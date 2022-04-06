Read news from:
UKRAINE

EXPLAINED: How refugees can receive a Swiss residence permit

With the influx of Ukrainian refugees into Switzerland in recent weeks, a question arises of whether they and other persons seeking asylum are eligible for a permanent residence permit in Switzerland. This is what we know — and don't know — so far.

Published: 6 April 2022 16:21 CEST
It remains to be seen if Ukrainians are allowed to stay permanently in Switzerland. Photo by Pexels

More than 15,000 Ukrainians have fled to Switzerland since the beginning of Russian invasion on February 24th; up to 50,000 are expected to come here by summer.

The expectation of the Swiss government is that these asylum seekers are here temporarily. The reason for this assumption is that the vast majority of refugees are women and children who will want to return to their husbands in Ukraine when the war ends.

But what happens if, for whatever reason, they will opt to remain in Switzerland indefinitely? Could they be granted a permanent residence B permit and, further down the road, a Swiss passport? Are the rules the same as for other refugees seeking naturalisation? 

Here’s what you need to know. 

What is the legal status of refugees in Switzerland? 

Right now people escaping Ukraine are granted a special S status — an identity document authorising a temporary residence in Switzerland, the right to immediate employment, free health care, and language courses.

READ MORE: Switzerland’s special ‘S permit’ visa program: What Ukrainians need to know

This permit is valid for one year, but can be extended.

According to State Secretariat for Migration (SEM), “after five years, persons in need of protection may receive a B residence permit, which is valid until the temporary protection is lifted”.

This means that once the situation in Ukraine is stabilised and deemed safe enough for the refugees to return there, their S or B status (if they already received the latter) will be revoked.

Does this signify that refugees can never apply for permanent residence?

As the S status has never before been activated in Switzerland, there is no clear evidence of what will eventually happen to its recipients.

Generally speaking, however, “recognised refugees are entitled to a residence permit B in the canton in which they are legally residing”, according to a booklet published by SEM.

“This permit is issued for one year but is, as a general rule, renewed as long as the reasons for recognising refugee status subsist. The authorities can issue a residence permit not limited in time (C) to refugees who have resided for ten years in Switzerland, if the integration criteria are met and insofar as there are no grounds for revocation. If the person is well integrated and has a good understanding of the national language spoken in the place of residence, an application for the granting of a settlement permit can be submitted after five years”.

This means that, at least in theory, if the S or B status of refugees – including those from Ukraine – is not revoked, they will be able to apply for permanent residence.

However, it remains to be seen whether (and how) this will work out in practice.

What about citizenship?

Criteria and the process of becoming a Swiss citizen are the same for refugees as for other foreign nationals. They include the length of residence, integration, knowledge of a national language, and respect for Swiss laws and values.

READ MORE: How to apply for Swiss citizenship: An essential guide

Aside from the conditions listed above, applying for social assistance in Switzerland doesn’t bode well in terms of obtaining the citizenship — unless all the money is paid back in full before applying.

READ MORE: EXPLAINED: How applying for social benefits could see your Swiss work permit cancelled

If it so happens that a Ukrainian refugee is allowed to remain in Switzerland 10 years, without their status being rescinded in the meantime, then they can apply for naturalisation, provided they meet all the criteria listed above.

However, only time will tell whether any Ukrainians will remain in Switzerland long enough to be eligible for permanent residence and citizenship.

UKRAINE

How would an embargo on Russian gas impact Switzerland?

Russia’s retreat from Kyiv has revealed horrific acts against civilians, with pressure growing for further sanctions including a ban on Russian oil and gas. How would a Swiss embargo work and what the impact be?

Published: 6 April 2022 10:47 CEST
Updated: 6 April 2022 12:09 CEST
How would an embargo on Russian gas impact Switzerland?

On Monday, February 28th, Switzerland announced support for international sanctions on Russia as a result of the Ukraine invasion. 

The move, which drew some criticism domestically and abroad about a perceived lack of Swiss neutrality, included partial bans on banking finance and trade. 

Sanctions on Russia: Is Switzerland still a neutral nation?

The sanctions did not however include a ban on Russian oil and gas imports, which Ukrainian authorities argue is necessary to ensure that sanctions have any meaningful impact to discourage Russia. 

How effective would an embargo be?

While sanctions are already biting into the Russian economy, they are expected to only result in an overall decrease of around ten percent of the country’s economy. 

Stopping imports of Russian oil and gas – for instance on a widespread basis like a EU-wide ban – would result in far more significant damage to the Russian economy, placing greater pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

Credit Suisse estimates that four million francs flows from Switzerland into Russia daily for oil and gas. Half of the money which flows to the Russian state comes from oil and gas. 

Swiss authorities are reluctant however, given the importance of Russian oil and gas in Swiss energy production. 

