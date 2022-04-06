Read news from:
Austria
SHARE
COPY LINK
For members

UKRAINE

How would an embargo on Russian gas impact Switzerland?

Russia’s retreat from Kyiv has revealed horrific acts against civilians, with pressure growing for further sanctions including a ban on Russian oil and gas. How would a Swiss embargo work and what the impact be?

Published: 6 April 2022 10:47 CEST
Updated: 6 April 2022 12:09 CEST
What would the practical consequences of a gas ban be for Switzerland?Photo by Pixabay
What would the practical consequences of a gas ban be for Switzerland?Photo by Pixabay

On Monday, February 28th, Switzerland announced support for international sanctions on Russia as a result of the Ukraine invasion. 

The move, which drew some criticism domestically and abroad about a perceived lack of Swiss neutrality, included partial bans on banking finance and trade. 

Sanctions on Russia: Is Switzerland still a neutral nation?

The sanctions did not however include a ban on Russian oil and gas imports, which Ukrainian authorities argue is necessary to ensure that sanctions have any meaningful impact to discourage Russia. 

How effective would an embargo be?

While sanctions are already biting into the Russian economy, they are expected to only result in an overall decrease of around ten percent of the country’s economy. 

Stopping imports of Russian oil and gas – for instance on a widespread basis like a EU-wide ban – would result in far more significant damage to the Russian economy, placing greater pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

Credit Suisse estimates that four million francs flows from Switzerland into Russia daily for oil and gas. Half of the money which flows to the Russian state comes from oil and gas. 

Swiss authorities are reluctant however, given the importance of Russian oil and gas in Swiss energy production. 

Swiss news outlet Watson reports that it is difficult to determine exactly how much of the refined petrol originally comes from Russia, although approximately 25 percent of the European Union’s crude imports are of Russian origin. 

While the reliance on Russian oil is comparatively minimal, Switzerland has a heavier reliance on Russian gas. 

Natural gas provides around an eighth of Switzerland’s total energy supply.

Problematically, Switzerland does not have any capacity to store gas in order to prevent insecurity of supply. This is despite a federally mandated store of a variety of other things, including foodstuffs and medication. 

Coffee, opiates and nuclear fuel: What are Switzerland’s ‘strategic stockpiles’?

Switzerland buys most of its gas through various European distribution centres, although an estimated 47 percent of this is of Russian origin. 

What would a boycott mean for the war? 

Matthias Geissbühler, Head of Investments at Raiffeisen Switzerland, told Swiss news outlet 20 Minutes that he felt a boycott would not have the desired impact of shortening the war. 

If Europe and allied nations such as the United States, Japan and Australia decided to boycott Russian oil and gas, some of the slack would be picked up by India and China, who have already indicated a willingness to purchase more Russian minerals. 

Geissbühler said Russia would likely reapportion money from social welfare funds to continue the fight, meaning that the boycott would take some time to be felt. 

One possible approach which has been floated by Swiss economist Matthias Keupp is to flood the markets with oil and gas, thereby significantly reducing the price – and the profit – that Russia can charge. 

Geissbühler however indicated that such an approach would require the cooperation of wealthy energy producing nations like Saudi Arabia and Norway, along with developing countries like Angola and Nigeria, and was therefore unlikely. 

What would a boycott mean for Switzerland? 

Switzerland could unilaterally decide to boycott Russian oil and gas, or it could be subject to an EU boycott. 

While Switzerland is not an EU member, it receives much of its refined and unrefined energy through the EU, meaning that if the EU decided to boycott Russian oil and gas, Switzerland would also receive very little gas and oil.

Andreas Tresch, a Swiss energy expert, told Blick that Switzerland’s gas stocks would take a hit even if only Germany decided to impose an embargo, due to the interconnected gas networks between the two countries. 

“Switzerland could expect to no longer receive any gas” in the event of a Germany boycott. 

As landlocked Switzerland receives gas from other EU countries rather than direct from gas producing nations, Tresch said other countries facing their own supply issues would likely stop gas exports to Switzerland and other ‘third countries’. 

“It is to be expected that EU states will decide on a halt to exports with the introduction of an embargo and that third states such as Switzerland will no longer receive gas deliveries.”

Whether imposed by the EU or by Switzerland itself, experts are split on the extent of the impact a ban or boycott would have. 

While the weather is gradually getting warmer, Switzerland would still need to find a replacement source for Russian oil and gas. 

Former president and current Federal Council member Ueli Maurer travelled to Qatar in March to negotiate LNG deliveries to Switzerland, with the Gulf country emerging as a likely replacement for Russian energy sources. 

Geissbühler notes that the most likely source for oil would be Norway and Saudi Arabia, however replacing Russian gas would be more problematic. 

Tresch said “Switzerland would face a real problem” if a stop on Russian energy was imposed, as one in five Swiss houses uses gas for heating. 

“As soon as the demand for heating returns, at the beginning of October 2022, the existing gas flows and storage levels will no longer be sufficient.”

Tresch argues that the impact would be minimal on Russia while being significant for Switzerland. 

“Russian gas is more important for us than for the Kremlin” Tresch noted. 

