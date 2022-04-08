Read news from:
OPINION: Trains are in fashion so why is rail travel across Europe still so difficult?

Would you prefer to travel across Europe by train rather than plane this summer? It’s not nearly as simple as it should be, especially given the urgency of the climate crisis, explains specialist Jon Worth.

Published: 8 April 2022 12:42 CEST
Travelers speak together in a sleeper car of the Paris-Nice night train, between Paris and Nice, on May 20, 2021 on the day it returns to service after being stopped since December 2017. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

Buried away in the latest report by the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change about the changes needed in different sectors to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions is this startling graphic (below) – it is in the transport sector where the costs to decarbonise are lowest, and even have cost savings associated with them.

So with spring blossom in the trees and thoughts turning to planning summer holiday trips, why not look for a greener route to the sun – by taking the train rather than the plane?

In terms of the public debate, trains are back in fashion.

On the back of Greta Thunberg’s efforts to shame those who fly, and to push greener alternatives instead, media from The New York Times to the BBC are discussing the renaissance of long distance travel by train in Europe, especially night trains.

One railway company – Austria’s ÖBB – has seized the moment and has ordered a fleet of 33 new 7 carriage night trains, the first of which will be on Europe’s tracks from December this year.

The argument for night trains is a simple one, namely that by travelling at night you save yourself a night in a hotel at your destination, and passengers are happy to make a longer trip while they are asleep than they would during the day – when passengers normally will not spend more than 6 hours in a train.

The problem is that beyond ÖBB’s plans comparatively little is happening in long distance cross border night trains in Europe.

There are dozens of further connections where night trains would make sense – think of routes like Amsterdam-Marseille or Cologne to Warsaw for example – but we cannot hope that the Austrians will run those. The European Commission conservatively estimated in December 2021 that at least 10 more night train routes, over and above those planned by ÖBB, would be economically viable, and running those lines would need at least 170 new carriages to be ordered. But so far no operator has been tempted.

The main players in European rail – Deutsche Bahn, Renfe, SNCF and Trenitalia – have no interest in night trains, and even only limited interest in cross border rail at all.

More profitable national daytime services are their focus. The French and Italian governments have been making noises to push SNCF and Trenitalia respectively to run more night time services but – you guessed it – only on national routes.

A few small private players have sought to run night services – Sweden’s Snälltåget and Amsterdam-based European Sleeper for example, but they have struggled to scale.

All of this is on top of the headaches that cross border rail in Europe has faced for years, namely the difficulty of booking tickets on international trains (sometimes two or more tickets are needed), timetables that are not in sync if you have to change train at a border, and lack of clear information and compensation if something goes wrong. Even finding out what trains run is often a headache, as no complete European railway timetable exists.

The EU nominated 2021 as the European Year of Rail with the aim of drawing attention to what rail can do in Europe, but the year closed with scant little progress on any of this multitude of thorny problems – in the main because the railway companies themselves do not want to solve them.

Helping intrepid cross border travellers find their way around these practical barriers has become a kind of cottage industry in the social media era.

Communities of sustainable transport nerds of which I am a part on Facebook and Twitter help each other to find the best routes and cheapest tickets, and the venerable Man in Seat 61 website acts as a kind of FAQ for international rail. 

There’s nothing quite like waking up on a summer morning and seeing the sun on the Mediterranean or the wooded slopes of the Alps out of the window of a night train. But travel experiences like that are not nearly as simple or mainstream as they should be – and it is high time the railway industry stepped up.

Reader question: Do I still need to be vaccinated to visit Switzerland?

With the ever-changing rules, it is sometimes not easy to know what’s in and what’s out in regards to Covid restrictions. Here’s an overview of the situation in Switzerland right now.

Published: 4 April 2022 15:01 CEST
This question is all the more pertinent because rules that are still in place in other countries may be different from the ones in Switzerland.

And even when focusing only on Swiss requirements, the answer is not univocal.

That’s because whether or not you need to be immunised to enter Switzerland depends on where you are coming from.

European Union / EFTA versus third countries

Prior to February 17th, everyone coming into Switzerland, regardless of country of origin, had to have proof of vaccination or recovery from Covid.

After that date, however, Covid certificate and the obligation to get tested was scrapped for Swiss nationals and permanent residents returning from abroad, as well as for citizens of EU and EFTA nations.

But entry restrictions for third-country nationals remain in force unchanged, with the exception of people travelling from the UK, who can come to Switzerland freely.

‘Travelcheck’: This tool shows you what you need to enter Switzerland

Other than the UK exception, only fully vaccinated travellers or those who recovered from Covid within the last 270 days can come to Switzerland from outside Europe, and they must have a valid document to prove it.

The reason is because Switzerland doesn’t have its own entry rules but adheres to those in force in the Schengen area.

“As a Schengen-associated country, Switzerland therefore follows the recommendations of the EU and acts in association with the other Schengen states”, Anne Césard, a spokesperson for the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM) told The Local last week. 

You can check current travel regulations for your country here.

A group of people that is exempted from the vaccination requirement, regardless of their countries of origin, are children up to 18 years of age.

READ MORE:  Easter holidays: What to expect if you’re coming to Switzerland

Other exemptions

If you are a refugee, as is currently the case with Ukrainians fleeing their country, you can enter Switzerland without a vaccination certificate or any other pandemic-related measures.

According to recent media reports,  Ukrainian refugees are less covered against Covid, as well as some other infectious diseases like  measles and tuberculosis, than residents of Western European nations.

However, as the special refugee status S granted to Ukrainians by the Swiss government provides them with basic healthcare, they will be able to get immunised  free of charge in Switzerland.

READ MORE: Switzerland’s special ‘S permit’ visa program: What Ukrainians need to know