Swiss news outlet Watson reports that it is difficult to determine exactly how much of the refined petrol originally comes from Russia, although approximately 25 percent of the European Union’s crude imports are of Russian origin. 

While the reliance on Russian oil is comparatively minimal, Switzerland has a heavier reliance on Russian gas. 

Natural gas provides around an eighth of Switzerland’s total energy supply.

Problematically, Switzerland does not have any capacity to store gas in order to prevent insecurity of supply. This is despite a federally mandated store of a variety of other things, including foodstuffs and medication. 

Coffee, opiates and nuclear fuel: What are Switzerland’s ‘strategic stockpiles’?

Switzerland buys most of its gas through various European distribution centres, although an estimated 47 percent of this is of Russian origin. 

What would a boycott mean for the war? 

Matthias Geissbühler, Head of Investments at Raiffeisen Switzerland, told Swiss news outlet 20 Minutes that he felt a boycott would not have the desired impact of shortening the war. 

If Europe and allied nations such as the United States, Japan and Australia decided to boycott Russian oil and gas, some of the slack would be picked up by India and China, who have already indicated a willingness to purchase more Russian minerals. 

Geissbühler said Russia would likely reapportion money from social welfare funds to continue the fight, meaning that the boycott would take some time to be felt. 

One possible approach which has been floated by Swiss economist Matthias Keupp is to flood the markets with oil and gas, thereby significantly reducing the price – and the profit – that Russia can charge. 

Geissbühler however indicated that such an approach would require the cooperation of wealthy energy producing nations like Saudi Arabia and Norway, along with developing countries like Angola and Nigeria, and was therefore unlikely. 

What would a boycott mean for Switzerland? 

Switzerland could unilaterally decide to boycott Russian oil and gas, or it could be subject to an EU boycott. 

While Switzerland is not an EU member, it receives much of its refined and unrefined energy through the EU, meaning that if the EU decided to boycott Russian oil and gas, Switzerland would also receive very little gas and oil.

Andreas Tresch, a Swiss energy expert, told Blick that Switzerland’s gas stocks would take a hit even if only Germany decided to impose an embargo, due to the interconnected gas networks between the two countries. 

“Switzerland could expect to no longer receive any gas” in the event of a Germany boycott. 

As landlocked Switzerland receives gas from other EU countries rather than direct from gas producing nations, Tresch said other countries facing their own supply issues would likely stop gas exports to Switzerland and other ‘third countries’. 

“It is to be expected that EU states will decide on a halt to exports with the introduction of an embargo and that third states such as Switzerland will no longer receive gas deliveries.”

Whether imposed by the EU or by Switzerland itself, experts are split on the extent of the impact a ban or boycott would have. 

While the weather is gradually getting warmer, Switzerland would still need to find a replacement source for Russian oil and gas. 

Former president and current Federal Council member Ueli Maurer travelled to Qatar in March to negotiate LNG deliveries to Switzerland, with the Gulf country emerging as a likely replacement for Russian energy sources. 

Geissbühler notes that the most likely source for oil would be Norway and Saudi Arabia, however replacing Russian gas would be more problematic. 

Tresch said “Switzerland would face a real problem” if a stop on Russian energy was imposed, as one in five Swiss houses uses gas for heating. 

“As soon as the demand for heating returns, at the beginning of October 2022, the existing gas flows and storage levels will no longer be sufficient.”

Tresch argues that the impact would be minimal on Russia while being significant for Switzerland. 

“Russian gas is more important for us than for the Kremlin” Tresch noted. 

Geissbühler told 20 Minutes there would be shortages for heating homes across Switzerland, while several companies would likely need to stop production, primarily those in the chemical industry. 

“Almost all products contain petrochemicals, if there aren’t any, the products become rare and expensive,” he said. 

Ukraine invasion: How reliant is Switzerland on Russia for energy?

Former Federal Councilor and Energy Minister Doris Leuthard agrees that Swiss industry stands to be hard hit by a lack of gas supply, which would see it lose international competitiveness, although Switzerland is in a better place than other nations, primarily Germany. 

Klaus Abberger from the Economic Research Center at ETH Zurich agreed, saying “the Swiss economy would be significantly less exposed to a Russian natural gas supply freeze than the German economy”. 

Swiss industrial production relies less heavily on gas than it does on oil, while Swiss industry is twice as energy efficient as German or American industry, meaning the impacts would be relatively muted. 

Imports however would become more expensive, as Switzerland relies heavily on imported goods from Germany and other neighbouring EU countries. 

Switzerland is also hampered by a lack of gas terminals, meaning its capacity to store and save gas is relatively minimal. 

“Unfortunately, few LNG terminals have been built because of the higher costs and various pipeline projects in other countries are blocked” Leuthard said. 

