UKRAINE
Switzerland’s Nestle pulls products from Russia after Zelensky criticism
Just days after Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky’s harsh critique of Swiss banks and companies for continuing to operate in Russia, Nestle said it will suspend the sale of major brands.
Published: 24 March 2022 13:29 CET
UKRAINE
EXPLAINED: Why Switzerland has not banned Russia’s propaganda networks
Unlike many other countries, Switzerland has not banned Russian propaganda networks like Russia Today (RT) and Sputnik. Why?
Published: 23 March 2022 11:16 CET
