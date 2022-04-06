For members
UKRAINE
How would an embargo on Russian gas impact Switzerland?
Russia’s retreat from Kyiv has revealed horrific acts against civilians, with pressure growing for further sanctions including a ban on Russian oil and gas. How would a Swiss embargo work and what the impact be?
Published: 6 April 2022 10:47 CEST
Updated: 6 April 2022 12:09 CEST
What would the practical consequences of a gas ban be for Switzerland?Photo by Pixabay
BUSINESS
Clock ticking on Swiss watches’ raw materials from Russia
Diamonds shine brightly at this year's Geneva watch fair but the sanctions slapped on Russia could soon force the Swiss watch industry to produce more subdued designs.
Published: 3 April 2022 11:16 CEST
