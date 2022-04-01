For members
GENEVA
The downsides of Geneva you should be aware of before moving there
There is no doubt Switzerland’s most international city and canton offers many perks for the nearly half a million people who call Geneva home. But there are also some drawbacks to living in the beautiful city on the shores of Lac Léman.
Published: 1 April 2022 15:45 CEST
Geneva. It can be a lonely place (while being far busier than this. Photo by Will Truettner on Unsplash
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments