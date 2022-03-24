Read news from:
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 24 March 2022 08:10 CET
Auf wiedersehen, au revoir, arrivederci: SwissCovid app is being retired. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Swiss government urged to step up search for Russian money

The Social Democratic Party is demanding the establishment of a special task force to find where in Switzerland Russian oligarchs have hidden their assets.

The Federal Prosecutor’s Office, the Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) and experts from the State Secretariat for International Financial Matters must have an overview of all the funds, real estate, and works of art stored in Switzerland, the party said.

“Active neutrality does not mean looking away, but being an advocate of international law and fundamental rights”, said MP Mattea Meyer.

In particular, the money laundering legislation and the law on embargoes must be improved, according to Meyer. “We must put an end to the attitude of ‘as long as the rubles roll, we look elsewhere’. It’s anything but neutral”.

Swiss health care system relies “too much” on foreigners

In its latest report, the Federation of Swiss Doctors (FMH) is sounding the alarm because Switzerland’s medical system “depends on foreign countries” too much.

Medical statistics for 2021 show that 38.4 percent of physicians who currently practice in Switzerland hold a foreign diploma – a proportion that has been steadily increasing over the years, FMH said.

Doctors of foreign origin mainly come from Germany (52 percent), Italy (9.2 percent), France (7.2) and Austria (6).

The reason for the growing number of foreign physicians is that Swiss doctors are aging — currently, one in four are over the age of 60 — but fewer Swiss doctors are being trained to take their place.

Third-generation naturalisation process “disappointing”

The Federal Migration Commission (FMC) drew a disappointing assessment of a facilitated naturalisation process for the third-generation foreigners. The criteria set for obtaining cititzenship for this group of people is not simple.

“This is one of the reasons why we have such a large foreign presence in Switzerland: because the law makes access to naturalisation particularly difficult”, according to Rosita Fibbi, migration sociologist at the University of Neuchâtel.

“Many countries have introduced simpler procedures for people born there… this is not the case in Switzerland”, she added..

SwissCovid app to be deactivated

After April 1st, SwissCovid will disappear from the Apple and Google app stores, according to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).

“With the lifting of the obligation to isolate in April, the prerequisites for an effective continuation of the SwissCovid app are no longer there, since contact tracing will be greatly reduced”, said FOPH spokesperson Katrin Holenstein.

Depending on how the epidemiological situation develops in the winter of 2022/2023, the operation of the SwissCovid app could be resumed quickly. Therefore, the necessary IT infrastructures will continue to be maintained, she said.

The app was launched in June 2020 to track infection chains.

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 22 March 2022 08:12 CET
Switzerland purchases more Moderna vaccines

Even though Covid immunisations are largely stalled in Switzerland, the government purchased 7 million more doses of Moderna vaccine.

These additional  doses are scheduled to be delivered in 2023 and 2024, and used as boosters.

In the meantime, Switzerland has enough doses of both Moderna and Pfizer vaccines in case another round of vaccinations is needed this fall if, as some experts predict, the pandemic resurges.

Ukrainians can travel for free

Ukrainian refugees are now entitled to ride free of charge on Swiss public transport in second class on all lines within the range of validity of the general Travelcard.

This arrangement is initially valid until May 31st, according to the SwissPass Alliance.

Until now, refugees had to go through various administrative procedures upon arrival. The State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) provided them with the necessary tickets for their final destinations in Switzerland, but intra-country travel remained subject to the normal rate.

The world’s biggest ‘peace dove’ is in the Swiss Alps

The projection of a  giant, kilometre-long white dove can now be seen on the Grand Mythen mountain in canton Schwyz. It is the largest such image ever projected in the world.

The organisation behind this idea is the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), which wanted to “spread this symbol of peace throughout Europe and the world to draw attention to children in distress in Ukraine.”

Switzerland will import 2,000 tonnes of butter

The Federal Office for Agriculture (FOAG) is increasing the tariff quota for butter for 2022 by 2,000 tonnes to meet the consumer demand from April 1st until the end of the year, the government announced.

According to industry estimates, locally produced butter will run out by the autumn, as most Swiss milk is transformed into cheese.

Therefore, in order to ensure sufficient and uninterrupted supply of butter, it must be purchased abroad.

In Switzerland, the demand for butter averages more than 40,000 tonnes per year, according to FOAG.

Good news on the economic front: Swiss companies don’t foresee a recession

A new survey of nearly 100 Swiss CEOs carried out by Deloitte shows that they “appear unfazed by the war in Ukraine and the widespread sanctions against Russia and Belarus”.

Despite geopolitical uncertainty and concerns about inflation, supply chains and energy prices, most of the 99 CEOs surveyed by Deloitte  still expect the economy to grow over the coming 12 months.

The majority also remain optimistic about the financial outlook for their own companies as the Swiss economy has proved very resilient after the coronavirus pandemic, the survey shows.

However, “the situation could change quickly depending on how the war unfolds”, Deloitte said.

