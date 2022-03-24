Read news from:
Austria
UKRAINE

Switzerland’s Nestle pulls products from Russia after Zelensky criticism

Just days after Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky’s harsh critique of Swiss banks and companies for continuing to operate in Russia, Nestle said it will suspend the sale of major brands.

Published: 24 March 2022 13:29 CET
In a publicly televised address on Saturday, Zelensky hit out at international firms who continued to operate in Russia “even though our children are dying”. 

Zelensky urged Swiss companies to stop doing business in Russia and told the country’s banks to freeze funds belonging to the Kremlin elite. 

Speaking via video link to a rally outside the Swiss parliament in Bern, Zelensky condemned firms that maintained business as usual despite the siege of several Ukrainian cities. 

Zelensky criticised Swiss companies for continuing to do business in Russia, singling out food giant Nestle. 

The company’s slogan is “good food, good life”, he said. 

“Business works in Russia even though our children are dying and our cities are being destroyed,” and while people in Mariupol were “without food, without water, without electricity, under bombardment”. 

On Wednesday, Nestle released a statement saying they would suspend most of their activities in Russia due to the invasion. 

While several other international firms had already announced they were suspending their operations in Russia, Nestle had continued to operate. 

Nestle said it would stop producing and selling some of the better known company brands such as Nesquick and Kit Kat in Russia. 

However, it would continue to produce and sell some essential products, like baby formula and medical products. 

Nestle said it expected to operate “on a non-profit basis” for the foreseeable future in Russia, but any proceeds it generated would be donated to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC).

Nestle also said it stood by its 5,800 employees in Ukraine and had so far donated hundreds of tonnes of food. 

Two of the three factories in Ukraine will continue to remain operational. Those in Lviv and Lutsk will stay open, but that in the hard-hit city of Kharkiv has been closed and repurposed into a food distribution hub to supply the local population. 

Nestle did not address why the decision was eventually made to curtail dealings in Russia. 

Pressure was building on Nestle internally as well, with Actares, a shareholder group, calling upon them to join an international boycott on operating in Russia. 

Several other Swiss companies including Swatch and Rolex have ceased operations in Russia, although Credit Suisse continues to maintain several ties to Russia. 

A spokesperson for Credit Suisse said on Wednesday a decision to leave was being considered. 

“We are now examining the situation. It’s a very serious situation. We’ll see what that means for our work over the next few months. I haven’t made a decision yet.”

UKRAINE

EXPLAINED: Why Switzerland has not banned Russia’s propaganda networks

Unlike many other countries, Switzerland has not banned Russian propaganda networks like Russia Today (RT) and Sputnik. Why?

Published: 23 March 2022 11:16 CET
In the days after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, authorities in the European Union, the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom and elsewhere banned Russian state-run news networks, including Russia Today and Sputnik. 

In making the announcement, the EU said it would stay in place “until the Russian Federation and its associated outlets cease to conduct disinformation and information manipulation actions against the EU and its member states.”

As of late March however, Switzerland has not followed suit – although several networks including Salt, Sunrise and Swisscom have voluntarily removed the channels from their networks. 

Swiss federal councillor Viola Amherd, the head of the Department of Defence, Civil Protection and Sport (DDPS), announced a plan to ban the channels on March 23, calling them a Russian “propaganda hub”. 

“After consistent adoption of EU sanctions by Switzerland, standing aside on this important issue would be incomprehensible” a department spokesperson told Swiss news organisation Tamedia. 

Legal experts however question whether Switzerland would be able to uphold such a ban. 

A Federal Office of Communications (Ofcom) spokesperson told 20 Minutes that the government has ‘no legal basis’ to enforce such a ban. 

“The federal government does not have the basis in telecommunications law to demand blocking of access to websites with content from RT or Sputnik, but I have noted that individual Providers such as Swisscom, Sunrise and Salt no longer offer the relevant programs on their TV platforms,” the spokesperson said. 

There is also disagreement on the federal council, Switzerland’s primary governing body, as to whether a ban is justified. 

Guy Parmelin, Amherd’s colleague on the seven-member body, said a ban would be disproportionate with freedoms of expression and the media. 

Parmelin’s Swiss People’s Party have also been the primary opponent of Switzerland’s decision to adopt European Union sanctions against Russia, saying it is an erosion of Switzerland’s long-held neutrality. 

The DDPS hit back however, saying the networks were not examples of a free and diverse media, but were instead state-run instruments controlled and financed directly by Moscow. 

The DDPS has indicated it will push ahead with a ban, which may lead to a legal showdown to determine the legality of the prohibition. 

