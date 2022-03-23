Read news from:
Booster 2.0: Is Switzerland gearing up for a fourth Covid jab?

With Covid numbers on the rise and further reopenings planned for April, will Switzerland change tune and recommend a fourth vaccination?

Published: 23 March 2022 11:47 CET
Several vials of Covid vaccine with purple lids
Is Switzerland set for a second booster? Photo: ARIANA DREHSLER / AFP

As of late March 2022, Switzerland is recording 30,000 official Covid cases per day. While this represents some of the highest daily rates since the start of the pandemic, experts believe the actual number is likely much higher. 

Cantonal doctor Rudolf Hauri estimates 150,000 people in Switzerland are currently getting infected with Covid each day. 

The trend has put additional focus on the government’s booster policy. Unlike other countries such as Israel, Germany and the United States, Switzerland has still not recommended a fourth booster jab. 

Vaccination rates are currently low in Switzerland, with only around 1,000 jabs taking place per week. 

Around 70 percent of the population is currently vaccinated against Covid. 

‘Out of the question’

Christoph Berger, who heads up Switzerland’s Federal Vaccination Commission, reinforced that Switzerland’s main metric was hospitalisations, which were only increasing slightly. 

“A nationwide recommendation for another vaccination is therefore currently out of the question” Berger said. 

Berger also predicted “the extremely high number of infections… should not increase any further”. 

Berger said approximately 90 percent of the adult population has some form of immunity to the virus, whether from vaccination, a previous infection or a combination of both. 

Berger however noted that another jab may be necessary at the end of summer. 

“In addition, it is still uncertain whether at the end of summer a booster vaccination will be needed for certain people or for everyone.”

Being fully vaccinated significantly reduces the chance of spreading the virus, but does not eliminate it completely. 

Studies show that unvaccinated people are three times more contagious than those who are boosted or who have recently contracted and recovered from the virus. 

Higher spread can also be problematic due to the increased threat of mutation. 

The period of time in which vaccinated people are contagious is also shorter. 

ZURICH

Covid: Several schools in Zurich return to distance learning

Several primary and secondary schools in the Swiss canton of Zurich have re-adopted distance learning due to significant increases in Covid numbers forcing teachers into isolation.

Published: 17 March 2022 13:49 CET
Covid: Several schools in Zurich return to distance learning

Unlike previous orders for students to study from home, these have come about on an ad hoc basis, with too many teachers in isolation for replacements to be found. 

Switzerland’s Tages Anzeiger newspaper wrote on Wednesday “the state of emergency is back”. 

Impacted schools include the Friedrichsstrasse secondary school in Zurich-Schwamendingen and the Kügeliloo in Zurich-Oerlikon.

In several classes, parents were only notified the day before that they should take care of their children at home. 

Switzerland has seen a continued increase in case numbers since relaxing measures in mid-February, although hospitalisations and fatalities remain stable. 

The cases have spiked recently in Zurich, which experts believe is to do with bad weather forcing people inside in previous weeks. 

The peak of the infection wave is expected to be reached at the end of March, Swiss news outlet Blick reported on Wednesday. 

Switzerland is currently planning to phase out the remaining Covid measures at the end of March, provided the epidemiological situation was stable. 

Currently, masks must be worn on public transport and those who test positive must isolate for at least five days. 

The Federal Council has not yet indicated what the decision will be, even though three members — President Ignazio Cassis, Health Minister Alain Berset, and Minister of Economic Affairs Guy Parmelin — have all recently tested positive to coronavirus.

And Swiss media is reporting that an increasing number of MPs is also infected in the midst of the spring session of the parliament.

“The number of Covid cases literally exploded in the Federal Palace. In two years of the pandemic, never have so many MPs been confined at the same time”, reports Blick.

 

