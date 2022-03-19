Read news from:
UKRAINE

Swiss slap sanctions on luxury exports to Russia

Switzerland on Friday adopted the EU'ss anctions on exporting luxury goods to Russia imposed over the Kremlin's war in Ukraine, acknowledging that some Swiss companies could be badly hit.  

Published: 19 March 2022 09:56 CET
A picture taken on January 18, 2018 shows watches by Swiss watchmaker Jaeger-LeCoultre, owned by the Richemont group, displayed during the 28th International Fine Watchmaking Exhibition SIHH, in Geneva. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

The European Union imposed a fourth wave of sanctions on Tuesday, which Switzerland said it would match.  

Switzerland is not in the EU and has a long-standing tradition of neutrality on matters of war, but nonetheless has been aligning itself with waves of EU sanctions imposed following Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine. 

 

The new measures “will come into force within the next few days”, the Swiss government said in a statement.  

“The ban on the export of luxury goods contained in the new sanctions affects only a small portion of Switzerland’s global exports of such goods. However, specific companies could be seriously affected,” Bern admitted.  

Watchmaking is the wealthy Alpine nation’s third-largest export sector, though far behind the giant pharmaceutical sector.  

Russia is the 17th-biggest export market for Swiss watch manufacturers, amounting to 260 million Swiss francs ($280 million, 250 million euros) last year, according to statistics from the watch industry federation, representing around one percent of total Swiss watch exports.

However, exports only give a partial indication of watch sales to wealthy luxury watch lovers, who often splash out during tourist trips to Switzerland.  

Rich Russians are among the chief watch enthusiasts, with President Vladimir Putin himself regularly seen wearing prestigious Swiss brands on his right wrist.  

Even before the sanctions, several major Swiss brands including Rolex had already halted their exports to Russia.  

Last week, the Swatch group, which owns of Tissot, Omega and Breguet, closed its stores in Russia, having already suspended its exports the week before.  

Luxury goods giant Richemont, owner of jewellery house Cartier and luxury watches such as IWC and Jaeger-LeCoultre, also suspended operations in Russia from March 3.  

The EU’s list of targeted products bans the export of champagne as well as cigars, perfumes, watches, jewellery, yachts and luxury sedan cars. 

UKRAINE

Reader question: Are refugee centres in Zurich ‘full’?

Media reports have emerged of refugee centres in Zurich being ‘full’ as thousands arrive in Switzerland fleeing conflict in the Ukraine.

Published: 17 March 2022 13:23 CET
Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has sent millions of people fleeing in search of safety. 

Switzerland, while not a neighbour of Ukraine, has indicated it expects to take in up to 50,000 refugees, although higher numbers have also been contemplated. 

Switzerland’s special visa program: What Ukrainians need to know

Tuesday at midday, SEM announced that the Zurich centre could no longer register more refugees, as it is overwhelmed by the number of requests for S permits.

This however only applied for Tuesday. 

On Wednesday afternoon, Swiss news outlet 20 Minutes reported of long queues at the Federal Asylum Centre in Zurich, one of six set up across the country to administer Ukrainian refugee arrivals. 

Some in the queue said they had been to the centre several times but had been unable to register, with queues moving slowly “due to language barriers” and other issues. 

Is the centre in Zurich full – and what’s the situation in the rest of the country? 

Authorities said the centre was not full and that new arrivals would be processed as best as possible, although they acknowledged there had been long wait times. 

“The capacities for registering people who have fled Ukraine are constantly being increased. We are also in the process of examining alternative registration options,” spokesman Reto Kormann told 20 Minutes. 

Each centre usually takes in around 1,000 applicants per month, Kormann said, but are currently trying to process 800 people per day. 

READ MORE: What criteria must I meet to host refugees at my home in Switzerland?

Kormann however said that even where people have to wait, it would only be for a short period of time and that their S permits – the special visa scheme activated for the first time for those fleeing the Ukraine conflict – would be granted. 

“Everyone else can only register in a week or two, so there are no disadvantages for them,” Kormann said. 

“There are no quotas for protection status S. Anyone who seeks protection in Switzerland will receive it.”

The State Secretariat for Migration said on Twitter Ukrainians do not need to register on arrival. 

Under existing visa rules, Ukrainians arriving in Switzerland are allowed to stay 90 days without applying for a visa. 

More about the S permit, which allows those fleeing the Ukraine conflict to live, work or study in Switzerland for at least one year, is available at the following link. 

Online registration coming soon

In order to better account for the influx, Switzerland is currently in the process of setting up an online registration system. 

In addition to the centre in Zurich, other federal centres have been set up in Boudry (NE), Basel, Bern, Chiasso  (TI) and Altstätten (SG).

As at March 17th, 7,903 refugees from the war in Ukraine, mostly women and children, have been registered in Switzerland, 3,664 of whom have been privately housed. 

More information, including a range of FAQs, is laid out on the following Swiss government page. 

