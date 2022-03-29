Read news from:
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 29 March 2022 08:08 CEST
TGV Lyria offers more frequent connections between Switzerland and France. Photo by Ludovic MARIN / AFP

The Swiss want tougher sanctions against Russia — but there is a “but”

Most Swiss — 56 percent —  would support tougher sanctions against Russia,  even if these measures impact the delivery of oil and gas to Switzerland, and result in a significant rise in energy prices or living costs.

This is a finding of new poll by LINK research institute.

But the public’s support for the government’s anti-Kremlin measures is not unconditional: 58 percent of respondents would not want further sanctions if they should lead to a tax increase for defence costs.

More light shed on American sisters who died in Switzerland

There have been speculations in the past weeks about the reason that drove two apparently healthy and happy sisters from the US state of Arizona to recently take their own lives in a Swiss assisted suicide clinic.

In a new joint statement, two right-to-die organisations, Exit International and Pegasos, explain that the two sisters, Lila Ammouri, 54, and Susan Frazier, 49, died on February 11th at the Pegasos clinic in a Basel suburb of Liestal. The women were members of both these associations.

“Although they had a number of health problems, they were not terminally ill. They expressed a strong wish to die together,” the organisations said.  

The two sisters had first thought of ending their lives on their own. “But fear of possible failure led them to then consider travelling to Switzerland”. 

READ MORE: How were two healthy American sisters able to take their own lives in Switzerland?

Weather forecast: cold snap and more sand head toward Switzerland

Remember the sand from Sahara that covered large parts of the country in yellow-orange hues not long ago? Well, it’s back this week, signalling that long queues will form again at car wash stations.

Also, a spell of warm spring is ending, at least for the time being. Meteorologists are predicting that the  temperatures will drop drastically in the coming days and could even dip below zero degrees by the weekend.

More, cheaper trains between Switzerland and France

After two years of travel restrictions, TGV Lyria trains, operated jointly by Swiss and French national railways, are running at an increased frequency starting this week.   

On the Geneva-Paris axis, there are now eight rather than seven trains each day — one train every two hours between 6 am and 8 pm. Six Paris-bound trains from Lausanne and Zurich are running daily, up from five previously.

And from April 1st tickets will be cheaper — between 31 and 52 francs per trip, according to Fabien Soulet, directeur de TGV Lyria,

READ MORE: Travel: Best night train routes to and from Switzerland

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 28 March 2022 05:42 CEST
Zurich airport is adding several new destinations

The summer timetable went into effect at Zurich Airport from March 27th, with the number of destinations served (191) now almost as large as before the pandemic.

The new routes include Bologna and Pisa in Italy, Nantes in France, Vilnius in Lithuania, Newquay in England, Ponta Delgada in Portugal, and Ajaccio in Corsica.

Also, from the end of April, there will be more flights to North America, especially to Chicago and New York, the airport announced.

Swiss consume 23 kg of cheese per year

A new survey from the Swiss Milk Producers Association shows that an average person in Switzerland consumers just over 23 kg of cheese a year.

Among the most popular Swiss cheese are — no surprise here —  fondues and raclettes, followed by Tête de Moine, Fribrourgeois Vacherin, as well as hard cheeses, such as Gruyère, Etivaz or Emmentaler.

While there has been an acute shortage of domestic butter in the country resulting in increase of import quotas, Swiss cheese is, fortunately, plentiful.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: Why is Switzerland so obsessed with cheese?

READ MORE: Ten varieties of cheese you should be able to identify if you live in Switzerland

Wealthy Basel to reduce taxes

Despite the high cost of managing the health crisis, Basel-City had an impressive budget surplus of 215 million in 2021.

The canton came through the pandemic well thanks in large part to the crisis-resistant pharmaceutical industry, in particular giants Roche and Novartis.

“It makes sense to now give some of the surplus back to the population. The aim is tax relief for everyone”, said canton’s finance director Tanja Soland.

In doing so, the Basel government is also reacting to political pressure to lower taxes. Cantonal parliament will now decide on the amount of the tax package.

Zurich Insurance removes “Z” symbol from its logo to support Ukraine

One of Switzerland’s largest insurance companies, Zurich, has removed the letter Z from its social media accounts because it is marked on Russian military vehicles that invaded Ukraine.

Zurich said it is removing the logo because the company does not want to be seen as siding with Russia in the conflict.

The letter is displayed prominently on banners at pro-Kremlin rallies.

“We are temporarily removing the letter ‘Z’ from social channels where it …could be misinterpreted,” as a sign of support, the company added.

READ MORE: Switzerland freezes Russian assets worth 5.75 billion francs

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

