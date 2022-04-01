Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

UKRAINE

ANALYSIS: Why do Swiss treat Ukrainians differently than other refugees?

Thousands of Ukrainians have fled their war-torn country to safety and a warm welcome in Switzerland, sparking criticism that they are treated better than other refugees. Is this really the case and if so, why?

Published: 1 April 2022 14:07 CEST
ANALYSIS: Why do Swiss treat Ukrainians differently than other refugees?
Most Ukrainian refugees, like on this chartered plane to Zurich, are women and children. Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP

About 18,000 refugees from Ukraine have arrived in Switzerland so far, with tens of thousands more expected by summer.

Swiss Justice Minister Karin Keller-Sutter predicted that up to 50,000 people from Ukraine would arrive in the country before June — to date, the highest number of war refugees to enter Switzerland in the 21st century.

READ MORE: Switzerland expects 50,000 Ukrainian refugees by June

Switzerland has not experienced such a massive influx of refugees since 1999, when about 50,000 Kosovars fled their country’s armed conflict with ethnic Serbs and the government of Yugoslavia.

Unfair advantage?

Almost as soon as first waves of Ukrainians started to flee their country after Russian invasion on February 24th, the Federal Council activated a special protection category for them.

The so-called “S” status entitles them to live in Switzerland for one year (possibly longer), work immediately upon arrival, as well as have access to free healthcare and public transportation.

READ MORE: Switzerland’s special ‘S permit’ visa program: What Ukrainians need to know

By contrast, asylum seekers from other countries — most of whom come from  Syria, Afghanistan and Eritrea — are subjected to more stringent rules. For instance, they must prove their refugee status (rather than being merely immigrants) and can’t work during the first three months after filing an asylum application.

They also undergo a more rigorous vetting process: the applicants are fingerprinted and assessed by the Federal Intelligence Service for any links with terrorist or criminal organisations abroad.

Ukrainians, on the other hand, can come to Switzerland more or less unconditionally and are receiving benefits not available to other asylum seekers – a fact that has sparked claims of favouritism and inequality in treatment of refugees.

“It is unfair to discriminate against refugees from other countries. This is in contradiction with a principle of equal treatment”, according to opinion piece in Le Matin newspaper.

Asylum seekers “see that people from other war zones have more rights. The first thing they think is: could this be about skin colour? Or country of origin?” Miriam Behrens, director of the Swiss Refugee Council, said in an interview with Swiss Public Television.

However, Justice Minister Keller-Sutter denies unequal treatment between people fleeing Ukraine and other refugees in Switzerland.

The S status (which has not been granted to refugees from other nations) helps ensure that the system doesn’t collapse from a massive influx of refugees, Keller-Sutter said, also pointing out that, unlike most other asylum seekers currently in Switzerland, Ukrainians are determined to return to their country.

“We have to learn to make allowances,” she added.

For its part, the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM), explains that the situation in Ukraine “is quite different” than elsewhere.

“A European country has been invaded and war is raging. Under status S, refugees can be helped quickly and with a minimum of bureaucracy without overburdening the Swiss asylum system”.

“This ensures that the asylum system continues to function and that refugees from Ukraine receive the protection they need quickly and with a solid legal basis”.

This is especially important as the vast majority of those escaping from Ukraine are women and young children.

Le Matin wrote that the resentment of “perks” Ukrainians are receiving should be viewed in a wider perspective. 

“Ukrainians are war refugees with little [money] left to live on. It should also be noted that Ukraine is a relatively poor country; its GDP per capita is $3,725, while Switzerland’s is $87,000. Therefore, we do not give them gifts, we help them”.

So is Switzerland’s (different) treatment of Ukrainian refugees justified?

Drawing parallels between the current treatment of Ukrainian refugees and those from other conflicts, most recently the Syrian Civil War, does not result in a like-for-like comparison. 

The conflict is on Switzerland’s doorstep, while an estimated 6,500 Ukrainians lived in Switzerland before the conflict broke out. 

Benedict Neff, writing in Switzerland’s NZZ, said the situation and those arriving are “fundamentally different” than those who came in the previous wave in 2015-16, as all adult men under 60 are required to stay and fight. 

“The conditions are now fundamentally different. This is mainly due to the refugees themselves. They are mainly women and children. And European neighbours.”

“Kyiv is closer to us than Damascus – anyone who sees a scandal in the different empathy and willingness to take in refugees is lying to themselves.”

Neff also highlights that Europe – from conservative Poland and Hungary to liberal Germany and the Netherlands – see a common enemy in Putin. 

Another aspect to consider is the Swiss people’s position on the Ukraine conflict, which differs significantly from other flash points such as the Syrian Civil War. 

While the Syrian conflict was complicated, protracted and involved countless state and non-state belligerents, Russia’s unilateral invasion of Ukraine – and Ukraine’s staunch defence of its own soil – has left little doubt in the minds as to the nature of the aggressor. 

