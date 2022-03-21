For members
EXPLAINED: What is ‘church tax’ in Switzerland and do I have to pay it?
Switzerland is one of only a handful of countries where most people must pay taxes to support religious institutions. This is what you should know about it.
Published: 21 March 2022 15:43 CET
If you are a member of Protestant or Catholic congregation (like this one in Solothurn), you must pay church taxes. Photo by Pixabay
EXPLAINED: Why not paying off your mortgage in Switzerland can save you money
The idea is strange to most of us, but the majority of people in Switzerland choose not to pay off their mortgage - and save money in the process.
Published: 17 March 2022 09:33 CET
Updated: 17 March 2022 13:44 CET
