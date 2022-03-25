Read news from:
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 25 March 2022 07:41 CET
Spring is here to stay — at least through the weekend, meteorologists say. Photo by Pixabay

Switzerland blocked nearly 6 billion francs of Russian assets 

In an update regarding Swiss sanctions against Russian oligarchs and companies, Erwin Bollinger, Deputy Ambassador at the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), said the frozen assets  have a value of 5.7 billion francs. This number is expected to climb, as new holdings are discovered.

Unlike other countries, whose governments are actively searching for Russian assets, Switzerland  is relying on cantons, as well as financial  institutions, to make an inventory of their customers and to declare to SECO  whether they manage funds of people against whom sanctions are in place.

Each Swiss canton gets its own stamp

Entitled “My canton – our Switzerland”, the new sheet of  ”Priority Mail A” stamps depicting the unique character of each canton, as well as the cultural and political diversity of Switzerland, is going on sale today.

Stamps can be purchased at 1.10 francs a piece;the entire sheet costs 29.70. They are available at all post offices throughout Switzerland or online.

26 stamps for 26 cantons. Photo: Post Office press release

Swiss universities cut student exchanges with Russia

Russia has become increasingly isolated on the economic front since the invasion of Ukraine. Now sanctions and boycotts have also reached the academic world, with a number of Swiss universities interrupting student exchanges with their Russian counterparts.

So far, this action has been taken by the Federal Polytechnic Institute of Zurich, as well universities of Bern, Zurich, St. Gallen and Fribourg.

In doing so, they are following the advice of their umbrella organisation, Swissuniversities, also known as the Rectors’ Conference of Swiss Universities, which recommends suspending scientific cooperation with Russia in areas where there is a risk of supporting the Russian government.

Bern denies Putin’s mistress lives in Switzerland

According to the public broadcaster RTS, Swiss government has not turned a deaf ear to reports that Putin’s girlfriend, Alina Kabaeva, and their children are hiding somewhere in Switzerland.

“All this unrest and possible damage to Switzerland’s image ended up causing concern in high places in Bern and in certain embassies”, RTS reported, adding that the pressing question of Kabaeva’s whereabouts was even on the agenda of the Federal Council’s Ukraine task force.

But so far, authorities found no trace of her. The Federal Department of Justice and Police told RTS that “the necessary checks have been carried out, but there is no indication of the presence of this person in Switzerland”.

Warm weather across Switzerland this weekend

This week ends on a high note: sunshine and unseasonably high temperatures — reaching the 20-degree mark in some areas — are expected to continue for at least the next few days.

While temperatures will be lower at night and early in the morning, they will go up to around 18 degrees in the afternoon in many regions.

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 24 March 2022 08:10 CET
Swiss government urged to step up search for Russian money

The Social Democratic Party is demanding the establishment of a special task force to find where in Switzerland Russian oligarchs have hidden their assets.

The Federal Prosecutor’s Office, the Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) and experts from the State Secretariat for International Financial Matters must have an overview of all the funds, real estate, and works of art stored in Switzerland, the party said.

“Active neutrality does not mean looking away, but being an advocate of international law and fundamental rights”, said MP Mattea Meyer.

In particular, the money laundering legislation and the law on embargoes must be improved, according to Meyer. “We must put an end to the attitude of ‘as long as the rubles roll, we look elsewhere’. It’s anything but neutral”.

Swiss health care system relies “too much” on foreigners

In its latest report, the Federation of Swiss Doctors (FMH) is sounding the alarm because Switzerland’s medical system “depends on foreign countries” too much.

Medical statistics for 2021 show that 38.4 percent of physicians who currently practice in Switzerland hold a foreign diploma – a proportion that has been steadily increasing over the years, FMH said.

Doctors of foreign origin mainly come from Germany (52 percent), Italy (9.2 percent), France (7.2) and Austria (6).

The reason for the growing number of foreign physicians is that Swiss doctors are aging — currently, one in four are over the age of 60 — but fewer Swiss doctors are being trained to take their place.

Third-generation naturalisation process “disappointing”

The Federal Migration Commission (FMC) drew a disappointing assessment of a facilitated naturalisation process for the third-generation foreigners. The criteria set for obtaining cititzenship for this group of people is not simple.

“This is one of the reasons why we have such a large foreign presence in Switzerland: because the law makes access to naturalisation particularly difficult”, according to Rosita Fibbi, migration sociologist at the University of Neuchâtel.

“Many countries have introduced simpler procedures for people born there… this is not the case in Switzerland”, she added..

SwissCovid app to be deactivated

After April 1st, SwissCovid will disappear from the Apple and Google app stores, according to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).

“With the lifting of the obligation to isolate in April, the prerequisites for an effective continuation of the SwissCovid app are no longer there, since contact tracing will be greatly reduced”, said FOPH spokesperson Katrin Holenstein.

Depending on how the epidemiological situation develops in the winter of 2022/2023, the operation of the SwissCovid app could be resumed quickly. Therefore, the necessary IT infrastructures will continue to be maintained, she said.

The app was launched in June 2020 to track infection chains.

