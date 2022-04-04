Read news from:
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 4 April 2022 08:08 CEST
There could be a shortage of certain medications in Switzerland. Photo by Volodymyr Hryshchenko on Unsplash

Winter has made a comeback in Switzerland— this is what’s ahead

Snow fell on parts of Switzerland over the past few days, bringing with it unseasonably cold temperatures to wipe out springlike weather of late March.

This week temperatures are expected to rise but only slightly, with MeteoNews meteorological service forecasting between 7 and 10 degrees and rain through Tuesday.

 Wednesday should be sunny and about 13 degrees, followed by changeable and windy weather in the second half of the week.

It is too early to forecast with certainty what the weather will be like over Easter, but we will keep you posted!

You can follow the forecast for your area here.

Masks remain compulsory in certain places

Since April 1st, masks must no longer  be worn in publicly-accessible places in Switzerland.

Nevertheless, cantons of Zurich, Basel-Country, Basel-City, Bern, Fribourg, Jura, Valais and Geneva, still maintain the mask obligation in health institutions, such as hospitals and elderly care homes.

This measure applies to staff and visitors alike.

Switzerland faces shortage of medications

While there is still a sufficient quantity of drugs at present time, the Federal Office for National Economic Supply (FONES) has issued a warning that the “market is under pressure” and shortage of certain critical painkillers and antibiotics is looming.

According to Sunday’s edition of Tages-Anzeiger, the expected shortage is due to considerable quantities of relief goods, including medicines, being shipped to  Ukraine.

Switzerland is now drawing antibiotics and pain drugs for domestic use from emergency stocks, Tages-Anzeiger said.

READ MORE: UPDATE: How Switzerland could be impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Health insurance premiums could rise this fall

Health premiums could increase by 7 to 9 percent in the autumn, a prediction based on the costs borne by the basic health insurance companies, according to media reports.

“It is always difficult to articulate numbers so early in the year, but a significant increase this fall is unfortunately conceivable,” said MP Benjamin Roduit.

Without commenting specifically on the amount of the increase, the spokesperson for SantéSuisse, an umbrella group for insurance companies, conceded the industry  is “very concerned about the sharp increase in premiums in 2023”.

READ MORE: Reader question: Can Swiss health insurance exclude me if I have pre-existing conditions?

Fourth dose of Covid vaccine given in Switzerland in certain cases

Some Swiss doctors are administering a second round of boosters off-label — meaning before  an official recommendation to do so is issued by health authorities.

This move is based on Israeli data showing that a second booster significantly reduces the risk of a severe course of Covid, according  to Huldrych Günthard, an infectiologist from the University Hospital.

“I advise immunocompromised people, but also those over 70, to take a second booster four months after the last vaccination”, he said.

He added that anyone who wants the second booster must sign a form releasing the administering person from liability in the event of complications.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 1 April 2022 08:04 CEST
It’s “back to normal” time in Switzerland

No, this is not an April Fools joke: starting today, all Covid-related rules are dropped.

Measures that remained in place after the initial easing on February 17th, including the obligation to wear masks on public transport and in healthcare establishments, as well to isolate after testing positive, are now scrapped.

The spring and summer will be “rule-free” (at least in regards to Covid), but only time will tell for how long.

READ MORE:Switzerland to remove all Covid measures on Friday

Jobs are rebounding in the hotel and restaurant sector

The number of jobs in the two industries that were most impacted by repeated closures during the pandemic has risen significantly in a span of one year.

The hiring of personnel for the the hotel and restaurant industry went up by nearly 140 percent between March 2021 and March 2022, according to a new study by Michael Page recruitment agency.

In all sectors combined, job offers have increased by 40.1 percent over the past 12 months.

Recruitment has been particularly strong for environment and ecology jobs (+69.7 percent), and in IT security (+68.1 percent).

All parts of Switzerland are seeing positive growth in advertised job vacancies, with demand the highest in eastern part of the country as well as in the Lake Geneva region.

Initiative launched in Geneva to extend the right to vote to foreigners

A group of left-wing organisations and trade unions have launched a constitutional initiative which aims to extend the political rights of foreigners at a cantonal level. 

The initiative, which was launched on Thursday, is called “A life here, a voice here… Let us strengthen our democracy”. They have until early August to collect the necessary 8,157 signatures.

About 40 percent of Geneva’s population is made up of foreign nationals, the highest proportion in Switzerland. While they have a right to vote on municipal issues, they have no political rights at the cantonal level.

Currently, only Neuchâtel and Jura grant the right to vote to foreigners on cantonal issues.

Switzerland wants this tradition to become part of UNESCO’s Cultural Heritage

On March 31st, Switzerland submitted a request to include the alpine pasture season on UNESCO’s list of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. A  tradition of Swiss mountain areas, this practice of leading cattle to high pastures has been practiced throughout the country since at least the Middle Ages.

It includes the management of pastures, cheese production, artisanal manufacture of foods and objects, as well as other regional customs and rituals still practiced in the mountains.

Though old, these traditions have been constantly adapted to local climatic, social and economic conditions.

The decision about whether to include the alpine pasture season on the United Nations’ cultural heritage list will be made in 2023. In the meantime, the list already includes 13 Swiss sites, such as the Old City of Bern, the Jungfrau-Aletsch glacier, and terraced vineyards in Vaud’s Lavaux region, among others.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

