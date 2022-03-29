For members
PROPERTY
EXPLAINED: What is Switzerland’s ‘SARON’ mortgage?
If you’ve got a mortgage in Switzerland or you’ve been reading up on getting one, you’ve probably seen the term ‘SARON mortgage’. But what does it mean and how does it differ from other mortgage systems you might be aware of?
Published: 29 March 2022 14:49 CEST
Buying a home in Switzerland or thinking of refinancing your mortgage? Here's what you need to know. Image: Pexels
For members
WORKING IN SWITZERLAND
What is the average salary for (almost) every job in Switzerland?
New official figures cast light onto how much the Swiss earn on average in different professions.
Published: 28 March 2022 17:07 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments