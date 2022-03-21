Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

The validity of the recovery certificate reduced by three months

The Federal Council decided to reduce the validity period of Covid certificates issued to those who recovered from the disease from 270 to 180 days.

This new measure only concerns people who travel to certain countries, since the certificate is no longer mandatory in Switzerland or to enter the country from abroad.

However, unvaccinated people from some countries outside the Schengen area (so-called third countries) remain subject to certain entry conditions, which are outlined here.

Experts: Covid infection rate five times higher than reported

The number of new daily coronavirus cases is likely to be significantly higher than official data indicates, according to Rudolf Hauri, president of the Conference of Cantonal Health Directors.

While the number of new infections released by the Federal Department of Public Health in the past few weeks has hovered at around 30,000 a day, Hauri estimates that the more realistic figure, which includes unreported cases, reaches 150,000 contaminations daily.

He said the lifting of the mask requirement effective from February 17th is accelerating the upward trend and the number of hospital admissions is likely to increase as well.

READ MORE: Was Switzerland’s Covid pandemic management the ‘second-best in the world’?

Raising a glass for peace in Ukraine

Switzerland has already helped Ukraine in several ways, but now there is another effort to support the war-torn country: a Swiss company based in Zug has launched “Vodka Zelensky” to honour the Ukrainian president.

Screenshot from Vodka Zelensky’s press release

All profits from the sales will be donated to the country until at least 2026, the company said. For now, the sum of 10 francs per bottle, sold at 40 francs, will go to humanitarian organisations.

READ MORE: UPDATE: How Switzerland is supporting refugees from Ukraine

Swiss military “too archaic” to defend the country, expert says

For Albert A. Stahel, professor of military strategy at the University of Zurich, “our army is archaic. In the event of an attack like the one in Ukraine, Switzerland would only last a few days because it would have to fight with old weapons.”

This observation is based on the army’s current inventory: it is still made up of anti-aircraft guns acquired in 1963, during the Vietnam War, as well as tanks and armored howitzers from the 60s and 70s.

As for the Air Force’s 40-year-old combat aircraft, even the Defence Ministry has conceded the aging fleet would have “no chance” against a modern adversary.

There have been repeated calls lately from MPs for better military equipment for ground troops, and Switzerland has already approved the purchase of 36 new F-35A fighter jets — the decision which is still under debate as some politicians oppose it.

READ MORE: Could Switzerland defend itself against invasion?

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]