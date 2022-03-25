For members
SWISS CITIZENSHIP
EXPLAINED: Can Swiss citizenship be revoked – and can you get it back?
Foreigners living in Switzerland are more interested in how to obtain a Swiss passport rather than worry about having it withdrawn. Is losing a citizenship really a thing?
Published: 25 March 2022 14:41 CET
You can't do this if you lose your Swiss citizenship. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
Reader question: Will my children get a Swiss passport if born in Switzerland?
Obtaining Swiss citizenship is not a simple matter even if you are born here, as there are many obstacles to overcome. This is what you should know about the complex process of naturalisation.
Published: 24 March 2022 12:39 CET
