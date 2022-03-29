Read news from:
Swiss population supports expanding sanctions on Russia

A majority of Swiss have backed greater non-military intervention in Russia, saying they would support doing so even if it led to higher energy prices.

Published: 29 March 2022 11:51 CEST
A protest against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in the Swiss city of Bern. Photo: Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP
Most Swiss want their country to freeze more Russian assets over the war in Ukraine, according to a new poll published Monday, as Switzerland’s second-largest bank swore off new business in Russia.

A full 57 percent of Swiss people surveyed last week backed freezing assets belonging to high-ranking Russians and Kremlin allies, said the survey by the Link institute.

In the poll of more than 1,200 people, 56 percent of those questioned favoured cutting ties between Switzerland’s famous banks and their Russian counterparts.

And the same percentage backed tighter Swiss sanctions against Russia, even if it hit energy provision and led to significantly higher energy prices.

The poll was conducted between March 17 and 21. Switzerland is not in the EU and has a long-standing tradition of neutrality on matters of war.

It has nevertheless been aligning itself with the waves of EU sanctions imposed following Russia’s February 24 invasion of Ukraine.

Switzerland has frozen the equivalent of 5.75 billion Swiss francs ($6.2 billion) in Russian assets since the invasion began, a senior economy ministry official said last week.

But Kyiv has been pressing Switzerland, a favoured destination for wealthy Russians and their assets, to do more.

“The Russian elite has enormous amounts of money in Swiss banks,” Alexander Rodyansky, a close advisor to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, told Swiss tabloid Blick Sunday.

“For us, it is vital that the Swiss support the global pressure on Russia.” Switzerland has told the country’s banks to declare all holdings and accounts of people and entities on the sanctions list, but Rodyansky has insisted that this is not enough.

“Switzerland must, like other countries, actively search for assets,” he said, stressing that many in the Russian elite “continue to act in the shadows”.

“They hide their funds,” he said, urging Switzerland to “act more firmly”.

Credit Suisse meanwhile said Monday it would reduce its exposure in Russia, which it said earlier this month stood at over $900 million at the end of last year. It vowed not to take on any fresh business in the country.

Switzerland’s second largest bank also told AFP in an email that some of its Russia-based staff were being relocated out of the country. And it added: “we are helping our clients to unwind their Russia exposure.”

UKRAINE

Switzerland freezes Russian assets worth 5.75 billion francs

Switzerland has frozen billions in Russian assets in connection with sanctions placed on Russia as a result of the Ukraine invasion.

Published: 25 March 2022 10:46 CET
Switzerland has frozen the equivalent of 5.75 billion Swiss francs ($6.2 billion) in Russian assets since the invasion of Ukraine, a senior economy ministry official said on Thursday.

The sum, amounting to 5.6 billion euros, includes funds and assets such as property in tourist regions of Switzerland, said the official, Erwin Bollinger of the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs.

Sanctions on Russia: Is Switzerland still a neutral nation?

Switzerland on February 28 aligned itself with European Union sanctions despite its traditional neutrality. Banks have since been required to report persons, companies or entities targeted by sanctions to the Economy Ministry.

The funds have been frozen but not confiscated and remain the property of the person concerned as there is no legal basis to allow confiscation in Switzerland, Bollinger added, according to a report by the Swiss agency ATS.

Switzerland is hugely popular with wealthy Russians, including the chic ski resort of Saint Moritz famed for its luxurious chalets.

