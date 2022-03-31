Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 31 March 2022 08:10 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Thursday
Many dangers await those who clean. Photo by Tom Claes on Unsplash

Meat prices set to increase by summer

While prices for most foods have not risen dramatically for the time being, Switzertland’s largest supermarket chains are expecting costs to go up within the next few months.

This will especially be the case for agricultural products dependent on the highly priced animal feed, including meat. “We expect pork, for example, to become more expensive” , including park-based products such as sausages. said Isabelle Zimmermann, Migros’ financial director.

She added that “the war in Ukraine has aggravated the situation, much more than the Covid crisis.”

The same situation is expected at Coop, where “due to price increases for animal feed and energy, there will be  price adjustments for Swiss meat, which makes up the bulk of our assortment ”, according to company spokesperson Rebecca Veiga.

Philipp Sax, vice-director of the Swiss Professional Meat Union is also expecting higher prices in the coming months, but softens the blow by saying the increase will be a “single-digit percentage”

READ MORE: How Covid, inflation and the Ukraine invasion has made Switzerland more expensive

Government to ensure more efficient supply of essential goods

The pandemic and the war in Ukraine have shed new light on the complexity and vulnerability of Switzerland’s supply systems.

The Federal Council has therefore decided  to reform the Federal Office for National Economic Supply (FONES), whose resources had shrunk considerably since the end of the Cold War.

The government will now allocate more staff and resources to FONES, so it is better prepared to meet its mandate of ensuring the availability of vital goods and services.

They include basic foodstuffs and medications, as well as infrastructures necessary for supply, such as transport and logistics, energy networks, and information and communication technologies.

READ MORE: Chocolate, painkillers and cheese: The emergency pack Switzerland wants you to have

This is why household chores are bad for you

If you have been looking for an excuse to get out of cleaning your house, look no longer.

New official data clearly indicates that thousands of Swiss are injured each year about this time of year while performing even the most mundane household chores.

“In the spring, many people feel a sudden urge to clean. The problem is that it doesn’t always go well”,  the Accident Prevention Office  (BPA) said in a press release.

Most common accidents include falls, burns and intoxications with cleaning products.

Advice to survive the chores intact? “Remember to bring a stepladder worthy of the name to dust the corners or rummage in the back of the cupboards. Chairs, crates or stacks of books are not suitable alternatives,” the organisation says.

‘Marriage for all’ enshrined in Swiss law

Though accepted in a referendum back in September 2021, the Federal Council finally enshrined  same-sex marriage in Swiss legislation on Wednesday, paving the way for the new law  to come into force on July 1st.

From this date on, gay couples will be able to marry, though the preparatory procedure for marriage can be started before this date.

Same-sex couples will also be able to convert their registered partnership into marriage: a simple joint declaration to a civil status officer will suffice to convert a current partnership.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 30 March 2022 09:24 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Wednesday

At last: The number of new Covid cases declining

Over 30,000 new daily infections were recorded in Switzerland after most measures were scrapped on February 17th — sparking fears that Swiss healthcare system would soon be overwhelmed with coronavirus patients — but the numbers are now on the downward trend.

With “only” 14,393 cases reported by the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) on Tuesday, against 23,793 on March 22nd, infections went down by almost 40 percent within a span of one week.

At the same time, Covid-related hospitalisations fell by 21.4 percent, according to FOPH.

This is positive news, but health authorities want to see how the epidemiological situation unfolds after the remaining restrictions — mask requirements on public transport and in health establishments, as well as the obligation to isolate if tested positive — are lifted from April 1st.

Price watchdog: Swiss need an app showing the cheapest petrol stations

With fuel prices climbing due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, “there is an urgent need to set up an application in Switzerland showing the five cheapest stations in a motorist’s area,” said Stefan Meierhans, head of Swiss government’s price surveillance office.

“Consumers need to be able to compare prices in real time”, he added.

However, a motoring organisation, Touring Clus Suisse (TCS), is urging drivers to use common sense and not go too far out of their way to fuel up.

For instance, a detour of 20 kilometres round trip just to save three cents per litre is not advantageous for the wallet or the environment, TCS said.  

READ MORE: Petrol to top CHF2 per litre in several Swiss cantons

A number of Russian diplomats in Switzerland are spies

Around a third of the Russian diplomats accredited in Switzerland are either known members of the Russian intelligence service or suspected of working for the secret service under diplomatic cover.

Russian spies are routinely sent to various countries, including Switzerland, as official diplomats. Once there, they infiltrate different groups, gaining access to secret information.

The Federal Intelligence Service (FIS) has identified “continued aggressive espionage activity” in Switzerland, which came to the forefront especially since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24th.

READ MORE: How Switzerland is preparing to fend off Russian cyberattacks

Public finances yield positive post-pandemic results — for now

With the improvement of the epidemiological situation, “the recovery of the Swiss economy should lead to positive fiscal balances in the cantons and social security funds sub-sectors”, the Federal Council announced.

A surplus of about 3 billion francs is expected in 2022 and gross debt should start to decline again from 2023 onward, the government said.

It added, however, that “in light of the Ukraine conflict, these forecasts are coupled with uncertainties”.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

SHOW COMMENTS