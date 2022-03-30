Swiss rail to close ticket counters in Zurich, Bern, Vaud, Ticino and Zug

The SBB made the announcement on Wednesday, saying the decision was made due to a lack of demand.

Instead, commuters will need to buy tickets from automated machines.

In the canton of Zurich, the ticket stations in Dietlikon, Hinwil, Kloten, Männedorf and Oberwinterthur will be closed.

In neighbouring Zug, Cham’s ticket counter will be closed, while the Herzogenbuchsee station in Bern will also go fully automated.

In Latin Switzerland, Pully in Vaud and Biasca in Ticino will see their ticket counters closed.

The SBB told Swiss news outlet Watson that approximately 95 percent of ticket sales are now made via self-service machines or online.

The advent of navigation apps has meant the need for personal advice on directions and travel has fallen, particularly in smaller areas or stations with lower traffic.