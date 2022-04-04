Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Winter has made a comeback in Switzerland— this is what’s ahead

Snow fell on parts of Switzerland over the past few days, bringing with it unseasonably cold temperatures to wipe out springlike weather of late March.

This week temperatures are expected to rise but only slightly, with MeteoNews meteorological service forecasting between 7 and 10 degrees and rain through Tuesday.

Wednesday should be sunny and about 13 degrees, followed by changeable and windy weather in the second half of the week.

It is too early to forecast with certainty what the weather will be like over Easter, but we will keep you posted!

You can follow the forecast for your area here.

Masks remain compulsory in certain places

Since April 1st, masks must no longer be worn in publicly-accessible places in Switzerland.

Nevertheless, cantons of Zurich, Basel-Country, Basel-City, Bern, Fribourg, Jura, Valais and Geneva, still maintain the mask obligation in health institutions, such as hospitals and elderly care homes.

This measure applies to staff and visitors alike.

Switzerland faces shortage of medications

While there is still a sufficient quantity of drugs at present time, the Federal Office for National Economic Supply (FONES) has issued a warning that the “market is under pressure” and shortage of certain critical painkillers and antibiotics is looming.

According to Sunday’s edition of Tages-Anzeiger, the expected shortage is due to considerable quantities of relief goods, including medicines, being shipped to Ukraine.

Switzerland is now drawing antibiotics and pain drugs for domestic use from emergency stocks, Tages-Anzeiger said.

Health insurance premiums could rise this fall

Health premiums could increase by 7 to 9 percent in the autumn, a prediction based on the costs borne by the basic health insurance companies, according to media reports.

“It is always difficult to articulate numbers so early in the year, but a significant increase this fall is unfortunately conceivable,” said MP Benjamin Roduit.

Without commenting specifically on the amount of the increase, the spokesperson for SantéSuisse, an umbrella group for insurance companies, conceded the industry is “very concerned about the sharp increase in premiums in 2023”.

Fourth dose of Covid vaccine given in Switzerland in certain cases

Some Swiss doctors are administering a second round of boosters off-label — meaning before an official recommendation to do so is issued by health authorities.

This move is based on Israeli data showing that a second booster significantly reduces the risk of a severe course of Covid, according to Huldrych Günthard, an infectiologist from the University Hospital.

“I advise immunocompromised people, but also those over 70, to take a second booster four months after the last vaccination”, he said.

He added that anyone who wants the second booster must sign a form releasing the administering person from liability in the event of complications.

