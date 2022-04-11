For members
SWISS CHEESE
Say cheese: Switzerland re-legalises raclette and fondue in cable cars
Cheese and altitude lovers rejoice: it is now legal once more to consume two of Switzerland’s best-known dishes while riding in a ski gondola. This is what you should know.
Published: 11 April 2022 13:07 CEST
No longer stirring up trouble: fondue is again legal in cable cars. Photo by angela pham on Unsplash
FOOD & DRINK
You are not Swiss until you try these seven weird foods
Switzerland is not exactly known for innovative cuisine but for hearty and, some say, uninspiring food. But can some of the country’s dishes be qualified as ‘weird’?
Published: 4 March 2022 12:38 CET
