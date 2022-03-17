Read news from:
Was Switzerland’s Covid pandemic management the ‘second-best in the world’?

A new analysis shows that Switzerland ranks in second place in terms of pandemic management when compared with other nations. But is this high score really justified?

Published: 17 March 2022 13:04 CET
Did Switzerland really manage the pandemic better than other countries? Photo by Pixabay

Two years ago almost to a day, life changed dramatically in Switzerland: on March 16th, 2020, the Federal Council declared a state of emergency, closing not only the country’s borders, but also all non-essential businesses.

The public was urged to stay indoors for what turned out to be a six-week-long confinement.

This marked the official beginning of all sorts of restrictions that would be implemented, lifted, and re-introduced over the next two years, depending on the evolution of the epidemiological situation.

During this time, the government has often been criticised for the measures it took, didn’t take, or took too late to effectively combat the spread of the virus. Other countries were cited as examples of better pandemic management.

While in some ways, like closing of the borders and implementing travel restrictions, Switzerland was aligned with its neighbours, in others, it charted its own, more flexible course.

To evaluate how well (or badly) Switzerland did overall in handling the unprecedented health crisis, Blick asked Stefan Legge, macroeconomist and lecturer at the University of St. Gallen to assess pandemic policies of 45 countries and compare them with Switzerland’s.

Legge used five indicators for his analysis: the health balance, the severity of the measures, the development of the economy and inflation, and fiscal policy support through aid packages.

Legge found that Switzerland handled the pandemic better than many people thought, placing it in the second place, just below Norway.

Is this high ranking justified?

From the onset of the pandemic, Switzerland had the advantage of a comparatively healthy population, a very good healthcare system and a strong economy, factors that have prevented worse outcomes and gave the government some flexibility in the kind of restrictions it implemented.

In another country, similarly small measures could have had much graver consequences, Legge pointed out.

But one category in particular seems to have skewed Legge’s analysis in Switzerland’s favour: inflation and the economic impact of the pandemic.

While Switzerland has been hit hard due to closures and prolonged home-working obligation, overall the country’s economy proved to be more resilient than others’.

As The Local wrote recently, the Swiss labour market bounced back quite well — better than other countries’ — precisely because of its strong economy.

The country also placed relatively high — in the fourth place— in terms of measures implemented to combat the spread of the virus. Switzerland’s were much lighter than across Europe and elsewhere, which apparently was considered a good thing for this particular  survey.

“In the second wave, the restaurants and bars were kept open when everything in the neighbouring countries had long been closed. Happy to receive ski tourists from Germany and Austria, in whose home countries the slopes were closed. And let children go to school while their peers around the world crammed at the kitchen table”, Blick writes.

However, when it comes to Covid-specific categories like the number of cases, Switzerland slips to the 14th place, below neighbours Italy, France, Austria and Germany, all of which received a lower overall score than Switzerland.

And in excess mortality, Switzerland ranks in the ninth place.

Also, the research did not take into account such  important aspects of pandemic management as vaccination rollout or rate of immunisations.

If it had, Switzerland would be likely lower in the ranking than its neighbours and many other nations, for that matter, as well.

“Envy and resentment throughout Europe”

Despite its surprisingly high ranking in the survey, Blick conceded that Switzerland did not do everything right.

The Federal Council has repeatedly misjudged the pandemic situation or the importance of simple protective measures such as masks. Its relatively relaxed approach contributed to undermining the efforts of neighbouring countries to contain the virus, “arousing envy and resentment throughout Europe”, according to Blick.

“Small, ‘encircled’ Switzerland automatically benefited from tough restrictions abroad. The neighbouring countries kept their case numbers under control, even against economic interests”.

At the same time, Switzerland was fortunate in that it was (barely) not dependent on treatment capacities abroad”, the newspaper added.

Will Switzerland lift Covid restrictions amid rising infections?

One month after the Federal Council lifted nearly all Covid-related restrictions, the number of new infections is on the rise in Switzerland, and more patients have been admitted to hospitals. Here’s what could happen next.

Published: 16 March 2022 13:07 CET
On February 16th, the government announced almost all measures in place at that time would be scrapped the following day.

The requirement to show the Covid certificate to access indoor venues fell, and masks were no longer required in most public places, except for public transport and health establishments.

Also, restrictions on private events and gatherings were dropped, as was the obligation to work from home.

The remaining rules — the requirement to isolate in the event of a positive test and to wear masks on public transport and in healthcare facilities — are set to be dropped from April 1st “if the epidemiological situation continues to evolve as expected”, the Federal Council said.

The key phrase, “if the epidemiological situation continues to evolve as expected”, is not very precise; it is unclear whether it means that infection rates should decline significantly, or whether they should just not keep increasing.

One principal criterion set by the government is that the healthcare system must not be overwhelmed by coronavirus patients, rather than simply infection rates. 

What is the situation right now?

The number of new cases has risen drastically since the lifting of measures, exceeding 36,000 new reported infections on March 16th. That rate was just over 16,000 on February 16th, the day when relaxations were announced.

Since then, the numbers have been climbing steadily.

However, health experts said this evolution was not surprising, as “we know that Omicron is extremely contagious”, according to Didier Pittet, head of the infection prevention service at Geneva’s University Hospitals (HUG).

In fact, Pittet, pointed out that the rising infection rate “is not necessarily bad news because these contaminations contribute to building our immunity”.

One development to take into account is the emergence of two new variants.

A combination of Delta and Omicron that has been found in a number of chronic infections has given rise to a new name: Deltacron.

Deltacron: What do we know about this newcomer?

“There is currently no evidence that this mutation would spread quickly…and it can be assumed that the immunity level of the population is good, ” said Richard Neher, member of the Covid-19 Task Force.

Of more concern to epidemiologists is Omicron’s “little brother” known as BA.2, which is even more contagious but not more virulent than its big sibling, at least for vaccinated people.

However, it is not yet known how seriously the BA.2 sub-variant affects unvaccinated people.

Experts are particularly concerned about the increase in infections among people at risk, especially the elderly. “In people over 70, the number of current cases is higher than for the rest of the Omicron wave,” according to Urs Karrer, the Task Force’s vice-president.

“Their immune defences are weaker, which could lead to more hospitalisations.”

What is the situation in hospitals?

This is the most important metric for the authorities, the one that will influence their decision regarding the lifting of remaining measures.

The epidemic rebound is driving up daily hospitalisation numbers in Switzerland.

“The increase in the number of cases is most strongly affecting those over the age of 60, and there is a significant rise in the number of hospital admissions”, the Covid-19 Task Force pointed out in its latest report published on Tuesday.

Hospital admissions fell from 140 a day in early January to its lowest number on February 26th: 49 hospitalisations, according to data from the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).

Since then, however, the curve has gone up again, but not enough to cause concerns about saturation  of healthcare facilities.

Right now, Covid patients occupy only 16 percent of ICU beds; however, there are significant regional differences.

The occupancy rate by Covid patients is only 8 percent in Fribourg, while it exceeds 33 percent in Valais, where only one intensive care bed is available in the entire canton. But as the situation is calmer in the other regions, transfers are possible from one ICU to another is case of need.

So will the authorities lift the remaining restrictions from April 1st?

The Federal Council has not yet indicated what the decision will be, even though three members — President Ignazio Cassis, Health Minister Alain Berset, and Minister of Economic Affairs Guy Parmelin — have all recently tested positive to coronavirus.

And Swiss media is reporting that an increasing number of MPs is also infected in the midst of the spring session of the parliament.

“The number of Covid cases literally exploded in the Federal Palace. In two years of the pandemic, never have so many MPs been confined at the same time”, reports Blick.

The newspaper added that “right-wing deputies are coughing the most”, which is a paradox of sorts as these MPs have been staunchly opposed to any Covid restrictions since the beginning of the pandemic.

It is reasonable to assume, however, that if the situation in hospitals doesn’t worsen dramatically in coming days, the remaining restrictions could be lifted, even if cases continue to climb.

Some epidemiologists are, however, warning against this move.

Marcel Salathé, an epidemiologist at the Federal Polytechnic Institute of Lausanne (EPFL), said that even though the mortality and hospitalisation rates are now low thanks to vaccination and collective immunity, the virus continues to spread so much that Covid-related deaths and hospital admissions will increase again.

As for Karrer, “I understand that people wanted a quick and complete opening, but many elements indicate that the pandemic will make an extra round in hospitals”.

