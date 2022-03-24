For members
SWISS CITIZENSHIP
Reader question: Will my children get a Swiss passport if born in Switzerland?
Obtaining Swiss citizenship is not a simple matter even if you are born here, as there are many obstacles to overcome. This is what you should know about the complex process of naturalisation.
Published: 24 March 2022 12:39 CET
Foreigners have to jump through hoops to become Swiss citizens. Photo by Claudio Schwarz on Unsplash
SWISS CITIZENSHIP
EXPLAINED: How to fast track permanent residency in Switzerland
For many foreign residents, permanent residency can bring about many benefits to daily life in Switzerland and eventually pave your way to Swiss citizenship. Here’s a step-by-step guide to fast tracking your Swiss permanent residency.
Published: 3 February 2022 16:33 CET
Want to put your Swiss residency permit in the fast lane? Follow these steps. Image: Pixabay
