UKRAINE

EXPLAINED: How rich Russians ‘buy’ the right to live in Switzerland

The invasion of Ukraine has shed more light on how Russian wealth opens doors the world over, including the right to live in Switzerland.

Published: 11 April 2022 14:44 CEST
The waterfront in the Swiss canton of Zug, which is one of the major destinations for wealthy Russians. Photo: Peter Wormstetter/Unsplash

For those from outside the European Union, moving to Switzerland can be relatively difficult for those without a job offer or a close familial connection. 

However, the Swiss visa framework has been set up in such a way that the über-wealthy can move to Switzerland without active employment or a family connection. 

Swiss news outlet Watson reports that 362 people have taken advantage of the visa scheme, 172 of whom are of Russian origin. 

Russians far outnumber any other foreigners in Switzerland pursuant to the scheme, with 52 Chinese, 31 Canadians, 29 Americans, 24 Turks, 20 from Saudi Arabia and 19 from Ukraine and Brazil. The figures show 16 Mexicans have taken advantage of the scheme, along with 13 people from India. 

Despite some indications from Swiss politicians that the scheme should come to an end, it remains in force. 

Here’s what you need to know. 

How do rich Russians and non-EU foreigners buy a residency permit? 

There are a variety of ways in which wealthy foreigners can move to Switzerland. 

This includes buying a Swiss company, investing in a Swiss company or opening up a subsidiary of another company in Switzerland, along with purchasing real estate which generates jobs and revenue. 

Under the Swiss Aliens Act, wealthy non-EU foreigners can move to Switzerland. 

Article 30 of the Act allows people to move to Switzerland if they agree to ‘flat-rate’ taxation, whereby they pay tax on their expenses rather than their income. 

While the system allows people to move to most parts of Switzerland, those utilising an Article 30 visa tend to stay primarily in Geneva, Ticino, Bern, Vaud and low-tax Zug. 

Tax lawyer Christopher Steckel told Swiss news outlet Watson that Switzerland and its cantons benefit financially from this program. 

“This system is practically the by-product of globalisation. People, families and wealth no longer stay in one place.” 

“Of course, a country benefits when the wealthy move in, buy houses, send their children to private schools, eat out and generally spend a lot of money.”

Although the exact amount a person needs to be taxed on is not explicit, experts estimate it starts at 500,000 francs. 

Members of the Greens, Social Democrats and the GLP have called for the rule to be abolished. 

Is Switzerland really an ‘oligarch’s paradise’?

Commentary since the invasion has focused on how prevalent Russian money is in Switzerland. 

Swiss broadsheet NZZ said Switzerland over the years became a “paradise for Russian oligarchs”, with few restrictions provided people could invest enough to stay. 

Jon Knight wrote in Germany’s FAZ magazine that the permissive regulatory structure has rendered Switzerland a “pirate haven” for Russia and its oligarchs. 

“Switzerland is very often the point of contact for people who don’t always follow the law. The spectrum is broad, ranging from entrepreneurs who bribe from here, to sports associations with corrupt members, to financial institutions that are open to potentates and oligarchs… (The Swiss people) no longer want to be the port where pirates meet to stock up on everything they need for their raids.”

While Switzerland has taken some steps to curb the practice, including imposing sanctions on some of the Russian elite, the NZZ reports that few Russians in Switzerland fear losing their assets in the long term. 

“For the time being, the oligarchs do not have to fear that the Swiss authorities will confiscate their luxury properties and cars, as is the case in France and Great Britain.”

“The Swiss Sanctions Ordinance stipulates that all assets and economic resources of persons against whom sanctions have been imposed are frozen. They can still use their houses and cars – they just can’t sell them or use them commercially.

Switzerland has imposed sanctions on 874 Russians, freezing a total of six billion francs since March. 

The sanctions do not however allow Switzerland to revoke a person’s residency permit. 

While this can take place, the process is difficult and has not yet been invoked, Swiss media reports. 

SWISS CITIZENSHIP

Third generation fast-track naturalisation in Switzerland: What you need to know

Many people in Switzerland are eligible for third generation fast-track naturalisation but are unaware. Here's what you need to know.

Published: 8 April 2022 16:18 CEST
Updated: 11 April 2022 13:30 CEST
According to a report published by the Federal Commission of Migration on April 8th, one quarter of the Swiss resident population do not vote because they do not have the nationality.

Almost 350,000 people are foreigners born in Switzerland and approximately 35,000 belong to third generation families established in Switzerland.

Walter Leimgruber, President of the Federal Commission of Migration, hopes that many young people will take advantage of this transitional period.

He believes it would be a benefit for Switzerland to have more people, well integrated into Swiss society, participating actively in debates and political decisions.

Swiss naturalisation

Swiss naturalisation procedure is either ordinary i.e. takes 1-2 years – or is fast-track / facilitated – which takes a maximum of one year. (Covid delays within cantonal immigration offices need to be taken into consideration).

As a general rule – fast-track naturalisation is for those who are “entitled” to naturalisation subject to all material conditions being fulfilled (absence of criminal record, residence in Switzerland etc.) whereas as ordinary naturalisation is for those whose naturalisation depends on the discretion of the authorities.

Due to the complexity of the conditions, this article will not explain all the formal and material conditions for naturalisation.

Fast-track naturalisation

There are several options for fast-track naturalisation under the Swiss federal law on nationality. This article only concerns one of the options – third generation naturalisation – available for certain people till 18th February 2023.

The conditions for third generation fast-track naturalisation are provided by article 24a of the Swiss federal law on nationality:

Since February 2018, foreigners under the age of 25, whose grandparents were already established in Switzerland, can request fast-track naturalisation. (Articles 24a LN and 15a OLN).

A child of foreign parents may, on application, be granted facilitated naturalisation 

if the following conditions are met 

  1. at least one of the grandparents was born in Switzerland or it can be plausibly established that the grandparent had a B, C, L or A permit or a carte de Legitimation in Switzerland. 
  2. at least one of the parents had a C permit, had lived in Switzerland for at least 10 years and had completed at least five years of compulsory schooling (i.e. primary and middle school) in Switzerland; 
  3. He was born in Switzerland; 
  4. He has a C permit and has completed at least five years of compulsory schooling (i.e. primary and middle school) in Switzerland. 

2 The application must be submitted before the age of 25. 

3 A naturalised child acquires the citizenship of the commune of residence and the canton of residence that is his at the time of naturalisation.

The transitional provision – article 51a LN, provides that:

Third-generation foreigners who, on 15 February 2018, had reached the age of 25 but had not yet celebrated their 35th birthday; and

Who fulfil the conditions of article 24a LN ( and other material conditions of the Swiss federal law on nationality), can therefore apply for fast-track naturalisation until 15 February 2023 at the latest, provided they have not yet reached the age of 40 at the time of the application.

To recap

Did your grandparents live in Switzerland?

Did your parents live in Switzerland?

Are you under 40 and living in Switzerland?

If yes, you may be eligible for third generation fast-track naturalisation.

The information in this article was prepared by Renuka Cavadini of Page & Partners. The firm provides a 20-minute introductory call for your queries.

