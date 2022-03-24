Read news from:
Reader question: Will my children get a Swiss passport if born in Switzerland?

Obtaining Swiss citizenship is not a simple matter even if you are born here, as there are many obstacles to overcome. This is what you should know about the complex process of naturalisation.

Published: 24 March 2022 12:39 CET
Foreigners have to jump through hoops to become Swiss citizens. Photo by Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash

It is natural that people who are settled in Switzerland would want their children to have a Swiss citizenship.

Unlike many other countries, however, merely being born in Switzerland doesn’t mean the person is Swiss.

If their parents were born abroad and still hold foreign passports, children will not obtain Swiss citizenship at birth. 

This may sound unfair to someone coming from, say, the United States, but Switzerland doesn’t recognise so-called “birthright citizenship” which automatically grants a Swiss passport to anyone born here.

Even though the kids have lived their entire lives here and consider themselves to be Swiss, they have the same nationality as their parents and will continue to be considered as foreigners – until and unless they become naturalised.

Some Swiss politicians and political parties, most notably the Social Democrats, are pushing for a relaxation of the rules, however at present they remain in place. 

Who is entitled to a Swiss passport at birth?

Children born to Swiss-citizen parents, or at least one parent who is Swiss, will be automatically considered citizens of Switzerland. Called “acquisition by descent”, it applies to babies born in Switzerland as well as those born abroad.

A foreign child adopted by Swiss parent(s) will get Swiss citizenship as well.

What happens if both parents are foreign nationals?

There are several scenarios to consider if you would like your child (or future child) to be Swiss.

If you don’t have children yet but permanently reside in Switzerland with a C permit, you could apply for naturalisation after living in the country for 10 years.

If this sounds simple enough — it isn’t. There are a number of exceptions and nuances involved in this process (called “ordinary naturalisation”), which are outlined on this government site.

If you become naturalised before the child is born (even if you still retain the citizenship of your former country), then he or she will be automatically Swiss at birth.

In the event that the child was born before you could get naturalised, you can apply for citizenship as a family, under the same criteria as outlined on the government site.

However, this process should be undertaken while the child is still a minor; after they turn 18, they would have to apply for naturalisation by themselves.

What if I moved to Switzerland when my children were already born?

If two non-citizens move to Switzerland when their children were already born, naturalisation is the means through which they may be able to gain citizenship. 

While normally you will need to be in Switzerland for ten years to apply, years between the ages of 8 and 18 count as double, meaning that a child could effectively apply after five years. 

As outlined above, if you want to help your children gain Swiss citizenship, it is best to kick off the process well before they turn 18, otherwise they will need to do so themselves. 

What about citizenship for the third generation?

A proof of the complexity of the country’s naturalisation process is that even the third-generation residents have to jump through hoops to get their Swiss passports.

On paper, foreigners born in Switzerland and whose grandparents already lived here can obtain their citizenship more easily — the so-called “simplified  naturalisation”.  In reality, however, the procedure is full of obstacles and not at all simple.

According to the Federal Commission for Migration (FMC), out of about 25,000 people in this category, only 1,847 received their Swiss passports at the end of 2020.

That’s because “legal requirements are impossible to meet”, the report states. “Thus, it is clear that facilitated naturalisation is not actually easier for the third generation, but rather more difficult”.

In all, the study found that access to Swiss nationality for this population group is unreasonably bureaucratic, as in many cases proof required for this process to be successful is difficult to obtain — if, for instance, grandparents are deceased and the family hasn’t kept any records.

 FMC recently drew a disappointing assessment of a facilitated naturalisation process for the third-generation foreigners.

This is one of the reasons why we have such a large foreign presence in Switzerland: because the law makes access to naturalisation particularly difficult”, according to Rosita Fibbi, migration sociologist at the University of Neuchâtel.

“Many countries have introduced simpler procedures for people born there… this is not the case in Switzerland”, she added.

EXPLAINED: How to fast track permanent residency in Switzerland

For many foreign residents, permanent residency can bring about many benefits to daily life in Switzerland and eventually pave your way to Swiss citizenship. Here’s a step-by-step guide to fast tracking your Swiss permanent residency.

Published: 3 February 2022 16:33 CET
Want to put your Swiss residency permit in the fast lane? Follow these steps. Image: Pixabay
Whether you want to stay in Switzerland forever or will move home at some point, permanent residency can make things a whole lot easier. 

Here’s how you can get on the fast track. 

Overview of the C Permit

The ‘Settled Foreign Nationals’ C permit is typically granted to nationals of EU and EFTA countries after a period of five years in Switzerland. For all other foreign residents (with the exception of US and Canadian nationals), permanent residency is only available after having lived in Switzerland for ten interrupted years.

This may seem like a long stretch. However, residents who are able to prove they are successfully integrated and fulfil the necessary requirements are able to speed up the process and apply for an early C permit after five years.

The permit offers many perks especially for those who have plans to stay in Switzerland long-term. For one, you only need to renew your permit every five years.

You can also ‘freeze’ your C permit if you move abroad, change jobs and live in every canton without restrictions. With this permit, you don’t need to seek permission when buying property. However, it doesn’t give you the right to vote at the federal level. 

Important to note here is that it is up to applicants to proactively request a C permit themselves. Foreign residents can request this on their B permit renewal forms or by asking canton authorities directly. In terms of paperwork, a Swiss immigration lawyer can assist in this step. 

Applicants should expect to receive a first response after three to four weeks, according to Adrian Tüscher, head of global employment and immigration services at KPMG. However, the overall process should not take longer than three months and the authority should proactively provide feedback in case of missing documents or information. 

How important is integration?

“Integration is today, the key element on top of the needed years of regular and uninterrupted residence with a B permit,” stresses Ara Samuelian, head of immigration at PwC. “Indeed, since 2018 Switzerland has inserted integration criteria in its foreign national law. This change is the consequence of the famous voting of Swiss citizens that happened in 2014 against mass immigration.” 

Factors which fall under this umbrella of successful integration may include: observance of public safety and order, respect for the values of the Federal Constitution, and not being reliant on social welfare. Experts also stressed the importance of attaching a letter of motivation that detailed involvement in local sport or cultural clubs, associations or volunteering work.

When it comes to participation in economic life, a stable employment situation is essential. “You cannot apply if you find yourself unemployed and receiving unemployment benefits, as you are not qualified as being well-integrated into the local economy,” says Alexa Mossaz, immigration specialist at Legal Expat Switzerland. 

“If you are self-employed, you must be able to demonstrate that your company is contributing to the local economy by providing a copy of the commercial register extract and the most recent balance sheet. A short business plan detailing the nature of the business should also be joined, with the projection of revenues over the next three years.”

She also adds that having claimed unemployment benefits in the past would not affect the application. 

What language skills are needed?

Generally speaking, it is expected that applicants have reached a B1 level of speaking and listening skills and A1 in written skills of the language spoken in the canton of residence. This should come from a recognised list of language certificates.

However, cantons can (and a number do) specifically require higher oral and written language levels in case of an anticipated C permit application, according to Tüscher. Knowledge of other official Swiss languages outside the place of domicile aren’t factored in. 

How does the process vary from canton to canton?

Experts we contacted agreed that most cantons have different procedures and waiting times for the early C permit process. “In cantons such as Geneva and Vaud, such procedures can take up to one year due to administrative delays,” says Mossaz. 

Meanwhile, the approximate processing time for cantons such as Lucerne and Basel-Land is about three months. Many of these cantonal authorities may request a personal appearance at the office rather than a mere mail application. 

What else to watch out for?

Other general tips we received were that residency gaps of more than six months spent outside of Switzerland would affect the five-year requirement for the B permit.

A student holding a temporary permit would also need to find employment and transform this into a B work permit for at least two years before applying for a C permit. 

And should a parent be staying at home to take care of their children with no employment to show, they would need to prove that their financial situation is stable through the working spouse, according to Mossaz. 

Nevertheless, there isn’t a time crunch. Tüscher says that the early C permit can be applied anytime after the five-year threshold is met. In case the permit is turned down, the authorities would simply extend the existing B permit (provided those requirements are still met). 

Maintaining the C permit

Even after securing a C permit, it’s important to know how to keep it. 

Some of the reasons for a rejection or revocation of a C permit could include an entry in the criminal

records due to a severe penal action (a speeding fine would not fall under that), social welfare dependency or an excessive debt enforcement track record, according to Tüscher. 

Authorities also have the power to revoke the settlement permit for those who leave Switzerland for longer than six months. To combat this, it is best to apply for a temporary suspension early on. This entitles you to live in another country for four years while keeping the C permit on hold. 

