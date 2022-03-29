Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

PROPERTY

EXPLAINED: What is Switzerland’s ‘SARON’ mortgage?

If you’ve got a mortgage in Switzerland or you’ve been reading up on getting one, you’ve probably seen the term ‘SARON mortgage’. But what does it mean and how does it differ from other mortgage systems you might be aware of?

Published: 29 March 2022 14:49 CEST
Buying a home in Switzerland or thinking of refinancing your mortgage? Here's what you need to know. Image: Pexels
Buying a home in Switzerland or thinking of refinancing your mortgage? Here's what you need to know. Image: Pexels

Switzerland’s unique mortgage system can be difficult to work out. 

These complications are at least partially behind the country’s low home-ownership rate. Switzerland is the only country in central or western Europe where fewer than 50 percent of people own their home. 

As we’ve covered previously, the system is so complex and unique that a majority of mortgage holders do not actually pay back their mortgage – and benefit by doing so. 

EXPLAINED: Why not paying off your mortgage in Switzerland can save you money

Another complex shift took place in 2022, when the SARON mortgage replaced the LIBOR mortgage in Switzerland. 

Here’s what you need to know. 

What is the SARON mortgage in Switzerland and how does it differ from the LIBOR mortgage? 

Comparatively unique to Switzerland is the SARON (Swiss Average Rate Overnight) mortgage. 

This is not a fixed-rate mortgage. 

Instead, the rate of the mortgage is calculated according to the SARON rate, which can change daily. 

The rate you pay on a SARON mortgage is the SARON interest rate and a markup added by the lender. 

If the SARON rate is negative, then unfortunately you do not get paid by the bank. 

Instead, the effective SARON rate will be zero and you will need to pay only the markup.

SARON or LIBOR: Which is better? 

This is largely a moot point as the SARON mortgage has replaced the LIBOR one, meaning you do not have a choice between the two. 

The SARON mortgage replaced the LIBOR mortgage (London Interbank Offered Rate) at the start of 2022. 

The interest rates for SARON mortgages are variable and are calculated on the basis of the SARON reference rate. 

The SARON reference rate takes into account actual transactions in the Swiss money market.

Conversely, the LIBOR rate was calculated on the basis of recommendations from a handful of banks. 

The major benefit of this rate is that it is believed to be more transparent. 

Swiss financial advice site Moneyland points out that LIBOR had links to the “unsecured money markets” and “the SARON is considered to be less vulnerable to manipulation and more resilient to crises than the LIBOR”. 

What option is best for me?

While you will not have a choice between SARON and LIBOR, in many cases you will be able to choose between a SARON or a fixed rate mortgage. 

Whichever one of those is best will obviously depend on your personal circumstances, including your income, the purpose of the house, your intended period for repayment, the size of the mortgage and a range of other factors. 

Currently, as rates are low, you’ll benefit from a SARON mortgage, rather than a fixed rate one, although if rates rise significantly then you’d likely be wishing you had fixed your rates. 

In many cases, your bank or lender will allow you to convert your mortgage from fixed rate to SARON (or vice versa). 

More information about how to save on a mortgage in Switzerland is available at the following link. 

EXPLAINED: How to save on your mortgage in Switzerland

Please keep in mind that this was written as a guide only and should not take the place of qualified financial advice. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

WORKING IN SWITZERLAND

What is the average salary for (almost) every job in Switzerland?

New official figures cast light onto how much the Swiss earn on average in different professions.

Published: 28 March 2022 17:07 CEST
What is the average salary for (almost) every job in Switzerland?

A report, put together by Switzerland’s Federal Statistical Office and released on Monday, shows how much people in major professions earn on average. 

The figures show a stark difference between the averages in different professions in Switzerland. 

What is the average wage in Switzerland? 

With an average monthly gross income of 6,555 francs (€6,385, £5,358 , $US7008), Switzerland has some of the highest salaries in the world. 

The comparatively low tax burden in Switzerland, particularly compared to other European countries, leads to a significantly high take-home pay. 

Around one in ten Swiss residents are considered ‘low wage earners’, which means they take home less than two thirds of the median wage each month (CHF4443). 

Around half a million people are in this category, two thirds of which are women. 

On the whole however, the wage gap between men and women in Switzerland has shrunk over time. 

What do teachers earn in Switzerland – and where do they earn the most?

Women earn 10.8 percent less than men, which compares positively to the 11.5 percent gap in 2018 and the 12 percent gap in 2016. 

The man reason for the gap is the higher proportion of men in management roles than women. Men in this category earn 16.8 percent more than women. 

What are the average salaries for different jobs in Switzerland? 

Perhaps unsurprisingly, average salaries in the finance industry are the highest of any sector, with finance workers earning CHF10,211 per month. 

Workers in the pharmaceutical sector earn CHF10,040, followed by CHF9,200 for those in IT. 

At the lower end of the spectrum, workers in hospitality earn CHF4479 per month and those in the retail sector earn CHF4,997 per month. 

The lowest wage category in Switzerland is the ‘personal services sector’, which includes hairdressers, beauticians and undertakers. Workers in that category earn CHF4,211 per month before tax. 

Jobs in the middle of the pack with averages reflecting the national average include the healthcare sector CHF6,821 and manufacturing (CHF7,141). 

How important is education in earnings in Switzerland? 

The report also highlighted the benefit of higher education in earning potential, even for people in the same job. 

Employees without a managerial role earn an average of CHF8,332 if they have completed university, but will earn an average of CHF7,994 if they have a university of applied sciences qualification. 

Employees who have completed an apprenticeship earn CHF5,863 on average, while those with vocational training earn 7,501. 

In which part of Switzerland can I earn the most? 

The figures also highlighted the difference between different parts of the country when it comes to wages. 

Röstigraben: The invisible barrier separating Switzerland

In Zurich, the country’s economic driver which contributes one fifth of national GDP, the median wage is CHF7,113 well above the national average. 

The relevant figure in the Southern canton of Ticino is CHF5,546 per month. 

SHOW COMMENTS