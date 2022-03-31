For members
TRAVEL NEWS
Easter holidays: What to expect if you’re coming to Switzerland
For the first time in over two years, Easter will be celebrated as it had been before Covid struck — with no masks or other restrictions. This is what you should expect if you are visiting Switzerland from Friday onward.
Published: 31 March 2022 15:07 CEST
For the first time in two years, Switzerland will enjoy a rule-free Easter. George Dolgikh @ Giftpundits.com / Pexels
For members
TRAVEL NEWS
How much will I be fined for not having a train ticket in Switzerland?
Being a fare dodger — whether on a Swiss train or another mode of public transportation — is considered an offence. This is what your penalties could be.
Published: 28 March 2022 10:43 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments