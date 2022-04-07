For members
PROPERTY
Checklist: What documents do I need for an apartment in Switzerland?
Looking for a flat? You need to have your documents in order. Here’s what you need to know.
Published: 7 April 2022 16:37 CEST
Switzerland really loves paperwork (OK, perhaps not this much). Photo by Wesley Tingey on Unsplash
For members
LIVING IN SWITZERLAND
EXPLAINED: Why Swiss passports show ancestry rather than birthplace
Swiss passports and identity cards never indicate where a person was born, but the commune their ancestors came from. Why is this?
Published: 4 April 2022 14:17 CEST
Url copied to clipboard!
Member comments