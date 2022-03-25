Read news from:
SWISS CITIZENSHIP

EXPLAINED: Can Swiss citizenship be revoked – and can you get it back?

Foreigners living in Switzerland are more interested in how to obtain a Swiss passport rather than worry about having it withdrawn. Is losing a citizenship really a thing?

Published: 25 March 2022 14:41 CET
EXPLAINED: Can Swiss citizenship be revoked - and can you get it back?
You can't do this if you lose your Swiss citizenship. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

Imagine being a proud owner of a hard-to-come-by red passport with a white cross, and then having it nullified. Can this nightmare scenario really happen?

Yes and no.

If you are a citizen of Switzerland and no other country — in other words, you have no dual nationality — then no matter what terrible things you do, your passport is safe.

That is because stripping someone of their citizenship is only possible if the person has a second nationality. Otherwise, Switzerland would create stateless people, an act prohibited by international law.

This applies regardless of whether these people are Swiss from birth or through naturalisation.

However, if you are a citizen of Switzerland and another country, you could lose your Swiss passport for offences which are much more serious than merely not recycling your trash or mowing your lawn on Sunday.

As the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) explains it, “dual nationals can have their Swiss citizenship revoked if their conduct is seriously detrimental to Switzerland’s interests or reputation”.

One example of when such a drastic and irrevocable step can be taken is in the case of people convicted of war crimes, terrorism, or treason.

Have there been any cases of the government stripping a Swiss person of citizenship?

‘Mass’ expatriations took place in this country between 1940 and 1947, when 80 Swiss nationals were deprived of their citizenships because they collaborated with the Nazis.

More recently, in 2019, a Turkish-Swiss dual national lost his Swiss citizenship after being convicted by the Federal Criminal Court for being a member of Islamic State (ISIS).

The last such case, in 2020, involves a woman who was born and raised in Geneva but also has a French passport in addition to a Swiss one. She took her two young daughters to live in the ISIS enclave in Syria without the knowledge of their respective fathers.

In both these cases, authorities revoked their citizenships, banning them from returning to Switzerland and possibly posing a security threat within the country.

According to the Migration Policy Institute, more than 130 countries around the world have such legislation on the books, including 19 EU members. 

This basically means that whichever country of citizenship revokes the passport first, the other has no choice but to take in the law breaker.

In the case of a Geneva woman, the Swiss beat the French to the punch.

There are also other situations when citizenship can be lost:

Lying during naturalisation

If a foreigner provides false information or conceals important facts during the naturalisation procedure, they run the risk that their naturalisation will be revoked.

This is possible for up to eight years after naturalisation, according to SEM.

The agency doesn’t publish data about how many people have been caught fibbing, but the message is clear: don’t do it

Automatic loss

According to SEM, a child born abroad of a Swiss parent and who has another nationality, automatically loses Swiss citizenship at the age of 25, unless they have been registered with a Swiss authority or have declared in writing that  they wish to maintain  their Swiss nationality.

Citizenship can also be renounced voluntarily (don’t ask us why)

Swiss citizens living abroad who are also nationals of another country  can apply to their nearest Swiss foreign representation to be relieved of their Swiss citizenship, SEM says. “The application will be passed on via the State Secretariat for Migration SEM to the authority responsible for the relief of Swiss citizenship in the person’s canton of origin”.

READ MORE: Which Swiss cantons have the strictest citizenship requirements?

Can Swiss citizenship be reinstated?

In certain cases, yes, although this process is neither easy nor quick.

Basically you can qualify for reinstatement under the same conditions as if you apply for citizenship in the first place.

These are SEM’s criteria:

  • Be successfully integrated if you live in Switzerland;
  • Have close ties with Switzerland if you live abroad;
  • Show respect for public security and order;
  • Show respect for the values enshrined in the Federal Constitution; and
  • Not pose a threat to Switzerland’s internal or external security.

If you lost your Swiss citizenship less than 10 years ago, you can apply for reinstatement irrespective of whether you live abroad or in Switzerland.

After this period, you can only apply for reinstatement if you have been living continuously in Switzerland for at least three years with the intention of remaining here permanently in accordance with the law on foreign nationals.

READ MORE: How to apply for Swiss citizenship: An essential guide

However, you can’t get your citizenship back if your naturalisation has been nullified or if your Swiss citizenship has been revoked — in both cases for reasons mentioned above.