Switzerland’s decision to join EU sanctions has won widespread support among the populace, while six in ten residents of the famously neutral country support tightening sanctions on Russia

READ MORE: How Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has already changed Switzerland

Maintaining a welcoming attitude towards Ukrainian refugees also has a strategic military advantage, as Putin is hoping to leverage anti-refugee sentiment in Europe in the same way that Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan has done since 2015. 

Writing in the NZZ, Peter Rasonyi argues that the “new European refugee crisis is part of Putin’s war calculations”, saying the Russian leader knew it would put pressure on European countries in a manner similar the war in Syria. 

Rasonyi argues the international community should remember Putin’s actions well into the future when weighing up the removal of sanctions. 

“[N]o one in Western Europe can shirk responsibility now: the war in Ukraine is not raging somewhere far away, it is taking place in the heart of Europe.”

“It is the first duty of all Europeans to show solidarity and provide safe and dignified housing for war refugees. This time, no neighbouring country like Turkey or Lebanon stands between us and the tragedy. We as neighbours have a duty, there are no excuses.”

READ MORE: OPINION: Criticism of Swiss refugee response lacks perspective

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.
For members

UKRAINE

How Covid, inflation and the Ukraine invasion has made Switzerland more expensive

Swiss prices are going up due to two inter-related factors: war in Ukraine and inflation, the latter of which is influenced by the lingering impacts of the Covid pandemic. Here’s an overview of some consumer goods that now cost more.

Published: 30 March 2022 15:39 CEST
How Covid, inflation and the Ukraine invasion has made Switzerland more expensive

Switzerland is known for being expensive, but in recent months the cost of living has risen higher. 

Uncertainty surrounding the Covid pandemic since the first lockdowns were imposed in early 2020 led to problematic economic consequences, which in turn led to inflation. 

READ MORE: How to protect your savings against inflation in Switzerland

More recently, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine drove up prices of raw materials, fuelling inflation and higher cost of consumer goods.

Inflation in Switzerland stood at 2.2 percent at the end of February, which is obviously not a good thing but it is still significantly lower than in many other countries. For example, inflation rate is 5.8 percent in the EU. 6.2 percent in the UK, and 7.9 percent in the United States.

So the situation in Switzerland is better than elsewhere, as it usually is during times of economic uncertainties.

“We have been confronted with rising energy and raw material costs since last autumn, but the war in Ukraine has made the situation even worse”, said Migros CEO Fabrice Zumbrunnen.

Which prices have increased the most?

The sector most impacted by the war  / inflation is energy — namely natural gas, petrol, diesel and heating oil.

The prices of petroleum products in Switzerland rose by 6.1 percent after the invasion, according to a report by SRF public broadcaster.

The increase is not surprising per se, as Switzerland imports Russian natural gas and oil for energy production. While the reliance on Russian oil is comparatively minimal, Switzerland has a heavier dependence on natural gas from Russia, which provides around an eighth of Switzerland’s total energy supply. 

READ MORE: Ukraine invasion: How reliant is Switzerland on Russia for energy?

As a result, a litre of unleaded grade 95 petrol, whose price hovered just below 1.90 francs before the war, now costs around 2.30 francs in many Swiss regions, and it likely won’t stop there.

According to the Economy Minister Guy Parmelin, the price of 4 francs per litre cannot be ruled out. “That is one possible scenario”, he said.

What about other prices?

Here the news is both good and bad — relatively speaking.

Food and non-alcoholic beverages cost only slightly more now (+0.2 percent) than they did in January. But compared to the same period last year, prices even fell by 1.1 percent,  according to SRF reports.

However, this is based on average prices ​​of all foods. When taken individually, some products, such as coffee and pasta, for instance, cost more, while others, like fruit, have become slightly cheaper.

Things could become more problematic when it comes to bread.

EXPLAINED: Why is Switzerland so expensive?

Ukraine is commonly known as  the breadbasket of Europe, and there is a good reason for that: 12 percent of the world’s wheat supply comes from the Eastern-European country. It is also among the largest exporters of corn.

But only 3 percent of Switzerland’s wheat comes directly from Ukraine, with the rest sourced either locally or from the EU.

However, if the Ukrainian crisis continues, prices of bread and other wheat-based products are likely to climb. One problem could be availability and orice of fertilisers used in agriculture, as natural gas (from Russia) is needed to produce them.

“We don’t know what to expect, it’s all very vague”, according to Pierre-Yves Perrin, director of the Swiss Federation of Cereal Producers.

This assessment is shared by Zumbrunnen, who pointed out that  “it is currently very difficult to make predictions about price increases because the dependencies are so great worldwide”.

READ MORE: How will the war in Ukraine impact the cost of living in Switzerland?

SHOW COMMENTS