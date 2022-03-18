For members
OPINION & ANALYSIS
OPINION: Is there such a thing as a typical Swiss person?
Despite what many foreigners may think, Switzerland is not a homogenous nation where everyone yodels or plays an alphorn. Helena Bachmann looks at what exactly does it mean to be ‘typically’ Swiss and are there such people in this country?
Published: 18 March 2022 12:20 CET
Are the flag-carrying men real Swiss? Photo by Valeriano de Domenico /AFP
HEALTH
WHO interview: ‘If our behaviour returns to normal Europe risks new waves of Covid-19’
The Local sat down with the man at the forefront of the World Health Organisation's quest for a coronavirus treatment to ask whether reopening our societies will create a second wave and what happens when populism meets science.
Published: 5 June 2020 16:07 CEST
"Social distancing is not very social" . AFP
