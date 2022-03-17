For members
COVID-19 RULES
Was Switzerland’s Covid pandemic management the ‘second-best in the world’?
A new analysis shows that Switzerland ranks in second place in terms of pandemic management when compared with other nations. But is this high score really justified?
Published: 17 March 2022 13:04 CET
Did Switzerland really manage the pandemic better than other countries? Photo by Pixabay
For members
COVID-19 RULES
Will Switzerland lift Covid restrictions amid rising infections?
One month after the Federal Council lifted nearly all Covid-related restrictions, the number of new infections is on the rise in Switzerland, and more patients have been admitted to hospitals. Here’s what could happen next.
Published: 16 March 2022 13:07 CET
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments