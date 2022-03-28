Read news from:
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 28 March 2022 05:42 CEST
Along with raclette, fondue is Switzerland’s favourite cheese dish. Photo by angela pham on Unsplash

Zurich airport is adding several new destinations

The summer timetable went into effect at Zurich Airport from March 27th, with the number of destinations served (191) now almost as large as before the pandemic.

The new routes include Bologna and Pisa in Italy, Nantes in France, Vilnius in Lithuania, Newquay in England, Ponta Delgada in Portugal, and Ajaccio in Corsica.

Also, from the end of April, there will be more flights to North America, especially to Chicago and New York, the airport announced.

Swiss consume 23 kg of cheese per year

A new survey from the Swiss Milk Producers Association shows that an average person in Switzerland consumers just over 23 kg of cheese a year.

Among the most popular Swiss cheese are — no surprise here —  fondues and raclettes, followed by Tête de Moine, Fribrourgeois Vacherin, as well as hard cheeses, such as Gruyère, Etivaz or Emmentaler.

While there has been an acute shortage of domestic butter in the country resulting in increase of import quotas, Swiss cheese is, fortunately, plentiful.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why is Switzerland so obsessed with cheese?

READ MORE: Ten varieties of cheese you should be able to identify if you live in Switzerland

Wealthy Basel to reduce taxes

Despite the high cost of managing the health crisis, Basel-City had an impressive budget surplus of 215 million in 2021.

The canton came through the pandemic well thanks in large part to the crisis-resistant pharmaceutical industry, in particular giants Roche and Novartis.

“It makes sense to now give some of the surplus back to the population. The aim is tax relief for everyone”, said canton’s finance director Tanja Soland.

In doing so, the Basel government is also reacting to political pressure to lower taxes. Cantonal parliament will now decide on the amount of the tax package.

Zurich Insurance removes “Z” symbol from its logo to support Ukraine

One of Switzerland’s largest insurance companies, Zurich, has removed the letter Z from its social media accounts because it is marked on Russian military vehicles that invaded Ukraine.

Zurich said it is removing the logo because the company does not want to be seen as siding with Russia in the conflict.

The letter is displayed prominently on banners at pro-Kremlin rallies.

“We are temporarily removing the letter ‘Z’ from social channels where it …could be misinterpreted,” as a sign of support, the company added.

READ MORE: Switzerland freezes Russian assets worth 5.75 billion francs

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 24 March 2022 08:10 CET
Swiss government urged to step up search for Russian money

The Social Democratic Party is demanding the establishment of a special task force to find where in Switzerland Russian oligarchs have hidden their assets.

The Federal Prosecutor’s Office, the Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) and experts from the State Secretariat for International Financial Matters must have an overview of all the funds, real estate, and works of art stored in Switzerland, the party said.

“Active neutrality does not mean looking away, but being an advocate of international law and fundamental rights”, said MP Mattea Meyer.

In particular, the money laundering legislation and the law on embargoes must be improved, according to Meyer. “We must put an end to the attitude of ‘as long as the rubles roll, we look elsewhere’. It’s anything but neutral”.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why Switzerland is a magnet for Russian money

Swiss health care system relies “too much” on foreigners

In its latest report, the Federation of Swiss Doctors (FMH) is sounding the alarm because Switzerland’s medical system “depends on foreign countries” too much.

Medical statistics for 2021 show that 38.4 percent of physicians who currently practice in Switzerland hold a foreign diploma – a proportion that has been steadily increasing over the years, FMH said.

Doctors of foreign origin mainly come from Germany (52 percent), Italy (9.2 percent), France (7.2) and Austria (6).

The reason for the growing number of foreign physicians is that Swiss doctors are aging — currently, one in four are over the age of 60 — but fewer Swiss doctors are being trained to take their place.

Third-generation naturalisation process “disappointing”

The Federal Migration Commission (FMC) drew a disappointing assessment of a facilitated naturalisation process for the third-generation foreigners. The criteria set for obtaining cititzenship for this group of people is not simple.

“This is one of the reasons why we have such a large foreign presence in Switzerland: because the law makes access to naturalisation particularly difficult”, according to Rosita Fibbi, migration sociologist at the University of Neuchâtel.

“Many countries have introduced simpler procedures for people born there… this is not the case in Switzerland”, she added..

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why so few third-generation Swiss are actually ‘Swiss’?

SwissCovid app to be deactivated

After April 1st, SwissCovid will disappear from the Apple and Google app stores, according to the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH).

“With the lifting of the obligation to isolate in April, the prerequisites for an effective continuation of the SwissCovid app are no longer there, since contact tracing will be greatly reduced”, said FOPH spokesperson Katrin Holenstein.

Depending on how the epidemiological situation develops in the winter of 2022/2023, the operation of the SwissCovid app could be resumed quickly. Therefore, the necessary IT infrastructures will continue to be maintained, she said.

The app was launched in June 2020 to track infection chains.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