READ MORE: Reader question: Will my children get a Swiss passport if born in Switzerland?

SWISS CITIZENSHIP

Reader question: Will my children get a Swiss passport if born in Switzerland?

Obtaining Swiss citizenship is not a simple matter even if you are born here, as there are many obstacles to overcome. This is what you should know about the complex process of naturalisation.

Published: 24 March 2022 12:39 CET
Reader question: Will my children get a Swiss passport if born in Switzerland?

It is natural that people who are settled in Switzerland would want their children to have a Swiss citizenship.

Unlike many other countries, however, merely being born in Switzerland doesn’t mean the person is Swiss.

If their parents were born abroad and still hold foreign passports, children will not obtain Swiss citizenship at birth. 

This may sound unfair to someone coming from, say, the United States, but Switzerland doesn’t recognise so-called “birthright citizenship” which automatically grants a Swiss passport to anyone born here.

Even though the kids have lived their entire lives here and consider themselves to be Swiss, they have the same nationality as their parents and will continue to be considered as foreigners – until and unless they become naturalised.

Some Swiss politicians and political parties, most notably the Social Democrats, are pushing for a relaxation of the rules, however at present they remain in place. 

How Switzerland’s Social Democrats want to introduce ‘citizenship by birth’

Who is entitled to a Swiss passport at birth?

Children born to Swiss-citizen parents, or at least one parent who is Swiss, will be automatically considered citizens of Switzerland. Called “acquisition by descent”, it applies to babies born in Switzerland as well as those born abroad.

A foreign child adopted by Swiss parent(s) will get Swiss citizenship as well.

READ MORE: Why your Swiss citizenship application might be rejected – and how to avoid it

What happens if both parents are foreign nationals?

There are several scenarios to consider if you would like your child (or future child) to be Swiss.

If you don’t have children yet but permanently reside in Switzerland with a C permit, you could apply for naturalisation after living in the country for 10 years.

How to apply for Swiss citizenship: An essential guide

If this sounds simple enough — it isn’t. There are a number of exceptions and nuances involved in this process (called “ordinary naturalisation”), which are outlined on this government site.

If you become naturalised before the child is born (even if you still retain the citizenship of your former country), then he or she will be automatically Swiss at birth.

In the event that the child was born before you could get naturalised, you can apply for citizenship as a family, under the same criteria as outlined on the government site.

However, this process should be undertaken while the child is still a minor; after they turn 18, they would have to apply for naturalisation by themselves.

What if I moved to Switzerland when my children were already born?

If two non-citizens move to Switzerland when their children were already born, naturalisation is the means through which they may be able to gain citizenship. 

While normally you will need to be in Switzerland for ten years to apply, years between the ages of 8 and 18 count as double, meaning that a child could effectively apply after five years. 

As outlined above, if you want to help your children gain Swiss citizenship, it is best to kick off the process well before they turn 18, otherwise they will need to do so themselves. 

What about citizenship for the third generation?

A proof of the complexity of the country’s naturalisation process is that even the third-generation residents have to jump through hoops to get their Swiss passports.

On paper, foreigners born in Switzerland and whose grandparents already lived here can obtain their citizenship more easily — the so-called “simplified  naturalisation”.  In reality, however, the procedure is full of obstacles and not at all simple.

According to the Federal Commission for Migration (FMC), out of about 25,000 people in this category, only 1,847 received their Swiss passports at the end of 2020.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why so few third-generation Swiss are actually ‘Swiss’?

That’s because “legal requirements are impossible to meet”, the report states. “Thus, it is clear that facilitated naturalisation is not actually easier for the third generation, but rather more difficult”.

In all, the study found that access to Swiss nationality for this population group is unreasonably bureaucratic, as in many cases proof required for this process to be successful is difficult to obtain — if, for instance, grandparents are deceased and the family hasn’t kept any records.

 FMC recently drew a disappointing assessment of a facilitated naturalisation process for the third-generation foreigners.

This is one of the reasons why we have such a large foreign presence in Switzerland: because the law makes access to naturalisation particularly difficult”, according to Rosita Fibbi, migration sociologist at the University of Neuchâtel.

“Many countries have introduced simpler procedures for people born there… this is not the case in Switzerland”, she added.

EXPLAINED: Why ‘simplified’ Swiss naturalisation is actually not that simple

