UKRAINE

Ukraine: Pressure builds on Switzerland to deport ‘Putin’s mistress’

A petition has been launched for Switzerland to extradite former Russian gymnast Alina Kabaeva, who is rumoured to be Russian President Vladimir Putin’s long-time mistress and the mother of four of his children.

Published: 22 March 2022 14:48 CET
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) hands flowers to Alina Kabayeva, Russian rhytmic gymnastics star and Olympic prize winner, after awarding her with an Order of Friendship during annual award ceremony in the Kremlin 08 June 2001. Photo: SERGEI CHIRIKOV / POOL / AFP
Under the title “Switzerland, why are you sheltering the helpers of the Putin regime?”, the petition calls for the immediate extradition of Kabaeva to Russia. 

The petition compares Kabaeva and Putin to Nazi leader Adolf Hitler and his wife Eva Braun. 

“It’s time you reunite Eva Braun with her Fuhrer,” says the petition, which had more than 60,000 signatures as at Tuesday afternoon, with a goal of 75,000. 

The 38-year-old gymnast, who has been pictured with the 69-year-old Putin on several occasions, is rumoured to have given birth to four children with the Russian leader. 

The first of which, a daughter, was born in the southern Swiss town of Lugano. 

According to US news outlet Page Six and British newspaper The Times, Kabaeva lives in a heavily fortified chalet in the Ticino alps in the south of the country. 

Who is Kabaeva and will she be kicked out?

Kabaeva won a gold medal at the 2008 olympics and is rumoured to be romantically linked with Putin since 2008 after an article in the “Moskovskij Korrespondent”, which was later shut down after publishing the report. 

The online petition does not appear to have any legal influence over any migration or extradition decision made by Switzerland. 

Whether the former gymnast can be extradited firstly depends on whether she actually lives in Switzerland, with national broadcaster RTS reporting on Monday that federal justice officials believe she is not currently in Switzerland. 

“The FDJP has no indication of the presence of this person in Switzerland. The appropriate clarifications have been made.”

If Kabaeva is actually in Switzerland, she may be deported if it is deemed she is staying unlawfully in Switzerland, if she has committed criminal acts or if she is deemed a security threat. 

In practice, whether she will be deported is likely to depend in part on her citizenship status. 

Some media outlets have reported that Kabaeva has Swiss citizenship. Switzerland reserves the right to exercise its own citizens but does not do so in practice. 

Children born in Switzerland do not automatically receive Swiss citizenship, but can be deemed citizens if a parent has a Swiss passport. 

Notoriously neutral Switzerland has backed EU sanctions against Russia, with Swiss President Ignazio Cassis repeatedly critical of Russia’s invasion. 

The Swiss government is expecting 50,000 refugees to arrive fleeing the conflict, although some estimates suggest the real number is likely to be higher. 

An estimated 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine in the month since the invasion, the majority of which are currently in neighbouring Poland. 

UKRAINE

Ukraine’s Zelensky blasts Swiss banks in address to Bern rally

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday blasted firms including Nestle for carrying on business as usual with Russia "even though our children are dying", in a live address to a Swiss rally. 

Published: 20 March 2022 09:06 CET
Zelensky urged Swiss companies to stop doing business in Russia and told the country’s banks to freeze funds belonging to the Kremlin elite. 

Speaking to a rally outside the Swiss parliament in Bern, Zelensky condemned firms that maintained business as usual despite the siege of Mariupol. 

The thousands of demonstrators gathered in the square in front of the Federal Palace heard Zelensky’s nine-minute speech translated in German, though technical problems interrupted the video from Kyiv. 

Zelensky criticised Swiss companies for continuing to do business in Russia, singling out food giant Nestle. 

The company’s slogan is “good food, good life”, he said. 

“Business works in Russia even though our children are dying and our cities are being destroyed,” and while people in Mariupol were “without food, without water, without electricity, under bombardment”. 

Zelensky said it was “painful” that those behind the conflict had funds stashed in Switzerland. 

“The money of the people who unleashed this war is in your banks. Help fight this. So that their funds are frozen,” he said, urging them to join the “fight against evil”. 

Zelensky called for them to be stripped of their properties and privileges, to cheers from the crowd. 

The number of rich Russians resident in Switzerland has grown in recent years. 

Swiss President Ignazio Cassis joined Ukrainian and other diplomats on a stage above a banner reading “Solidarity with Ukraine. Stop the war now.” 

“I’m deeply impressed, dear Volodymyr, from your willingness to resist, from your willingness to go ahead, and from your willingness and the willingness of your population to overcome this terrific crisis,” he told Zelensky. 

Cassis said he hoped the guns would soon fall silent and said Switzerland was prepared to mediate or host negotiations. 

The Swiss president said he would visit the Polish border with Ukraine on Monday.  Earlier, in a newspaper article, Cassis said Russia’s war in Ukraine was driven by “devastating madness” and said Switzerland was prepared to pay the price for defending freedom and democracy, matching EU sanctions on Russia. 

Yevheniia Filipenko, Ukraine’s ambassador to Geneva, told the crowd in Bern: “What is happening in Ukraine is an attack not only on Ukraine, on Ukrainian people, it’s an attack on all of us. 

“We have to work together to ensure that these atrocities stop and will never happen again.  “Thank-you, Switzerland for you help to Ukraine and Ukrainians. Together we will win.” 