Geissbühler told 20 Minutes there would be shortages for heating homes across Switzerland, while several companies would likely need to stop production, primarily those in the chemical industry. 

“Almost all products contain petrochemicals, if there aren’t any, the products become rare and expensive,” he said. 

Ukraine invasion: How reliant is Switzerland on Russia for energy?

Former Federal Councilor and Energy Minister Doris Leuthard agrees that Swiss industry stands to be hard hit by a lack of gas supply, which would see it lose international competitiveness, although Switzerland is in a better place than other nations, primarily Germany. 

Klaus Abberger from the Economic Research Center at ETH Zurich agreed, saying “the Swiss economy would be significantly less exposed to a Russian natural gas supply freeze than the German economy”. 

Swiss industrial production relies less heavily on gas than it does on oil, while Swiss industry is twice as energy efficient as German or American industry, meaning the impacts would be relatively muted. 

Imports however would become more expensive, as Switzerland relies heavily on imported goods from Germany and other neighbouring EU countries. 

Switzerland is also hampered by a lack of gas terminals, meaning its capacity to store and save gas is relatively minimal. 

“Unfortunately, few LNG terminals have been built because of the higher costs and various pipeline projects in other countries are blocked” Leuthard said. 

Member comments

Log in here to leave a comment.
Become a Member to leave a comment.

BUSINESS

Clock ticking on Swiss watches’ raw materials from Russia

Diamonds shine brightly at this year's Geneva watch fair but the sanctions slapped on Russia could soon force the Swiss watch industry to produce more subdued designs.

Published: 3 April 2022 11:16 CEST
Clock ticking on Swiss watches' raw materials from Russia

Russia is a major supplier of diamonds, gold and other precious metals to the luxury watchmakers exhibiting at Watches and Wonders, one of the world’s top salons for the prestige industry.

The Russian group Alrosa — the world’s largest diamond mining company — was hit by US sanctions within hours of the Kremlin-ordered invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

According to US Treasury figures, it accounts for 90 percent of Russia’s diamond mining capacity, and 28 percent globally.

And while trade between Switzerland and Russia is modest, gold is the chief import, ahead of precious metals such as platinum followed by diamonds not mounted or set, according to the Swiss customs office.

Compared to other sectors of the Swiss economy, “watchmaking was a branch that was less affected than others by supply problems in 2021”, Jean-Daniel Pasche, president of the Federation of the Swiss Watch Industry, told AFP.

But that may no longer be the case, he acknowledged, adding that it was hard to assess the repercussions for the watch industry at this stage.

“There are obviously reserves. Afterwards, we will have to see, depending on how long the conflict lasts,” Pasche said.

The booth of Swiss luxury watchmaker and jeweller Piaget at Watches and Wonder

The booth of Swiss luxury watchmaker and jeweller Piaget, owned by Richemont group, photographed on the opening day of the Geneva salon. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

Recycled gold and palladium
The Swiss luxury giant Richemont owns the Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels jewellery firms, plus eight prestigious watch brands, including Piaget and IWC.

The group took the lead on Wednesday, saying all its brands have stopped sourcing diamonds from Russia.

The move will create a lot of work on the supply chain to find responsibly sourced, quality diamonds from elsewhere, Richemont chief executive Jerome Lambert told a press conference.

Gold supply is of less concern. For a decade or so, Richemont has been sourcing recycled gold for watchmaking, bought from industry and the electronics sector.

For palladium, used for instance for wedding and engagement rings, the group decided “ahead of the sanctions” to switch to suppliers specialising in recycled palladium, Lambert said.

Draining the stocks
At Patek Philippe, one of the most prestigious Swiss brands, the firm’s president is counting on his stockpile to ride out the storm.

“Luckily I produce in small quantities,” said Thierry Stern, who represents the fourth generation of his family at the company helm.

Watches made with titanium and ceramics are displayed at the booth of luxury Swiss watch manufacturer IWC,

Watches made with titanium and ceramics are displayed at the booth of luxury Swiss watch manufacturer IWC, on the opening day of the Watches and Wonders Geneva show. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP)

“So I don’t feel any difference yet,” he told AFP. For 2022, Patek Philippe plans to manufacture 66,000 timepieces.

“And if I can’t find certain stones, I can always do engraving,” said the head of the  brand, which relies on a wide range of disciplines including ceramics, marquetry and enamel.

H. Moser, a niche brand producing 2,000 watches a year for wealthy collectors, struck much the same tone.

“Purchases are made in advance. For example, for the casings that I want to make in 2023, I have already bought all the gold I need,” said boss Edouard Meylan.

“But maybe in six months’ time some of our suppliers will call to push back the deadlines because they haven’t received the materials,” he admitted.

Concerns over raw materials “will drive up prices, of course”, said Jon Cox, an industry analyst with the Kepler Cheuvreux financial services company.

However, compared to other sectors, luxury firms have more leeway to pass on costs to customers, he added.

At the Watches and Wonders salon in Geneva, where 38 brands are exhibiting until Tuesday, the displays are brimming with diamonds, reflecting the “generally upbeat mood” of the industry this year after a prosperous 2021.

However, given the war and its repercussions, “I imagine product development will move to more subdued luxury goods”, Cox said.

SHOW COMMENTS