; import of the goods Switzerland typically buys from Belarus, such as wood and rubber products, iron, steel and concrete; and the end of public funding and financial assistance for commercial exchanges or investments.

Also, transactions with the Central Bank of Belarus are no longer permitted. The Federal Council has also published a list of banks excluded from the SWIFT international messaging system.

READ MORE: Sanctions on Russia: Is Switzerland still a neutral nation?

Switzerland to allow Ukrainians to hold jobs

The heads of the Swiss Employers’ Union, the Swiss Trade Union, the Swiss Union of Arts and Crafts, and Travail.Suisse met with Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter to discuss ways of facilitating employment for the refugees while ensuring protection against abuse and wage undercutting.

For the Federal Council, access to employment will allow Ukrainian refugees to participate in social and economic life, and become financially independent during their stay in Switzerland.

However, the exercise of a gainful activity remains subject to cantonal authorisations, which must ensure that the conditions of remuneration and work comply with the usual practices of the place, profession and branch concerned.

Ukrainians are granted special S status, which allows them to work or study in Switzerland for up to a year.

READ MORE: Switzerland’s special ‘S permit’ visa program: What Ukrainians need to know

Swiss mortgage interest rates continue to rise

Mortgage interest rates have risen to multi-year highs for many homeowners.

With the start of the Ukraine war, interest rates for fixed-rate mortgages initially fell significantly. However, they have been rising sharply for about a week, according to comparison service Moneyland.

Since the beginning of the month, the median five-year mortgage rate rose 0.15 percentage point to 1.35 percent. The average interest rate for 10-year mortgages is 0.18 percentage points higher, at 1.73 percent.

Overall, interest rates have risen significantly since the start of the year. At the beginning of 2022, five-year mortgages were still around 1 percent, more than 0.3 percentage points lower. Ten-year mortgages even jumped more than 0.5 percentage points over the same period.

“The war in Ukraine is fueling the already high inflation, which causes a tightening of monetary policy or interest rate hikes,” said Moneyland analyst Felix Oeschger

More Swiss favour 5G technology

Switzerland was among the first countries to begin deploying 5G, but health fears over radiation from the antennas have sparked much opposition to the new technology.

In a Swiss survey conducted in 2020, the majority of respondents were against 5G network antennas in the vicinity of their homes.

However, a  similar study released this week by consumer site bonus.ch, shows that nearly half (49 percent) of those surveyed  support 5G technology, compared to only 35 percent in 2020. Only 27 have an unfavourable opinion, compared to 44 percent two years ago.

In the new survey, 55 percent cited technological advances as a reason for their  support of 5G networks, followed by those who see advantages of this technology — such as improved speed — and the reduction in energy consumption.

On the other hand, fears for the environment and for cybersecurity are gaining ground compared to 2020, according to the survey.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 16 March 2022 08:04 CET
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Epidemiological update: New Covid variants are emerging

A combination of Delta and Omicron variants that has been found in an increasing number of chronic infections has given rise to a new name: Deltacron.

What do we know about this newcomer?

“There is currently no evidence that this mutation would spread quickly…and it can be assumed that the immunity level of the population is good, ” said Richard Neher, member of the Covid-19 Task Force.

But there is also another variant circulating in Switzerland: Omicron’s “little brother” known as BA.2, which is even more contagious but not more virulent than its big sibling, at least for vaccinated people.

The epidemic rebound is also driving up daily hospitalisation numbers in Switzerland. “The increase in the number of cases is most strongly affecting those over the age of 60, and there is a significant increase in the number of hospitalisations”, the Covid-19 Task Force pointed out in its latest report published on Tuesday.

The Federal Council in favour of a free Travelcard for Ukrainians

Ukrainian refugees arriving in Switzerland could receive a free “solidarity” ticket for public transport, allowing them to  move more easily around their local area.

These people are already allowed to travel free of charge to a destination anywhere in the country when fleeing Ukraine.

Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) noted that people with Ukrainian passports can  use public transport free of charge to get to their destination or to cross the country on the way to another. But that the “free ride” does not include “tourist trips”, SBB said.

READ MORE: UPDATE: How Switzerland is supporting refugees from Ukraine

The National Council votes to abolish VAT on fuel

The lower chamber of the Swiss parliament created a (pleasant) surprise by accepting a proposal from MP Franz Grüter, who is asking that Value Added Tax (VAT) no longer apply to fuel taxes: the tax on mineral oils, the surcharge on mineral oils, and taxes on the import of gasoline. The motion was accepted by 105 votes to 84.

This decision comes as the price of gasoline has risen sharply since the start of the war in Ukraine. On Monday, the Federal Council replied that it was not going to act for the moment against this increase.

The proposal will now be debated by the Council of States.

READ MORE:Where in Switzerland can you find the cheapest fuel?

The Swiss choose their hospital according to these criteria

There are more than 200 public and private acute-care hospitals in Switzerland, the  highest density in the world. This means the population has a wide choice in terms of medical care.

But what are their priorities when choosing a healthcare facility?

According to a survey carried out by Groupe Mutuel insurance company, the most important selection criterion relates to the medical expertise for the intervention  / treatment in question. This is listed as a priority by 68 percent of respondents.

The second criterion is the relationship and interaction between the doctor and patient. Next comes the quality of care and attentiveness of the health care staff.

Flexibility in visiting hours as well as overall patient satisfaction were also considered important when choosing a hospital.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

SHOW COMMENTS