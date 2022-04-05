Read news from:
Austria
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Tuesday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 5 April 2022 08:08 CEST
Any way you slice it, it’s getting more expensive. Photo by Pixabay

Swiss MPs critical of government’s restraint toward massacre in Ukraine

While the European Union, the United States, and other countries have unanimously condemned Russia’s recent massacre of Ukrainian civilians in the city of Bucha, Switzerland’s reaction to the atrocity has been more measured.

Now Swiss MPs are criticising President Ignazio Cassis for using the term “events” in  reference to the massacre, instead of  “war crimes” or “crimes against the humanity”, as other nations have done.

Cassis, who is also Switzerland’s  Minister of Foreign Affairs, responded that calling the murders crime against humanity “is not a political but a legal gesture. It is up to a court to characterise this situation as such. One can imagine that it is a crime against humanity, but diplomacy must be attentive to the use of words”.

He added that even though the images from Bucha “deeply shocked us all as human beings, a state must react with a cool head”.

Swiss pizza lovers to pay higher prices

A number of goods have become more expensive in Switzerland in the past weeks, including energy and raw materials, as well as foods like coffee and pasta, among others.

Now higher costs are also impacting one of Switzerland’s favourite foods: pizza.

That’s because since the Russian invasion of Ukraine on February 24th, the price of wheat  — an ingredient in flour used to make pizza crust — has risen by over 30 percent.

An owner of a pizza restaurant in Zurich told Blick newspaper on Monday that the price of 31 francs he paid for 25 kg of flour before the invasion has now jumped to 48 francs.

As for Patrick Bircher, CEO of Dieci pizza chain, “in addition to the price increases for wheat, we are particularly concerned about any supply bottlenecks. There are massive price increases and an acute shortage of raw materials”.

READ MORE: How Covid, inflation and the Ukraine invasion has made Switzerland more expensive

Speaking of price hikes, they are also also hitting home

Single-family homes and apartments have become more expensive as well in March — by 0.5 and 0.4 percent respectively, according to the new Swiss Real Estate Offer Index, published Monday by Immoscout24.

While this may seem like a very insignificant increase in terms of percentage, given the already high price of Swiss properties, this amount can add up to tens of thousands of francs.

The price per square metre went up to about 7,277 francs for houses, and 8,192 francs for apartments — both higher than in February.

In terms of rents, there has been a slight downward trend in some regions: – 0.6 percent in central Switzerland, – 0.2 percent in the northwest, and – 0.3 percent in the Zurich area, the latter usually being among the most expensive in the country.

Prices remained unchanged in the Lake Geneva region and in eastern Switzerland, the study shows.

The war in Ukraine is “not yet having any direct effects” on the real estate market, but “it should affect housing costs indirectly through energy prices”, possibly leading to “a significant increase in charges”, according to Immoscout24.

READ MORE: Swiss rents: This is where cheapest and priciest apartments are

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 4 April 2022 08:08 CEST
Winter has made a comeback in Switzerland— this is what’s ahead

Snow fell on parts of Switzerland over the past few days, bringing with it unseasonably cold temperatures to wipe out springlike weather of late March.

This week temperatures are expected to rise but only slightly, with MeteoNews meteorological service forecasting between 7 and 10 degrees and rain through Tuesday.

 Wednesday should be sunny and about 13 degrees, followed by changeable and windy weather in the second half of the week.

It is too early to forecast with certainty what the weather will be like over Easter, but we will keep you posted!

You can follow the forecast for your area here.

Masks remain compulsory in certain places

Since April 1st, masks must no longer  be worn in publicly-accessible places in Switzerland.

Nevertheless, cantons of Zurich, Basel-Country, Basel-City, Bern, Fribourg, Jura, Valais and Geneva, still maintain the mask obligation in health institutions, such as hospitals and elderly care homes.

This measure applies to staff and visitors alike.

Switzerland faces shortage of medications

While there is still a sufficient quantity of drugs at present time, the Federal Office for National Economic Supply (FONES) has issued a warning that the “market is under pressure” and shortage of certain critical painkillers and antibiotics is looming.

According to Sunday’s edition of Tages-Anzeiger, the expected shortage is due to considerable quantities of relief goods, including medicines, being shipped to  Ukraine.

Switzerland is now drawing antibiotics and pain drugs for domestic use from emergency stocks, Tages-Anzeiger said.

READ MORE: UPDATE: How Switzerland could be impacted by the Russian invasion of Ukraine

Health insurance premiums could rise this fall

Health premiums could increase by 7 to 9 percent in the autumn, a prediction based on the costs borne by the basic health insurance companies, according to media reports.

“It is always difficult to articulate numbers so early in the year, but a significant increase this fall is unfortunately conceivable,” said MP Benjamin Roduit.

Without commenting specifically on the amount of the increase, the spokesperson for SantéSuisse, an umbrella group for insurance companies, conceded the industry  is “very concerned about the sharp increase in premiums in 2023”.

READ MORE: Reader question: Can Swiss health insurance exclude me if I have pre-existing conditions?

Fourth dose of Covid vaccine given in Switzerland in certain cases

Some Swiss doctors are administering a second round of boosters off-label — meaning before  an official recommendation to do so is issued by health authorities.

This move is based on Israeli data showing that a second booster significantly reduces the risk of a severe course of Covid, according  to Huldrych Günthard, an infectiologist from the University Hospital.

“I advise immunocompromised people, but also those over 70, to take a second booster four months after the last vaccination”, he said.

He added that anyone who wants the second booster must sign a form releasing the administering person from liability in the event of complications.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

