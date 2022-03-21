Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news

Published: 21 March 2022 07:37 CET
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday
Obsolete Swiss military equipment would be ineffective in battle.Photo by Simon Infanger on Unsplash

The validity of the recovery certificate reduced by three months

The Federal Council decided to reduce the validity period of Covid certificates issued to those who recovered from the disease from 270 to 180 days.

This new measure only concerns people who travel to certain countries, since the certificate is no longer mandatory in Switzerland or to enter the country from abroad.

However, unvaccinated people from some countries outside the Schengen area (so-called third countries) remain subject to certain entry conditions, which are outlined here.

Experts: Covid infection rate five times higher than reported

The number of new daily coronavirus cases is likely to be significantly higher than official data indicates, according to Rudolf Hauri, president of the Conference of Cantonal Health Directors.

While the number of new infections released by the Federal Department of Public Health in the past few weeks has hovered at around 30,000 a day, Hauri estimates that the more realistic figure, which includes unreported cases, reaches 150,000 contaminations daily.

He said the lifting of the mask requirement effective from February 17th is accelerating the upward trend and the number of hospital admissions is likely to increase as well.

READ MORE: Was Switzerland’s Covid pandemic management the ‘second-best in the world’?

Raising a glass for peace in Ukraine

Switzerland has already helped Ukraine in several ways, but now there is another effort to support the war-torn country: a Swiss company based in Zug has launched “Vodka Zelensky” to honour the Ukrainian president.

Screenshot from Vodka Zelensky’s press release

All profits from the sales will be donated to the country until at least 2026, the company said. For now, the sum of 10 francs per bottle, sold at 40 francs, will go to humanitarian organisations.

READ MORE: UPDATE: How Switzerland is supporting refugees from Ukraine

Swiss military “too archaic” to defend the country, expert says

For Albert A. Stahel, professor of military strategy at the University of Zurich, “our army is archaic. In the event of an attack like the one in Ukraine, Switzerland would only last a few days because it would have to fight with old weapons.”

This observation is based on the army’s current inventory: it is still made up of anti-aircraft guns acquired in 1963, during the Vietnam War, as well as tanks and armored howitzers from the 60s and 70s.

As for the Air Force’s 40-year-old combat aircraft, even the Defence Ministry has conceded the aging fleet would have “no chance” against a modern adversary.

There have been repeated calls lately from MPs for better military equipment  for ground troops, and Switzerland has already approved the purchase of 36 new F-35A fighter jets  — the decision which is still under debate as some politicians oppose it.

READ MORE: Could Switzerland defend itself against invasion?

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 18 March 2022 07:31 CET
Updated: 19 March 2022 09:49 CET
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Switzerland puts up ad-hoc housing for Ukrainian refugees

About 8,500 Ukrainians have arrived in Switzerland so far, with up to 50,000 expected by June.

State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) currently has about 9,000 places to accommodate refugees in six federal asylum facilities, which are expected to filled to full capacity soon.

The Defence Department is stepping in to provide 1,800 additional places in the barracks in Bülach (ZH) and Bure (JU) on a temporary basis. About 300 more places will be added in a few days in the Glaubenberg (OW) military camp, while SEM is urgently looking for other housing options.

Refugees who do not already live with relatives or acquaintances must be placed as evenly as possible among the cantons, SEM said.  “In this respect, each canton must decide whether it can support  refugees itself or whether it should collaborate with a relief organisation”.

READ MORE: Switzerland expects 50,000 Ukrainian refugees by June

The origin of food produced abroad will have more explicit labelling

The Council of States has approved a motion calling for a clear and detailed designation of the country of origin for foods made outside Switzerland.

Swiss consumers will now be able to find out more easily where the products they buy are manufactured.

While many of the foods sold in Switzerland are produced or prepared elsewhere, and packaging indicates their EU origin,  it is not uncommon for the ingredients to come from even farther afield, for instance China. Such indications, however, are typically missing.

“The fact that products are made or pre-made outside Switzerland with foreign raw materials, without clear designation of the country of origin, is deceptive to consumers,” said MP Jacques Nicolet in his motion.

New job opportunities for ski instructors

Swiss regional airline, Helvetic Airways, came up with a novel idea to remedy the shortage of cabin crews: it is offering ski instructors (and there is no shortage of those in Switzerland) training in the summer and then jobs as flight attendants.

With its aptly named  programme, “Ski & Fly”,  Helvetic is recruiting ski instructors who need summer jobs to fill the gap between skiing seasons.

Once the snow melts, they will fly from Helvetic’s Zurich hub to destinations throughout Europe until the end of October, at which point they will hit the slopes again.

Online petition urges Swiss to oust Putin’s girlfriend from the country

Though it has never been officially confirmed (or denied), it has been widely reported that Vladimir Putin’s “secret family” — girlfriend Alina Kabaeva and their children — are living under heightened security somewhere in Switzerland, possibly in Ticino.

Over 45,000 people have now signed an online petition on Change.org website asking the government to expel Kabaeva and the children from the country.

“Dear Swiss Confederation, why do you grant residence to the accomplices of Putin’s regime? ” the petition asks.

It also calls on Switzerland to verify the origin of the money used for the purchase of the properties that are currently used by Putin’s family.

READ MORE: Reader question: Do Russians now have to leave Switzerland?

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

SHOW COMMENTS