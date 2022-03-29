Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

The Swiss want tougher sanctions against Russia — but there is a “but”

Most Swiss — 56 percent — would support tougher sanctions against Russia, even if these measures impact the delivery of oil and gas to Switzerland, and result in a significant rise in energy prices or living costs.

This is a finding of new poll by LINK research institute.

But the public’s support for the government’s anti-Kremlin measures is not unconditional: 58 percent of respondents would not want further sanctions if they should lead to a tax increase for defence costs.

More light shed on American sisters who died in Switzerland

There have been speculations in the past weeks about the reason that drove two apparently healthy and happy sisters from the US state of Arizona to recently take their own lives in a Swiss assisted suicide clinic.

In a new joint statement, two right-to-die organisations, Exit International and Pegasos, explain that the two sisters, Lila Ammouri, 54, and Susan Frazier, 49, died on February 11th at the Pegasos clinic in a Basel suburb of Liestal. The women were members of both these associations.

“Although they had a number of health problems, they were not terminally ill. They expressed a strong wish to die together,” the organisations said.

The two sisters had first thought of ending their lives on their own. “But fear of possible failure led them to then consider travelling to Switzerland”.

Weather forecast: cold snap and more sand head toward Switzerland

Remember the sand from Sahara that covered large parts of the country in yellow-orange hues not long ago? Well, it’s back this week, signalling that long queues will form again at car wash stations.

Also, a spell of warm spring is ending, at least for the time being. Meteorologists are predicting that the temperatures will drop drastically in the coming days and could even dip below zero degrees by the weekend.

In der kommenden #Woche kommt nach langer Zeit wieder Schwung in die Schweizer #Wetterküche: Erst #Saharastaub, dann verbreitet #Regen und zum Wochenende hin vielleicht sogar etwas #Schnee bis in tiefe Lagen. Details später im Meteoblog. pic.twitter.com/v7T0wN6179 — MeteoSchweiz (@meteoschweiz) March 27, 2022

More, cheaper trains between Switzerland and France

After two years of travel restrictions, TGV Lyria trains, operated jointly by Swiss and French national railways, are running at an increased frequency starting this week.

On the Geneva-Paris axis, there are now eight rather than seven trains each day — one train every two hours between 6 am and 8 pm. Six Paris-bound trains from Lausanne and Zurich are running daily, up from five previously.

And from April 1st tickets will be cheaper — between 31 and 52 francs per trip, according to Fabien Soulet, directeur de TGV Lyria,

