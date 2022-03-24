Read news from:
Family of four die after plunging from Swiss balcony

Four members of a French family plunged to their deaths Thursday from a seventh-floor balcony in the Swiss town of Montreux, leaving a teenager seriously injured.

Published: 24 March 2022 14:33 CET
A file photo of a police car in front of a hotel in the Swiss town of Montreux. Photo: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
Five members of the same family, a 40-year-old man, his 41-year-old wife and her twin sister, along with the couple’s eight-year-old daughter and a 15-year-old son went off the balcony of a building in the heart of Montreux, police said.

All of them except the son died when they hit the ground, while the boy was taken to hospital in serious condition, the Vaud cantonal police said.

All of those involved were French citizens, it said.

Police said the incident occurred after two officers showed up at the building, across from Montreux’s famous Casino, to execute a warrant for the father in connection with the home-schooling of one of the children.

The officers knocked on the door and heard a voice ask who they were.

After they answered, the apartment went quiet.

After failing to make contact, the officers left, but “in the meantime, a witness called the police to say that people had fallen from an apartment balcony,” the statement said.

“We do not know yet whether they fell or if this drama was due to other circumstances,” police spokesman Jean-Christophe Sauterel told the RTS public broadcaster.

An investigation has been opened, but police have already concluded that the incident happened “behind closed doors”, and that no one else was in the apartment at the time, he said.

Home schooling is heavily restricted in Switzerland, with some cantons banning the practice outright and others regulating it heavily. 

Homeschooling is more popular in the French-speaking part of the country. 

Of the 1,000 children who are homeschooled in Switzerland, approximately 600 of them are in the canton of Vaud. 

Vaud and neighbour Neuchâtel are considered to be one of the most permissive of homeschooling in Switzerland. 

In these cantons, you only need to alert the authorities if you plan on homeschooling your children – although there have been recent signs this will be further restricted in future. 

EXPLAINED: What are the rules for homeschooling children in Switzerland?

STATISTICS

Which is Switzerland’s ‘most Swiss’ canton?

Roughly a quarter of Switzerland’s population is foreign, with some regions being more international than others. But which cantons are the ‘Swiss-est’ of them all?

Published: 14 March 2022 15:12 CET
Updated: 20 March 2022 08:48 CET
The Local has written at length about the cantons that have the highest concentration of foreign nationals.

Not surprisingly, as most foreigners move to Switzerland for economic opportunities, vast majority live where the best-paid jobs are, such as in or near Zurich or the shores of Lake Geneva, which also encompass parts of Vaud.

Not coincidentally, these are also regions with highest rents:

The proportion of foreigners — 60 percent — is highest in Geneva, according to the Federal Statistical Office (FSO).

The rates are also particularly high in the cantons of Zurich, Zug, Basel-City, Schaffhausen, Ticino, Vaud, and Neuchâtel, FSO said.

This means that, as a whole, all of the above cantons are “least Swiss” in terms of the origin of its population.

What about the “most Swiss” regions?

At the opposite end of the  cantons listed above, there are also places in Switzerland were few foreigners settle and most residents are Swiss.

Again according to FSO data, Appenzell Innerrhoden and Uri have — at 11 and 12 percent respectively — fewest immigrants in their midst.

Next come Nidwalden with 14 percent, followed by Obwalden and Jura with 15 percent each.

This means that in these five cantons, Swiss population is overwhelmingly dominant, and they can therefore be considered as “most Swiss”.

What about individual cities?

In terms of municipalities, there are quite a few where the percentage of Swiss residents far outweighs the proportion of foreigners.

In these cities, nearly 80 percent of residents are Swiss nationals: Luzern, St. Gallen, Winterthur, Solothurn, Chur, and Sion, among others.

However, the “most Swiss” label can be misleading.

While we have focused here on Swiss versus foreign population, the definition of “Swissness” can go beyond demographics and fall under various other categories. In other words, it can mean different things to different people.

For many, this may mean a place where most of Switzerland’s customs and traditions are still alive, or a town / region  which symbolises Switzerland the most.

This is a subjective call, as it depends on what criteria is applied.

But these are some ideas:

Bern

As Switzerland’s capital — or federal city, as Swiss prefer to think of it — it is the country’s political epicentre and could qualify as the “Swissest” part of the country.

READ MORE: Why is Bern the ‘capital’ of Switzerland?

Rütli 

A mountain meadow, reportedly the site of the historic 1291 oath marking the foundation of the original Swiss Confederacy. 

Chur

Graubünden’s capital is the oldest town in Switzerland, with a 5,000-year-old settlement history.

Broc

The small Fribourg town is the home of Cailler, Switzerland’s oldest chocolate manufacturer.

Zermatt

The Valais resort lies picturesquely at the foot of the famous Matterhorn.

Zermatt is one of the many places in Switzerland where it is difficult to get a second home.

Zermatt in the Swiss alps. Photo by Gabriel Garcia Marengo on Unsplash
