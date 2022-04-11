Read news from:
TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Monday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 11 April 2022 08:08 CEST
Trains in French-speaking Switzerland lack punctuality. Photo by Pixabay

Victim of Zurich kidnapping identified

Reports over the weekend about an abduction of a Swiss man in late March in Zurich referred to the victim only as the “vaccine commission chief”.

On Sunday, the person’s identity finally became known: it was Christoph Berger, whose name had appeared often in the Swiss media during the pandemic.

Berger himself issued a statement to the media in which he revealed his identity, saying “the perpetrator… had me in his power for a good hour. During this time he confronted me with a demand for a substantial amount of money”.

“I am aware of the great emotional and social tensions that vaccination issues have received over the past two years”, Berger noted, adding that “beyond this information, I will only comment on this incident to the law enforcement authorities”.

Berger’s kidnapper, a 38-year-old German corona skeptic living in Zurich, was shot dead by police on Saturday. 

READ MORE: Swiss man kidnapped in Zurich ‘is vaccine commission chief’

Trains are less punctual in French-speaking Switzerland

According to a confidential report of the Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) obtained by Blick newspaper, the company  “confesses to a lack of punctuality in the French-speaking regions”.

As an example, in French-language regions the punctuality objective of 90.5 percent that SBB has set for its trains was only achieved on 133 days out of 365 during the past year. In comparison, the network as a whole recorded 271 days of punctuality, with the eastern (Swiss-German) areas  registering 341 days of punctuality in 2021.

The situation is expected to deteriorate,  SBB says, because railroad works planned in French-speaking parts will disrupt rail traffic even further.

Also, according to company spokesperson Frédéric Revaz, the number of passengers has “increased in French-speaking Switzerland in recent decades”, and the time required for the arrival and departure of each train is no longer provided for in the timetable.

To remedy the situation, the company wants to modify travel times, a move that would, however, result in longer journey times and more train changes.

READ MORE: Why Swiss trains are less punctual — and what is being done about it

Number of immigrants in Switzerland among Europe’s highest

A new study focusing on how many foreign-born residents live in various countries, found that while on a global scale Switzerland finds itself in the 16 place, it ranks fourth in Europe.

The findings, based on data from the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, shows that only four ‘micro-nations’ — Liechtenstein, Monaco, Andorra, and Luxembourg  — have the highest proportion of foreigners in Europe, with 72.8 percent, 67.9 percent, 50 percent, and 47.9 percent, respectively.

Switzerland’s share is 28.8 percent, which means 2.49 million residents, out of the total population of 8.7 million, were born abroad.

According to Watson news outlet, “if only countries with at least one million inhabitants were taken into account, Switzerland would be in the first place in Europe”.

READ MORE: In numbers: What we know about Switzerland’s foreign residents

Justice Minister: “No cap on the number of Ukrainian refugees’

To date, Switzerland has granted over 25,000 S permits to Ukrainian refugees, with Justice Minister Karin  Keller-Sutter telling RTS public broadcaster on Sunday that there is “no cap” on how many more will be allowed in.

“I don’t see how Switzerland could turn away women and children at the border”, she said.

On March 16th, Keller-Sutter predicted that between 35,000 and 50,000 Ukrainians will arrive on Switzerland by June, and recent numbers seem to be confirming the upward trend.

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

TODAY IN SWITZERLAND

Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

Find out what's going on today in Switzerland with The Local's short roundup of the news.

Published: 8 April 2022 08:07 CEST
Today in Switzerland: A roundup of the latest news on Friday

New guide shows what your salary should be in Switzerland

The new Swiss wage book provides a comprehensive overview of the salaries that are customary in each canton, profession, and industry.

As an example, for the canton of Zurich, a carpenter earns 4,165 francs a month after completing an apprenticeship — the amount that increases to 4,363 a year later, and grows with each additional year of experience, reaching 5,060 francs after four years of employment.

Salaries for some other professions and specific sectors can be found in the photo gallery here.

The wage book can be ordered online for the price of 80 francs.  

READ MORE: What is the average salary for (almost) every job in Switzerland?

Traffic jams, bottlenecks expected ahead of the Easter weekend

With Covid rules scrapped, more people are likely to travel on Swiss roads for Easter holidays.

“Experience shows that the traffic during this period begins to intensify from the afternoon of the Wednesday preceding Easter. On this day, as well as on Thursday and Good Friday, travelers should expect to wait in queues, especially at the northern portal of the Gotthard road tunnel”, the Federal Roads Office (ASTRA) said in a press release on Thursday.

These routes will experience particularly heavy traffic and bottlenecks, according  to ASTRA:

  • Spiez – Kandersteg
  • Gampel – Goppenstein
  • Brunnen – Flüelen
  • Raron – Brig 
  • Bellinzona – Locarno
  • Sections of various main roads in the Bernese Oberland, Graubünden and the Valais side valleys.

ASTRA published a map showing where bottlenecks are expected.

Image: ASTRA

More trains for Easter

A good alternative for Easter travellers who don’t want be stranded in traffic (see above) is to take a train .

As Swiss Federal Railways (SBB) expect increased numbers of passengers during this period, the company will add 24  trains between German-speaking Switzerland and Ticino.

This represents “nearly 31,000 additional places”, SBB said. Several  regular trains will be supplemented with additional cars or units, including EuroCity trains bound for Italy.

SBB advise passengers travelling during Easter to reserve their seats ahead of time.

Court decides on language requirement for naturalisation 

Switzerland’s highest court ruled on Thursday that a Swiss high school diploma is sufficient proof of a candidate’s language proficiency for naturalisation.

The case involves a young woman from Cameroon, who is of French mother tongue and came to Switzerland at the age of eight.

As she applied for naturalisation in a German-speaking municipality of Thun (canton Bern), she supplied her new high school diploma, showing that her knowledge of German is adequate. However, as her proficiency was not validated by the State Secretariat for Migration (SEM), as is required, Thun authorities rejected her application.

The Federal Court decided, however, that it is “excessive and contrary to the system” to require naturalisation applicants to have their federally recognised school diplomas approved by SEM. The diplomas should constitute sufficient proof of language proficiency, the court ruled.

READ MORE: How did Switzerland become a country with four languages?

If you have any questions about life in Switzerland, ideas for articles or news tips for The Local, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

