For members
LIVING IN SWITZERLAND
EXPLAINED: Why Swiss passports show ancestry rather than birthplace
Swiss passports and identity cards never indicate where a person was born, but the commune their ancestors came from. Why is this?
Published: 4 April 2022 14:17 CEST
For members
LIVING IN SWITZERLAND
Geneva group launches referendum to give foreigners right to vote
An advocacy group hopes to give foreigners in Geneva, who make up around 40 percent of the population, the right to vote in the canton.
Published: 1 April 2022 12:13 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments