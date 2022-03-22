Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

LIVING IN SWITZERLAND

Can I still have a religious wedding or funeral if I don’t pay Swiss church tax?

An 'ecclesiastical tax’ is mandatory in most of Switzerland’s cantons. Does opting out of this fee mean the church can turn down your request for a marriage or other religious services? Here’s what you should know.

Published: 22 March 2022 12:37 CET
Can I still have a religious wedding or funeral if I don’t pay Swiss church tax?
Chances are you can get married in a Swiss church even if you skip your taxes. Photo by Davide De Giovanni from Pexels

Switzerland is one of only a handful of countries to levy a church tax. 

For more information on the tax, including which cantons have made it mandatory, check out the following link. 

EXPLAINED: What is ‘church tax’ in Switzerland and do I have to pay it?

But what happens if you never declared your religious affiliation when registering with your local commune or if you decide to opt out of paying this tax afterwards?

Do you still have a prayer of being part of the church community, and benefiting from religious services such as marriage or funeral?

This is only an issue if you are a resident of cantons other than Geneva, Neuchâtel, Vaud, and Ticino, where a church tax is not levied.

If you live in the other 22 cantons, this is what you should know.

The only marriage considered legal in Switzerland is the one performed at a civil registry office. Religious ones are optional, so if you are not a churchgoer and don’t particularly care about the religious ceremony, then you can skip it altogether.

However if you, like many other couples, want to say ‘I do’ in front of a priest or minister after being already wed civilly, but you don’t pay church taxes, you have some other options to consider.

READ MORE: Does marriage make financial sense in Switzerland? 

Are you a part of your local Catholic or Protestant congregation?

If you attend services more or less regularly, participate in various parish activities, and maybe even make a voluntary donation to the church, the chances of your pastor marrying you are greater than if you just walk off the street and ask to be wed.

Keep in mind, however, that regardless of whether you are a member of a particular congregation or not, most churches will ask you to undergo a “marriage preparation course” beforehand.

This means you have to invest some time and effort into a religious wedding ceremony.

Can a clergyperson refuse to marry a church tax evader even if all the above steps are taken?

There is nothing in the law to prevent him or her from turning down your request; churches are not required to marry everyone who shows up on their doorstep, especially as a religious ceremony is not a legal necessity in Switzerland.

However, this doesn’t mean a parish will automatically refuse to marry all those who don’t pay taxes. There is sufficient anecdotal evidence to suggest that if you fulfil all the requirements listed above, a priest or minister will wed you, but you will be charged a fee for this service.

How much will depend on your place of residence and your parish, but you can expect to pay upward of 1,000 francs.

What about a funeral?

Anyone can be buried in Switzerland without a religious ceremony; the family can make all the arrangements directly with the undertaker.

However, if a religious service is requested for a deceased who did not pay his church taxes, conditions similar to those related to marriage would apply. In other words, clergy would most likely not refuse this sacred rite to anyone on the grounds that he or she didn’t pay taxes.

Here again, the family would have to assume the costs of the service.

READ MORE: Funerals, burials and wills: What you should know about dying in Switzerland

To sum up, and in general terms, you don’t have to automatically give up your dream of being married or buried (if that’s your thing) by a member of the clergy. It all depends on a number of other factors.

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

STATISTICS

Which is Switzerland’s ‘most Swiss’ canton?

Roughly a quarter of Switzerland’s population is foreign, with some regions being more international than others. But which cantons are the ‘Swiss-est’ of them all?

Published: 14 March 2022 15:12 CET
Updated: 20 March 2022 08:48 CET
Which is Switzerland’s ‘most Swiss’ canton?

The Local has written at length about the cantons that have the highest concentration of foreign nationals.

Not surprisingly, as most foreigners move to Switzerland for economic opportunities, vast majority live where the best-paid jobs are, such as in or near Zurich or the shores of Lake Geneva, which also encompass parts of Vaud.

Not coincidentally, these are also regions with highest rents:

Swiss rents: This is where cheapest and priciest apartments are

The proportion of foreigners — 60 percent — is highest in Geneva, according to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

The rates are also particularly high in the cantons of Zurich, Zug, Basel-City, Schaffhausen, Ticino, Vaud, and Neuchâtel, FSO said.

This means that, as a whole, all of the above cantons are “least Swiss” in terms of the origin of its population.

READ MORE: Where do Switzerland’s foreigners all live?

What about the “most Swiss” regions?

At the opposite end of the  cantons listed above, there are also places in Switzerland were few foreigners settle and most residents are Swiss.

Again according to FSO data, Appenzell Innerrhoden and Uri have — at 11 and 12 percent respectively — fewest immigrants in their midst.

Next come Nidwalden with 14 percent, followed by Obwalden and Jura with 15 percent each.

This means that in these five cantons, Swiss population is overwhelmingly dominant, and they can therefore be considered as “most Swiss”.

What about individual cities?

In terms of municipalities, there are quite a few where the percentage of Swiss residents far outweighs the proportion of foreigners.

In these cities, nearly 80 percent of residents are Swiss nationals: Luzern, St. Gallen, Winterthur, Solothurn, Chur, and Sion, among others.

However, the “most Swiss” label can be misleading.

While we have focused here on Swiss versus foreign population, the definition of “Swissness” can go beyond demographics and fall under various other categories. In other words, it can mean different things to different people.

For many, this may mean a place where most of Switzerland’s customs and traditions are still alive, or a town / region  which symbolises Switzerland the most.

This is a subjective call, as it depends on what criteria is applied.

But these are some ideas:

Bern

As Switzerland’s capital — or federal city, as Swiss prefer to think of it — it is the country’s political epicentre and could qualify as the “Swissest” part of the country.

READ MORE: Why is Bern the ‘capital’ of Switzerland?

Rütli 

A mountain meadow, reportedly the site of the historic 1291 oath marking the foundation of the original Swiss Confederacy. 

Chur

Graubünden’s capital is the oldest town in Switzerland, with a 5,000-year-old settlement history.

Broc

The small Fribourg town is the home of Cailler, Switzerland’s oldest chocolate manufacturer.

Zermatt

The Valais resort lies picturesquely at the foot of the famous Matterhorn.

Zermatt is one of the many places in Switzerland where it is difficult to get a second home.

Zermatt in the Swiss alps. Photo by Gabriel Garcia Marengo on Unsplash
SHOW COMMENTS